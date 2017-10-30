Mourinho: Lukaku “untouchable” at Man United

Jose Mourinho has defended Romelu Lukaku once again after Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
When Mourinho subbed out Marcus Rashford for Anthony Martial (who went on to score the winner) boos were heard from the home fans at Old Trafford.
Mourinho took exception to that after the game, seeing it as a lack of respect towards United’s top scorer Lukaku who has scored 11 goals in his first 15 games for the Red Devils in all competitions.
Lukaku hasn’t scored in his last five games for United but speaking on Monday ahead of United’s UEFA Champions League group game against Benfica on Tuesday, Mourinho defended the Belgian striker.
“I think Romelu is one of the players who should be untouchable in terms of respect from everyone,” Mourinho said. “What he does for the team is fantastic and to play football for a striker is not just about scoring goals. For me, he is untouchable in my team and I think he should be untouchable in the support and the respect he deserves from the fans.”
Lukaku’s record in games against the “big six” has been questioned and he failed to score against Spurs, but that said he did hit the post with a header and he also flicked the ball on for Martial’s game-winner.
So, not that bad from Lukaku who also assisted Rashford at Huddersfield in Week 9. Still, United’s fans appear to be demanding more goals and better all-round displays from the $96.5 million signing from Everton.
Mourinho is the mastermind of mind games and heaping praise on his slightly out of form striker will be all about getting the former Chelsea and Everton striker back to his clinical best in front of goal.