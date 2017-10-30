Houston 0-0 Portland: Attinella keeps 1st leg level (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): A pair of first half penalty shouts, one taken back and another not given, were the stories of the frame as both Houston and Portland were denied attempts from the spot. More concerning for Portland was the pre-half injury to Diego Chara, who appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury. The Timbers were on the back foot for plenty of the second half, calling upon goalkeeper Jeff Attinella several times, though the introduction of Jeremy Ebobisse at least temporarily gave them some life. Plenty of time on social media was spent on Houston’s turf, which has not had kind hurricane, soccer, and football seasons. The second leg is Nov. 5 at what will be a raucous Providence Park.

The moments that mattered

31′ — Houston penalty overturned — There’s good debate as to whether VAR should’ve been called into this bang-bang call, but Houston’s chance for a first half lead from the spot was taken back when it was ruled Alberth Elis was not fouled by Portland’s Larrys Mabiala.

Video Review: A PK awarded to Houston is overturned due to no foul being committed. #HOUvPOR / @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs https://t.co/2ISY2lD769 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 31, 2017

42′ — No penalty given to Portland — Why wasn’t VAR called upon here, where Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric certainly appears to scythe down Portland’s Darren Mattocks.

Here's the latest penalty shout. The ref decides no penalty. pic.twitter.com/IBtCeeoH8K — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) October 31, 2017

56′ — Forget away goals, just keep it clean — Jeff Attinella was under fire in the second half. Similar to Alex Bono in the other Monday first leg, the Timbers keeper was a big part of the away effort.

Man of the Match: Attinella.

