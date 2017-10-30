Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United: Clarets move 7th

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Hendrick scores 2nd half winner

Five saves for Pope, four for Elliot

Clarets leapfrog Magpies

Burnley ended its losing skid at one match, using a late Jeff Hendrick goal to knock off Newcastle United and rise back into the Top Seven with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Monday.

It’s Newcastle’s first loss since Sept. 24, and leaves the Magpies ninth with 14 points.

The clubs had drawn the only two matches they’ve played since 1983, including 1-1 at Turf Moor on Dec. 2, 2014.

The Clarets roared out of the gate, with Steven Defour winning a fourth-minute corner kick as a result of near exclusive possession for the hosts.

Jeff Hendrick headed an offering toward goal that Jonjo Shelvey turned out of play for another corner eventually collected by Newcastle backstop Rob Elliot.

Newcastle’s first time in Burnley’s end was a ninth minute corner. Christian Atsu couldn’t get over a bouncing ball and sent it over the frame from in tight.

Shelvey tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope in the 18th minute, but the hard hit was right at the backstop.

Elliot had some work to do, but wasn’t particularly troubled aside from an oddly flighted cross from Robbie Brady in the 29th minute.

Ashley Barnes nodded a deflected cross wide of Elliot’s right post soon after that.

As the match hit half at nil-nil, this stat did not bode well for the Magpies:

11 – Newcastle United have lost all of their last 11 away league matches played on a Monday. Manic. pic.twitter.com/uQicQNeawY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2017

Pope made a fine flying save on Ayoze Perez in the 50th minute to concede a Newcastle corner, but the short corner led to nothing.

At the other end Elliot snared James Tarkowski‘s header of a Brady free kick.

Elliot made a fine parry on Jack Cork before Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s deft cross over the fray allowed Hendrick to finish beyond a desperate Yedlin.

Joselu dragged a shot wide in the 82nd minute in the Magpies’ best scoring bid of the half. Shelvey then let fly with a low 22-yard strike into Pope’s arms.

Elliot made a low save on Barnes in the 89th minute, and Pope made a full-stretch parry on Isaac Hayden deep in stoppage. Elliot came up for the ensuing corner, and Javier Manquillo flicked a cross over the bar.

