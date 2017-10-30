Field. Stormed. Blue Green Rivalry sees 11,075 at Cal Poly (video)

As the beautiful game continues to grow in the United States, we see more and more videos of big, passionate crowds.

We just don’t expect them to be this large when it comes to college soccer, and this one would’ve been the high season attendance for all but three USL teams and every team in the NASL.

In what’s become an annually well-attended derby, the Blue Green Rivalry between UCSB and Cal Poly saw the largest crowd in NCAA Soccer this season, as 11,075 fans crammed into Spanos Stadium on Saturday. Cal Poly won 4-1.

The show is nothing new, but always impressive. Just listen to the roar when coach Steve Sampson’s — yes, that Steve Sampson — Mustangs equalized through sophomore midfielder Kenneth Higgins en route to a 4-1 win (about 40 seconds into the above video).

According to the Cal Poly site:

The best-attended sporting event annually in San Luis Obispo County, the Cal Poly-UC Santa Barbara series has drawn 20 of the top 53 regular season crowd figures in NCAA history with all matches occurring during the previous 11 seasons.

Not bad, and the match finished with Cal Poly fans flooding the field in what will be an enduring memory for the Mustangs (and surely the visiting Gauchos as well. The sides drew 0-0 at UCSB on Oct. 14).

After the win @CPMensSoccer students' section stormed the field after the Mustangs first win since 2015.#BlueGreenRivalry #UCSBvsCP pic.twitter.com/HyEznjZtvZ — Mustang News (@CPMustangNews) October 29, 2017

