Mourinho: Lukaku “untouchable” at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has defended Romelu Lukaku once again after Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

When Mourinho subbed out Marcus Rashford for Anthony Martial (who went on to score the winner) boos were heard from the home fans at Old Trafford.

Mourinho took exception to that after the game, seeing it as a lack of respect towards United’s top scorer Lukaku who has scored 11 goals in his first 15 games for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Lukaku hasn’t scored in his last five games for United but speaking on Monday ahead of United’s UEFA Champions League group game against Benfica on Tuesday, Mourinho defended the Belgian striker.

“I think Romelu is one of the players who should be untouchable in terms of respect from everyone,” Mourinho said. “What he does for the team is fantastic and to play football for a striker is not just about scoring goals. For me, he is untouchable in my team and I think he should be untouchable in the support and the respect he deserves from the fans.”

Lukaku’s record in games against the “big six” has been questioned and he failed to score against Spurs, but that said he did hit the post with a header and he also flicked the ball on for Martial’s game-winner.

So, not that bad from Lukaku who also assisted Rashford at Huddersfield in Week 9. Still, United’s fans appear to be demanding more goals and better all-round displays from the $96.5 million signing from Everton.

Mourinho is the mastermind of mind games and heaping praise on his slightly out of form striker will be all about getting the former Chelsea and Everton striker back to his clinical best in front of goal.

Transfer news: Coutinho to PSG; Meunier to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain have made Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho their top target for next summer, according to TF1.

The French outlet claim that Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, met PSG’s sporting director in a London hotel last week to discuss the future of Coutinho among many other topics.

As the report points out, the fact that Coutinho’s good friend Neymar signed for PSG in a world-record $265 million transfer from Barcelona in the summer could play a key part in the Brazilian midfielder joining PSG over Barca.

Coutinho made his intentions clear in the summer that he wanted to leave Liverpool for Barcelona but with the Reds standing firm and rejecting multiple bids from the Catalan giants, it appears an all-out battle between PSG and Barcelona next summer could see Coutinho’s transfer fee increase further.

Liverpool’s stance will likely remain that Coutinho isn’t for sale at any price, but the other issue here is simply how PSG can get away with this.

Already accused of wrongdoing by many other clubs across Europe when it comes to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar over the summer, spending close to another $180 million on Coutinho would surely tip PSG over the edge of FFP regulations despite their Qatari owners able to bankroll any deal PSG need.

Liverpool fans have been treated to some stunners from Coutinho this season (see: free kick at Leicester; powerful curler at Newcastle) but despite him getting on with his business on the pitch the Brazilian continues to be at the center of speculation off it.

Staying with PSG, their Belgian right back Thomas Meunier is wanted by Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, according to reports in Spain and Italy.

Meunier, 26, is said to be valued at around $40 million and the Belgian international has fallen behind Dani Alves in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes this season, much to his annoyance.

Speaking in a recent interview the former Club Brugge man revealed he was fine with rotating with Serge Aurier at right back for PSG last season but now feels totally out of Unai Emery’s plans.

“Since Alves arrived I asked myself questions, this is sure,” Meunier said. “After the good season I had last year, I told myself I would be needed, to be a bit more grateful and that my status within the line-up had changed. Emery tells me he didn’t forget the work done and that he considers me. The problem is that I feel like a second option.”

Outside of veterans Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young (who are wingers by trade) playing at right back, Mourinho’s other options in that position include an often shaky Matteo Darmian or playing center backs Phil Jones or Eric Bailly at right back.

Meunier’s ability to drive forward from right back and connect passes and whip in inviting crosses would be very useful for a United attack spearheaded by Romelu Lukaku or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mourinho was on the hunt for a wide player all summer long but didn’t prevail.

Is Meunier the man for Mourinho? In a World Cup year, perhaps Meunier will arrive at Old Trafford in January.

Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City not invincible

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
Manchester City have had a record-breaking start to the Premier League season.

Winning nine of their first 10 games and still unbeaten, Pep Guardiola‘s men have racked up 28 points from a possible 30 and have scored 35 goals, while conceding just six.

Inevitably, talk has now switched to whether this City team can emulate Arsenal’s “Invincibles” of the 2003-04 campaign.

Their star playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, put it bluntly when talking after their 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

“To go unbeaten? Well, it’s very hard. I don’t think it will be possible,” de Bruyne said. “The level of competition is so high, in every team. It’s not like, with all respect, 10 or 15 years ago where you have a couple of teams that won’t win against the top teams. Now, every game is hard and you need to be mentally there. And with the Champions League and all the cups, there will be a game where maybe we are a little bit less and maybe lose. But as long as it keeps going, it’s good.”

Way to lower the expectations, Kevin.

On a serious note, of course he’s correct. No disrespect to what Arsenal achieved over 12 years ago when they won the title with 26 wins and 12 draws in a season (simply incredible), but going unbeaten for an entire PL season now seems rather impossible. If anyone is going to do it this season it will be City. That much is true.

But with UCL and League Cup games coming thick and fast, then the FA Cup through the winter, the grueling nature of the PL is unforgiving, even for a team with so many talented players at its disposal. With the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany already going down injured, Guardiola knows he must get lucky with the fitness of other star players to succeed in the PL and the Champions League.

With games against Napoli in the UCL this week and Arsenal in the PL on Sunday, Guardiola’s men know they must recover quickly from their victory at West Brom on Saturday and then finish the week strong before the international break.

City’s players have been in this situation before and could be accused of getting ahead of themselves last season. After winning 10-straight games to start the 2016-17 campaign, they struggled defensively during the winter months and their title bid was over by early Spring.

KDB’s comments prove that City’s players have perhaps learned from their mistakes last season.

Morata: London is stressful; “I would never have left Juve”

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
If you see Alvaro Morata in a pub in London anytime soon, give him a hug.

Morata, 25, has been talking about life in England’s capital city after his summer transfer from Real Madrid and it’s safe to say he is still adjusting.

Speaking to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata revealed he finds life in London a little too stressful and also waxed lyrical about Italy (where his wife is from) as Chelsea prepare to play AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

“I’m fine. I live in downtown Chelsea. London fascinates me with its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. Too much, too much stress, too many metropolises,” Morata said. “Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live. You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve. The disappointment [of leaving Juventus] was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point. They [Real Madrid] treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons.”

Very interesting.

Morata has settled in the Premier League as if he’s played there his entire career with six goals in eight PL appearances so far. It did take him a little while to get settled but he is producing top displays under Antonio Conte and is doing a mighty fine job of replacing Diego Costa after his departure to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish striker admitted the main reason he signed for Chelsea was to work with Conte, his former manager at Juve during a two-year spell from 2014-16, but with Conte’s future questioned on multiple occasions already this season, it seems like Morata would be quite happy to follow his manager out of the door and return to Italy.

Inter Milan? Juve? AC Milan?

N’Golo Kante returns to training with Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Chelsea have been handed a huge boost with N'Golo Kante returning to full training.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty with France in early October.

However, Kante, 26, trained with Chelsea’s first team in London on Monday before the team head to AS Roma to play in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

After missing five games for Chelsea — a defeat to Crystal Palace, draw with Roma, plus three narrow victories with plenty of shaky defensive displays — Kante’s return would obviously be a huge boost for Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager told the media over the weekend that Kante could be ready to face Roma in a massive UCL clash.

“I hope so. He could be ready. I know very well the importance of this player. I want to be sure he is ready. I hope to have him in this game, but I prefer to not take this type of risk. If he is ready, he plays,” Conte said.

This is a big week in Chelsea’s season and will go a long way to deciding if they will be challenging for both the UCL and Premier League titles.

Sitting top of UCL Group C on 7 points, a win in Rome would all but secure Chelsea’s passage into the last 16 of the Champions League. Then on Sunday they face Manchester United and their former manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, with the chance to move just one point behind United if they win.

Kante, who had such a huge impact last season in their title-winning campaign after arriving from Leicester City, is key to their success and although Tiemoue Bakayoko has stepped in to deliver a few goals as well as his battling qualities in recent weeks, no player on the planet right now can control an engine room like Kante.