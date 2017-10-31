Chinese players receive $4 million each after promotion

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Players from Chinese side Meixian Techand are each celebrating an incredible $4 million bonus after they secured promotion from the third-tier of Chinese soccer.

Following a 1-0 win against Shenzhen Ledman to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory, the tiny club were promoted to the second-tier of Chinese soccer and are now just onee promotion away from the Chinese Super League (CSL) were plenty of cash is being splashed around.

Every single player in Techand’s squad is Chinese and unlike the CSL there are no expensive foreign superstars picking up over $650,000 per week. Ahem, Carlos Tevez.

Take a look at the photos on social media below as the players posed with a massive mound of cash given to them by their majority owners, a huge engineering and construction company in Guangdong.

Players for Chinese side Meixian Techand get £3m bonus EACH for winning promotion to second tier. What a life. 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/3qK4BGXI9y — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 31, 2017

Meixian Techand players received 20,000,000 yuan in prize money after access and qualification for the CL2 final of China League Two. pic.twitter.com/avsTqNUKfU — Terceira Div Chinesa (@Chinaleaguetwo) October 30, 2017

Follow @JPW_NBCSports