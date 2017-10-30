San Antonio sends MLS scathing letter, League denies it misled expansion bid

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s playoff run continues to be overshadowed by unsavory fallout from Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt’s proposal to move the club to Austin, Texas.

This time, league involvement isn’t limited to the whys and hows of approving or buttressing Precourt’s intentions, rather how MLS has treated other proposed expansion markets.

[ PL PLAYBACK: Now or never for Spurs? ]

Primarily, this directly affects San Antonio. The USL market is about 80 miles from Austin, and sent a ravaging letter to MLS accusing the league of misleading it.

Here’s the whole letter but for the TL:DR crowd: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff claims that MLS misled San Antonio in 2015 when it encouraged the city to buy a specific stadium despite the knowledge that Precourt had a clause that allowed him to move the Crew to Austin.

MLS says it is preparing a formal response but strongly disagrees with Wolff’s assertions.

Here’s Wolff, who wrote the letter. This Columbus to Austin story isn’t getting any more fun, so at least take our advise at this bit of amusement. Pay particular intention to Wolff’s “Oh yes” response when asked around 1:24 whether San Antonio was misled by MLS.

Follow @NicholasMendola