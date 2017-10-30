More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United: Clarets move 7th

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT
  • Hendrick scores 2nd half winner
  • Five saves for Pope, four for Elliot
  • Clarets leapfrog Magpies

Burnley ended its losing skid at one match, using a late Jeff Hendrick goal to knock off Newcastle United and rise back into the Top Seven with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Monday.

It’s Newcastle’s first loss since Sept. 24, and leaves the Magpies ninth with 14 points.

The clubs had drawn the only two matches they’ve played since 1983, including 1-1 at Turf Moor on Dec. 2, 2014.

The Clarets roared out of the gate, with Steven Defour winning a fourth-minute corner kick as a result of near exclusive possession for the hosts.

Jeff Hendrick headed an offering toward goal that Jonjo Shelvey turned out of play for another corner eventually collected by Newcastle backstop Rob Elliot.

Newcastle’s first time in Burnley’s end was a ninth minute corner. Christian Atsu couldn’t get over a bouncing ball and sent it over the frame from in tight.

Shelvey tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope in the 18th minute, but the hard hit was right at the backstop.

Elliot had some work to do, but wasn’t particularly troubled aside from an oddly flighted cross from Robbie Brady in the 29th minute.

Ashley Barnes nodded a deflected cross wide of Elliot’s right post soon after that.

As the match hit half at nil-nil, this stat did not bode well for the Magpies:

Pope made a fine flying save on Ayoze Perez in the 50th minute to concede a Newcastle corner, but the short corner led to nothing.

At the other end Elliot snared James Tarkowski‘s header of a Brady free kick.

Elliot made a fine parry on Jack Cork before Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s deft cross over the fray allowed Hendrick to finish beyond a desperate Yedlin.

Joselu dragged a shot wide in the 82nd minute in the Magpies’ best scoring bid of the half. Shelvey then let fly with a low 22-yard strike into Pope’s arms.

Elliot made a low save on Barnes in the 89th minute, and Pope made a full-stretch parry on Isaac Hayden deep in stoppage. Elliot came up for the ensuing corner, and Javier Manquillo flicked a cross over the bar.

Wenger gearing up for “big game, challenging one” at Man City

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
It’s a big week for Arsenal, who can wrap up a knockout round place in the Europa League on Tuesday before taking its shot to sully Manchester City’s near-perfect Premier League season.

That match will have the Gunners on one day’s less rest than Man City and be played at the Etihad Stadium, though the PL leaders are in Napoli for their midweek match while Arsenal is at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has not been hesitant to hand young players midweek matches, and that will almost certainly be the case as the Gunners gear up for City. A win at the Etihad against City, who did concede twice in a still comfortable win over West Brom, would close Arsenal’s gap to six points.

A loss would send them 12 back of Man City. Twelve.

From The London Evening Standard:

“It’s a big game, a challenging one because they are on a strong run,” Wenger conceded. “But it’s a good opportunity for us to show we have quality. At the moment they’re on a good run and people always extend these runs to the end of the season.”

“They have to be stopped it’s true, because if nobody does that they can run away. We still can focus on this game and try to give our best, prepare well and focus.”

Wenger also said he has no worries about Alexis Sanchez’s commitment despite a half-year of links between the Chilean and Man City. Can Arsenal surprise City and spoil the Mancunians’ run?

San Antonio sends MLS scathing letter, League denies it misled expansion bid

Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
Major League Soccer’s playoff run continues to be overshadowed by unsavory fallout from Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt’s proposal to move the club to Austin, Texas.

This time, league involvement isn’t limited to the whys and hows of approving or buttressing Precourt’s intentions, rather how MLS has treated other proposed expansion markets.

Primarily, this directly affects San Antonio. The USL market is about 80 miles from Austin, and sent a ravaging letter to MLS accusing the league of misleading it.

Here’s the whole letter but for the TL:DR crowd: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff claims that MLS misled San Antonio in 2015 when it encouraged the city to buy a specific stadium despite the knowledge that Precourt had a clause that allowed him to move the Crew to Austin.

MLS says it is preparing a formal response but strongly disagrees with Wolff’s assertions.

Here’s Wolff, who wrote the letter. This Columbus to Austin story isn’t getting any more fun, so at least take our advise at this bit of amusement. Pay particular intention to Wolff’s “Oh yes” response when asked around 1:24 whether San Antonio was misled by MLS.

Fans of ‘world’s worst team’ celebrate loss in Brazil

Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 30, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) Fans of the self-proclaimed “world’s worst team” celebrated Monday after their team was eliminated from a soccer tournament in Brazil.

Ibis lost 3-2 on aggregate to Decisao in the second division of the Pernambuco state championship, blocking what could have been the team’s first promotion in decades.

Fans rallied over the last two months to keep the club’s losing traditions. And on Sunday, fans celebrated after a 2-0 first-leg victory was squandered at Decisao in a 3-0 loss.

Ibis had a victory drought of nearly four years in the 1980s, with 11 consecutive losses, earning the club the nickname.

This year, Ibis won five matches, drew three and lost two. But the club’s run ended on Sunday.

Next year, the club will have its 80th anniversary and players were expecting to take it to Pernambuco state’s top division in celebration.

Mauro Shampoo, who calls himself the club’s worst ever player, said he now expects to get his Ibis decorated bicycle back from fans that supposedly stole it in protest against the winning streak.

Watch Live: Burnley host Newcastle United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT
Burnley and Newcastle United clash at Turf Moor on Monday (Watch live, 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a place in the top seven on the line.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

That’s right. After strong starts to the season for both Burnley and Newcastle, their fans are dreaming of an unlikely push for Europa League qualification.

First things first, it’s all about survival for Sean Dyche and Rafael Benitez who have both been linked with the vacant position at Everton. Dyche is celebrating five years in charge at Burnley on Monday and his side have yet to make Turf Moor a fortress this season as they have in years gone by.

Expect a tight, tense encounter between two defensively sound teams.

In team news Burnley bring in Barnes and Gudmundsson to the starting lineup with Chris Wood out injured, while Mikel Merino misses out for Newcastle with a back injury as Mohamed Diame starts in central midfield.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Pope; Ward, Tarkowksi, Mee, Lowton; Brady, Hendrick, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson; Barnes. Subs: Lindegaard, Bardsley, Vokes, Long, Westwood, Wells, Arfield

Newcastle United: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejuene, Lascelles, Manquillo; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu; Perez, Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Gamez, Hayden, Saivet, Murphy, Gayle