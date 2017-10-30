More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Field. Stormed. Blue Green Rivalry sees 11,075 at Cal Poly (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT
As the beautiful game continues to grow in the United States, we see more and more videos of big, passionate crowds.

We just don’t expect them to be this large when it comes to college soccer, and this one would’ve been the high season attendance for all but three USL teams and every team in the NASL.

In what’s become an annually well-attended derby, the Blue Green Rivalry between UCSB and Cal Poly saw the largest crowd in NCAA Soccer this season, as 11,075 fans crammed into Spanos Stadium on Saturday. Cal Poly won 4-1.

The show is nothing new, but always impressive. Just listen to the roar when coach Steve Sampson’s — yes, that Steve Sampson — Mustangs equalized through sophomore midfielder Kenneth Higgins en route to a 4-1 win (about 40 seconds into the above video).

According to the Cal Poly site:

The best-attended sporting event annually in San Luis Obispo County, the Cal Poly-UC Santa Barbara series has drawn 20 of the top 53 regular season crowd figures in NCAA history with all matches occurring during the previous 11 seasons.

Not bad, and the match finished with Cal Poly fans flooding the field in what will be an enduring memory for the Mustangs (and surely the visiting Gauchos as well. The sides drew 0-0 at UCSB on Oct. 14).

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT
The underdogs hope to strike first at home when the MLS Cup Playoffs continue Monday.

The East’s No. 6 seed New York Red Bulls host highly-favored Supporters’ Shield winners Toronto FC for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff, two-and-a-half hours before the West’s No. 1, Portland, visits the Houston Dynamo.

Houston edged Sporting KC in the first round to earn its date with the Timbers, while RBNY hammered the Chicago Fire in Illinois.

Vancouver and Seattle played a nil-nil first leg in British Columbia on Sunday, reviving long-held hopes for single elimination playoff games, while Tuesday will see New York City FC visiting Columbus in the final first leg of the conference semifinals.

Benitez: Newcastle needs to improve attack quality

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says his team worked hard enough to get a win over Burnley, but sloppiness and a lack of quality in the final third subverted his hopes for three points.

“It was a game we were controlling,” Benitez said. “We knew that scoring one goal we could win, and one goal we could lose. We made a mistake.”

Jeff Hendrick‘s 74th minute goal gave the Clarets seventh place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win, while Newcastle sinks ninth.

Benitez believes they did enough tactically to win, but the clinical finish was not provided by Joselu or substitute Dwight Gayle. Is it January yet?

“We had 12 attempts away, nine in the second half, so we were trying to go for a win. We were not very precise on the ball,” Benitez said.

“We know our strengths and weaknesses. We have to improve in everything, but I’m still happy with the work rate of the players and the way they are approaching the game but sometimes it’s something you lack that can make the difference.”

Newcastle hosts Bournemouth next weekend in a match that could see them reassert its comfortable standing on the table, or drop back toward the relegation pack.

Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United: Clarets move 7th

By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT
  • Hendrick scores 2nd half winner
  • Five saves for Pope, four for Elliot
  • Clarets leapfrog Magpies

Burnley ended its losing skid at one match, using a late Jeff Hendrick goal to knock off Newcastle United and rise back into the Top Seven with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Monday.

It’s Newcastle’s first loss since Sept. 24, and leaves the Magpies ninth with 14 points.

The clubs had drawn the only two matches they’ve played since 1983, including 1-1 at Turf Moor on Dec. 2, 2014.

The Clarets roared out of the gate, with Steven Defour winning a fourth-minute corner kick as a result of near exclusive possession for the hosts.

Jeff Hendrick headed an offering toward goal that Jonjo Shelvey turned out of play for another corner eventually collected by Newcastle backstop Rob Elliot.

Newcastle’s first time in Burnley’s end was a ninth minute corner. Christian Atsu couldn’t get over a bouncing ball and sent it over the frame from in tight.

Shelvey tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope in the 18th minute, but the hard hit was right at the backstop.

Elliot had some work to do, but wasn’t particularly troubled aside from an oddly flighted cross from Robbie Brady in the 29th minute.

Ashley Barnes nodded a deflected cross wide of Elliot’s right post soon after that.

As the match hit half at nil-nil, this stat did not bode well for the Magpies:

Pope made a fine flying save on Ayoze Perez in the 50th minute to concede a Newcastle corner, but the short corner led to nothing.

At the other end Elliot snared James Tarkowski‘s header of a Brady free kick.

Elliot made a fine parry on Jack Cork before Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s deft cross over the fray allowed Hendrick to finish beyond a desperate Yedlin.

Joselu dragged a shot wide in the 82nd minute in the Magpies’ best scoring bid of the half. Shelvey then let fly with a low 22-yard strike into Pope’s arms.

Elliot made a low save on Barnes in the 89th minute, and Pope made a full-stretch parry on Isaac Hayden deep in stoppage. Elliot came up for the ensuing corner, and Javier Manquillo flicked a cross over the bar.

Wenger gearing up for “big game, challenging one” at Man City

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 30, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
It’s a big week for Arsenal, who can wrap up a knockout round place in the Europa League on Tuesday before taking its shot to sully Manchester City’s near-perfect Premier League season.

That match will have the Gunners on one day’s less rest than Man City and be played at the Etihad Stadium, though the PL leaders are in Napoli for their midweek match while Arsenal is at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has not been hesitant to hand young players midweek matches, and that will almost certainly be the case as the Gunners gear up for City. A win at the Etihad against City, who did concede twice in a still comfortable win over West Brom, would close Arsenal’s gap to six points.

A loss would send them 12 back of Man City. Twelve.

From The London Evening Standard:

“It’s a big game, a challenging one because they are on a strong run,” Wenger conceded. “But it’s a good opportunity for us to show we have quality. At the moment they’re on a good run and people always extend these runs to the end of the season.”

“They have to be stopped it’s true, because if nobody does that they can run away. We still can focus on this game and try to give our best, prepare well and focus.”

Wenger also said he has no worries about Alexis Sanchez’s commitment despite a half-year of links between the Chilean and Man City. Can Arsenal surprise City and spoil the Mancunians’ run?

