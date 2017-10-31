More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Atletico Madrid’s Thomas scores absolute thumper vs Qarabag

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid suffered an embarrassing draw at home against Azerbaijani club Qarabag, the second time they failed to beat the Champions League minnows.

But it wasn’t all bad at Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

24-year-old Ghanan midfielder Thomas scored an incredible goal worth watching over and over and over again.

Qarabag defended well all match despite an onslaught from the home side, who put up 35 shots, 11 of them on target. Their solid defending was on display in this sequence, dispossessing a number of Madrid attackers and keeping them away from the center of the field.

Enter Thomas. He takes a skillful backheel flick from Antoine Griezmann, and when nobody expected him to tee it up from an absurd distance, he does just that. Not only does the shot have astonishing pace, the camera angle behind the midfielder catches the curl on the shot, which is breathtaking.

The shot finishing off the fingertips of Ibrahim Sehic is a fitting end to the strike as it nestles in the top corner agonizingly out of reach. What a hit.

Qarabag can feel unlucky, because there’s no way the defenders should have thought to close him down. The goal is the second of the season for Thomas across all competitions, and his first since he scored in garbage time of a 5-1 obliteration of Las Palmas in late August.

The result is a tough pill to swallow, but it’s hard to stop watching that wonderful strike. Take a bow.

FOLLOW LIVE – Columbus, NYCFC meet in MLS Playoff leg 1

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT
“When you play well and you take your chances you always have more chances to win games than the opposition team.”

Patrick Viera is sticking to the simple and obvious as NYCFC gets set to defend its 2-seed in the East against 5-seeded Columbus in the first round of the MLS playoffs with an 8:00 pm E.T. kick.

NYCFC has been led by David Villa, who finished second in the Golden Boot standings, but Viera has been impressed not by one Crew member, but all of them. “What I love about Columbus is the collective game,” Vieira said. “When the collective is good that allows the individual to show how good they are.

With the game set to take place at Mapfre Stadium, the crowd should be fired up by the recent rumors of Columbus relocation. The atmosphere is expected to be incredibly hostile to the opposition, and supportive of its hometown team. Recent rumblings have energized the Columbus fanbase, and that should keep the place bumping all night.

New York’s collective is pretty strong too. With Villa the star, players like Yangel Herrera and Rodney Wallace are just as important to the unit. Herrera especially is the anchor of a midfield that often decides NYCFC’s fate in matches.

Who will get the advantage in the first leg? Follow along with the link above.

France coach Deschamps given 2-year contract extension

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps was given a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, keeping him with the national team through the 2020 European Championship.

Deschamps took over from Laurent Blanc after Euro 2012. He guided the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup two years later, losing to eventual champion Germany. France then reached the Euro 2016 final – losing to Portugal 1-0 – and qualified for next year’s World Cup as Group A winner.

“We ate together last week and discussed the possibility of working together for another two years. The decision was taken after a further discussion this morning,” French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet said. “It’s not a question of finance, but of mutual trust. Money wasn’t talked about. A lot of the top clubs in Europe would offer him more.”

Le Graet, who has set France the target of reaching the World Cup semifinals next year, said Deschamps will carry on regardless of the outcome in Russia.

“I don’t want to start again with someone new just after the World Cup. He knows the team better than anyone,” Le Graet said. “France is improving under Didier. I want to give him the chance to compete in another World Cup and Euro. For me Didier is the best. He takes total responsibility for this team and does so very well.”

Le Graet said the federation’s executive committee “unanimously” supported the decision to extend Deschamps’ contract.

The 49-year-old Deschamps has freshened up the France squad, particularly since Euro 2016, with young players like 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe and 20-year-old winger Ousmane Dembele pushing for starting places.

“Didier is one of the few coaches to select lads who are 19 or 20,” Le Graet said. “When you see the quality of our players, there’s cause for hope.”

Le Graet praised Deschamps – a combative midfielder who captained France to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 – for handling all aspects of the job with poise. France’s notoriously hard-to-please fans have gotten behind the team and the atmosphere at home games has vastly improved compared to previous years.

“There’s no one better than him to do this job,” Le Graet said. “He is fully integrated.”

CL Wrap: Chelsea pummeled in Rome, Man United eases by Benfica

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
Roma 3-0 Chelsea

Stephen El Shaarawy scored a brace, with his first coming 40 seconds into the match, and Chelsea was dropped from the top of Group C. Antonio Rudiger had a brutal match, partly at fault on both goals from El Shaarawy. The second was particularly ugly, with Rudiger almost allowing the ball to reach the Italian like a door swinging open. Diego Perotti scored Roma’s third in the second half to add insult to injury.

Chelsea has now leaked ten goals in its last five matches across all competitions, and drops to second in the Champions League group, three clear of Qarabag with two matches to play. Tuesday’s result is Chelsea’s heaviest Champions League defeat since 2012, when they became the first defending champions to be eliminated in the group stage.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag

A near-stunner in Spain saw the teams share the points as Azerbaijani club Qarabag took the lead on 40 minutes but conceded early into the second half in a 1-1 draw. Fittingly, Spanish striker Michel scored the opener, delivering a fabulous header directing a corner past Jan Oblak.

Atletico would hit back in the 56th minute on an absolutely stunning goal by midfielder Thomas. Qarabag defended well as Atleti attacked down the right, but the ball fell to the 24-year-old Ghanan at the top of the penalty area and he left fly a vicious, curling effort that spectacularly found the top-right corner.

Pedro Henrique was then shown a straight red minutes later for a karate kick to see the visitors down to 10 men, but the visitors were able to see out the point amid an absolute tidal wave, as Atletico finished with 35 shots, 11 on target. They were helped when Atletico was also reduced to 10 men as Stefan Slavic was given a second yellow card.

Manchester United 2-0 Benfica

Anthony Martial had a penalty saved by Mile Svilar, but the 18-year-old was unlucky to concede an own-goal just before halftime as the Red Devils saw themselves to victory and confirming qualification to the Knockout round as a result.

The goal came in first-half stoppage time as Nemanja Matic rifled a long-range effort on net that clanged off the left post. Svilar had thrown himself unsuccessfully at the shot, leaving him sprawled out on the ground as the ball clattered off the post, came back off Svilar’s hip, and into the back of the net. Daley Blind was on hand to ensure the victory, cooly finishing a penalty with 12 minutes remaining.

The result leaves Manchester United six points clear of both CSKA Moscow and Basel in Group A, all but assuring them qualification with two games to play, and very likely to top the group.

Sporting CP 1-1 Juventus

Bruno Cesar pocketed a rebound to put Sporting CP deservingly in front of Italian giants Juventus in Portugal, but Gonzalo Higuain came to the rescue to share the spoils. The home side went ahead in the 20th minute, but Higuain chipped Sporting goalkeeper from a tight angle in the 79th minute. Still, Juventus failed to capitalize on Barcelona’s slip, leaving the Spaniards still three points adrift at the top of Group D.

Olympiakos 0-0 Barcelona

The Catalans held 69% possession and attempted 19 shots, but couldn’t find a way past Olympiakos as they come to a 0-0 draw in Greece. It’s the first time in five years that Barcelona has been held scoreless in a Champions League group stage match.

Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez gave Bayern Munich the win, scoring with 12 minutes remaining to give the Germans all three points in Scotland.

Kingsley Coman had scored a controversial goal in the first half, beating sleeping defender Dedryck Boyata but handling the ball as he collected and scored. Celtic thought they had served justice as Callum McGregor equalized on a completely broken play, but the visitors struck back just three minutes later to retake the lead. Martinez headed in powerfully on a baseline cross from David Alaba.

Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Anderlecht

Neymar created PSG’s first and scored their second as the home side blasted Belgian stalwarts Anderlecht in the French capital. The Brazilian found Kylian Mbappe at the top of the box, who immediately fed Marco Verratti completely unguarded on the left flank for PSG’s first right on the half-hour mark. They scored again before the break, with Neymar dribbling all the way in from the corner flag, cutting across the box and firing a simple finish off the hands of Frank Boeckx and into the back of the net.

Layvin Kurzawa then took charge, scoring a 2nd half hat-trick to put the game out of sight.

The win sees PSG qualify for the knockout round, in addition to keeping pace with Bayern. The three points leaves PSG free at the top of Group B by that margin, with the German club sitting just behind them as both look likely to move on.

Basel 1-2 CSKA Moscow

Luca Zuffi and Alan Dzagoev appeared to have cancelled each other out, but Pontus Wernbloom scored a 79th minute winner to muddy up Group A. Manchester United is in control at the top, but the win for the Russians puts CSKA level with Basel in second place, both on six points with two more matches to play.

VIDEO: El Shaarawy scores rocket 40 seconds into Champions League match

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Roma took a stunning early lead at home against Chelsea in their Champions League group stage match on a goal just 40 seconds into the game.

Federico Fazio (again?!) delivered a gorgeous ball from the left flank, and Edin Dzeko was there to meet it. Instead of putting a speculative effort on net, the Roma striker instead flicked it back into the path of a sprinting Stephan El Shaarawy, who ripped a howitzer into the back of the net with the outside of his foot.

The goal at the time put Roma above Chelsea in the Group C standings, should the result hold.

There were a number of Chelsea culprits on the play. Cesc Fabregas let Fazio deliver the ball with minimal pressure on the wing. Dzeko split between Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz to make his run, while the latter defender failed to pressure on Dzeko’s header, instead sagging back anticipating the striker to collect the ball. Finally, Marcos Alonso was beated to Dzeko’s header by El Shaarawy, and did little to challenge the shot.

It’s this kind of lackluster defending that has seen Chelsea struggle of late. The Blues had conceded eight goals in their last five matches coming into today with just one clean sheet along that span.