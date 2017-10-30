More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

N’Golo Kante returns to training with Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost with N'Golo Kante returning to full training.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The reigning PFA Player of the Year has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty with France in early October.

However, Kante, 26, trained with Chelsea’s first team in London on Monday before the team head to AS Roma to play in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

After missing five games for Chelsea — a defeat to Crystal Palace, draw with Roma, plus three narrow victories with plenty of shaky defensive displays — Kante’s return would obviously be a huge boost for Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager told the media over the weekend that Kante could be ready to face Roma in a massive UCL clash.

“I hope so. He could be ready. I know very well the importance of this player. I want to be sure he is ready. I hope to have him in this game, but I prefer to not take this type of risk. If he is ready, he plays,” Conte said.

This is a big week in Chelsea’s season and will go a long way to deciding if they will be challenging for both the UCL and Premier League titles.

Sitting top of UCL Group C on 7 points, a win in Rome would all but secure Chelsea’s passage into the last 16 of the Champions League. Then on Sunday they face Manchester United and their former manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, with the chance to move just one point behind United if they win.

Kante, who had such a huge impact last season in their title-winning campaign after arriving from Leicester City, is key to their success and although Tiemoue Bakayoko has stepped in to deliver a few goals as well as his battling qualities in recent weeks, no player on the planet right now can control an engine room like Kante.

Morata: London is stressful; “I would never have left Juve”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 30, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you see Alvaro Morata in a pub in London anytime soon, give him a hug.

Morata, 25, has been talking about life in England’s capital city after his summer transfer from Real Madrid and it’s safe to say he is still adjusting.

Speaking to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata revealed he finds life in London a little too stressful and also waxed lyrical about Italy (where his wife is from) as Chelsea prepare to play AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

“I’m fine. I live in downtown Chelsea. London fascinates me with its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. Too much, too much stress, too many metropolises,” Morata said. “Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live. You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve. The disappointment [of leaving Juventus] was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point. They [Real Madrid] treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons.”

Very interesting.

Morata has settled in the Premier League as if he’s played there his entire career with six goals in eight PL appearances so far. It did take him a little while to get settled but he is producing top displays under Antonio Conte and is doing a mighty fine job of replacing Diego Costa after his departure to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish striker admitted the main reason he signed for Chelsea was to work with Conte, his former manager at Juve during a two-year spell from 2014-16, but with Conte’s future questioned on multiple occasions already this season, it seems like Morata would be quite happy to follow his manager out of the door and return to Italy.

Inter Milan? Juve? AC Milan?

Bremen fires Nouri after 10 winless games

Werder Bremen/Twitter
Associated PressOct 30, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BREMEN, Germany (AP) Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule ]  

Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. The club says under-23 coach Florian Kohfeldt will take change of the team ahead of Friday’s league match against Eintracht Frankfurt. There was no immediate word on a long-term replacement.

Nouri guided Bremen to an eighth-place finish last season after taking over in September 2016 with the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Bremen is currently 17th in the 18-team league. The team has only five points from 10 games and has scored only three goals.

Whitecaps 0-0 Sounders: Single-elimination, please!

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsOct 29, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

The game in 100 words (or less more): It’s time, once again, to devote this space to what we’ll lovingly call MLS’s “playoff predicament problem.” Ahem. Here goes: Single-elimination, please. After a mostly brilliant knockout round earlier this week, Sunday’s very first conference semifinal (first leg) brought all the momentum and excitement to a screeching halt — you know, like driving a car into a six-foot thick retaining wall at 80 mph. The Seattle Sounders were only interested in playing for a 0-0 draw before heading home for the second leg, while the Vancouver Whitecaps were only willing to attack if/when Seattle opened themselves up, counter to their entire gameplan. Combine those ingredients, and what do you have? Just the sixth shot on goal-less half of soccer in MLS 2017, during the business end of the league’s season. A truly anemic 0-0 draw, which featured just 12 shots in total (one on target) The reason MLS hasn’t already switched to single-elimination throughout the playoffs? It’ll cost a handful of owners an extra home game, and the accompanying revenue. In truth, every one of the 27,837 fans in attendance at BC Place will go home tonight wishing they’d stayed home and saved their hard-earned money instead. The second leg will be played at CenturyLink Field on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET)

[ MORE: Previewing all four conference semifinals ]

Three moments that mattered

30′ — Shea whiffs at the back post, Sounders get off lucky — It was a nothing ball into the box, but Seattle seemed intent on it resulting in a chance for the Whitecaps. Fortunately for the defending champs, it fell to Brek Shea.

36′ — Waston clears the ball off his own crossbar — So, this probably wasn’t exactly what Kendall Waston had in mind when he made contact with Joevin Jones’ cross, but all’s well that ends well.

48′ — Marshall’s header easily collected by Marinovic — This was as close as anyone would come to (intentionally) scoring.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Kendall Waston

Goalscorers: None

Fiorentina MF in trouble after alleged threat to ball boy

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout could be in trouble after allegedly threatening a ball boy at the end of his team’s 2-1 defeat at Crotone.

A video posted on a fan’s Facebook account shows Veretout walking toward the sideline and pointing his finger at one of the ball boys.

It is unclear what happened next before Veretout walked away, accompanied by several stewards.

Italian news agency Ansa reports that police stopped Veretout and have reported the incident to the Italian football federation.

The 24-year-old Veretout was apparently angered by what he felt was timewasting by the ball boy.