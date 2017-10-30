Serbia fires coach Muslin despite World Cup qualification

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) The Serbian soccer association fired national team coach Slavoljub Muslin on Monday despite his team’s qualification for the World Cup.
The FSS said Muslin will leave by “mutual agreement.” It thanked him for “good cooperation and results” and named former Schalke defender Mladen Krstajic as interim coach.
After eight years of failing to make it to a major championship, Serbia qualified for next year’s World Cup for the second time since becoming an independent nation in 2006.
Serbian soccer officials have criticized Muslin for his team selection, defensive tactics and for failing to bring in young players, especially talented Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
“We parted ways because we don’t think alike on how the team should look for the World Cup in Russia,” Muslin was quoted as saying by Serbian media.
The 64-year-old Muslin took over the national team in 2016 after coaching mostly French, Belgian and Russian clubs.
Real Madrid isn’t immune to let downs, but Zinedine Zidane says that’s not what happened in Sunday’s historic and politically-highlighted 2-1 loss to Catalan club Girona.
“We have to analyze this game because if we lose it’s for a reason, but it wasn’t due to the attitude,” Zidane said.
The back-to-back reigning UEFA Champions League winners are now eight points behind Barcelona in a race to defend their La Liga crown, and Zidane says their title dreams remain alive.
The margin for error has almost disappeared, putting added emphasis on Nov. 19’s Madrid Derby and further circling the Dec. 20 El Clasico at the Bernabeu.
If we’ve learned anything about Real Madrid, especially under Zidane, it’s that writing them off is a poor, poor idea. Madrid lost three of five league matches in Nov-Dec 2015, and still finished just a point behind Barca.
So where’s Zidane’s mind now? From RealMadrid.com:
“I’m only worried about the three points and having had the possibility to kill off the match. There was no lack of desire or intensity. We’re going to continue working like this as it’s served us well. It’s not that we don’t work. I’m not worried. In football small details matter. … The league isn’t a chore for us, it’s our day to day. It’s true that we dropped three points and it wasn’t expected. After four wins we didn’t expect this kind of match. The players’ desire to win the league title is still alive.”
It’s certainly not over, especially because Barca’s schedule hasn’t gotten thick yet. The Blaugranas drew 1-1 at Atleti but have yet to face Valencia, Sevilla, Real, or Villarreal. Of the same crew, Real has only met Valencia. So, plenty to play for.
For a team which has proven the potential to go on nearly year-long runs without a loss, Zidane’s mentality will play a big role in sorting this out quickly.
The match in 100 words (or less): New York Red Bulls have the steel and experience to trouble most teams in MLS, and weren’t rattled when Victor Vazquez helped the visiting Reds to a 1-0 lead. An unfortunate but very legit penalty against Drew Moor sent the defender to the sidelines injured and RBNY to halftime level. The Red Bulls very much had the run of play until Felipe fouled Sebastian Giovinco about 25 yards away from goal. At this point, we can just leave that sentence there and know you know the score went to 2-1. The Supporters’ Shield winners now have two away goals heading back to Toronto for the second leg.
The moments that mattered
8′ — Vazquez gets the favorites an away goal — Clumsy defending from the Red Bulls allowed Jozy Altidore to the right flank, and the American striker walked around Damien Perrinelle before crossing into the six. Red Bulls backstop Luis Robles parried it back into the 18, and Victor Vazquez had ages to line up his shot. He did not mess up.
Sacha Kljestan had a chance at the other end, but Toronto resumed control. Marky Delgado headed a shot off the cross bar in the 36th minute.
45+1′ — BWP goes down under Moor challenge — Wright-Phillips took the ball off Delgado on the edge of the 18, and then hit the deck when he caught Drew Moor off guard with a short touch. Daniel Royer stepped up and cruised his effort down the middle.
All game long’ — Bono stands up to the task at hand — The penalty, halftime break, and injuries to Drew Moor and Victor Vazquez, seemed to shake up TFC. Fortunately for the Reds, goalkeeper Alex Bono was up for the call.
74′ – Giovinco free kick — Some time this summer, our own Andy Edwards and I had a discussion about how Giovinco free kicks from a certain area are either free throws or penalty kicks. Either way, boom.
Man of the Match: Plenty had arguments, including Vazquez, Giovinco, Wright-Phillips, and Bono. We’ll go with the free kick man, and let this stat be our tiebreaker.
PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insists his players have not been distracted by the events taking place in Catalonia.
Speaking ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Olympiakos, Valverde says, “We can see what’s happening but we are concentrated on our own task. That’s to win matches and make the fans happy.”
Lawmakers in Catalonia’s parliament declared independence from Spain last week following a disputed referendum that triggered a constitutional crisis. Some Barcelona fans have been vocal in their support for independence during matches.
Barcelona is playing the Greek champion at Karaiskakis Stadium on Tuesday. Valverde received an emotional welcome from fans of his former team. He says it will be a “special game” for him.
As the beautiful game continues to grow in the United States, we see more and more videos of big, passionate crowds.
We just don’t expect them to be this large when it comes to college soccer, and this one would’ve been the high season attendance for all but three USL teams and every team in the NASL.
In what’s become an annually well-attended derby, the Blue Green Rivalry between UCSB and Cal Poly saw the largest crowd in NCAA Soccer this season, as 11,075 fans crammed into Spanos Stadium on Saturday. Cal Poly won 4-1.
The show is nothing new, but always impressive. Just listen to the roar when coach Steve Sampson’s — yes, that Steve Sampson — Mustangs equalized through sophomore midfielder Kenneth Higgins en route to a 4-1 win (about 40 seconds into the above video).
According to the Cal Poly site:
The best-attended sporting event annually in San Luis Obispo County, the Cal Poly-UC Santa Barbara series has drawn 20 of the top 53 regular season crowd figures in NCAA history with all matches occurring during the previous 11 seasons.
Not bad, and the match finished with Cal Poly fans flooding the field in what will be an enduring memory for the Mustangs (and surely the visiting Gauchos as well. The sides drew 0-0 at UCSB on Oct. 14).