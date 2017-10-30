Premier League preview: Burnley v. Newcastle

Burnley host Newcastle United at 4 p.m. ET on Monday with the Clarets aiming to get back to winning ways at Turf Moor.

On his fifth anniversary in charge, will this be Sean Dyche‘s final game in charge of Burnley as reports continue to link him with a move to Everton?

Back on the pitch Burnley’s superb away form this season has masked the fact that they’ve only won once at fortress Turf Moor and that was against struggling Crystal Palace.

As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s men are adapting very well to life back in the Premier League and if either team wins this game they will rise to sixth place in the table.

In team news Chris Wood could be out for Burnley but Sam Vokes is likely to return but Jonathan Walters and Dean Marney remain out. Newcastle have Dwight Gayle back fit and available, while Paul Dummett is their only absentee.

What they’re saying…

Dyche on Everton speculation: “It’s the yin and the yang. You get praise, but you lose three games and then you’re getting slaughtered. I don’t mean that in a precious way, it’s just a fact, that’s how quickly the shift occurs. You have managers out there who may have a tough streak, it doesn’t make them a bad manager. They’re just going through a tough spell. That can happen. So I don’t read much in the media, I know what I’ve said so I don’t keep checking up on things. There have been some nice things said recently, some nice links, but the fact is I’m still here and still working hard.”

Benitez on Newcastle’s aims for this season: “Our players will have more confidence now because we’re doing well. But we aren’t saying: ‘Ooh, we have 14 points and we’re fine.’ No way. We know we still have to do things to stay in the Premier League. I won’t say that’s the target because then I’d be criticized for a lack of ambition and I want to be as high as possible but we know that sometimes you can play a couple of games and suddenly everything changes. We have to be prepared for that and make sure the team are ready for difficult moments, ready for losing three games in a row.”

Prediction

Newcastle are becoming one of the most stubborn defensive unit in the PL and Benitez’s men will grind out an away win. 1-0.

