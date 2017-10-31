More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CL Wrap: Chelsea pummeled in Rome, Man United eases by Benfica

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
Roma 3-0 Chelsea

Stephen El Shaarawy scored a brace, with his first coming 40 seconds into the match, and Chelsea was dropped from the top of Group C. Antonio Rudiger had a brutal match, partly at fault on both goals from El Shaarawy. The second was particularly ugly, with Rudiger almost allowing the ball to reach the Italian like a door swinging open. Diego Perotti scored Roma’s third in the second half to add insult to injury.

Chelsea has now leaked ten goals in its last five matches across all competitions, and drops to second in the Champions League group, three clear of Qarabag with two matches to play. Tuesday’s result is Chelsea’s heaviest Champions League defeat since 2012, when they became the first defending champions to be eliminated in the group stage.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag

A near-stunner in Spain saw the teams share the points as Azerbaijani club Qarabag took the lead on 40 minutes but conceded early into the second half in a 1-1 draw. Fittingly, Spanish striker Michel scored the opener, delivering a fabulous header directing a corner past Jan Oblak.

Atletico would hit back in the 56th minute on an absolutely stunning goal by midfielder Thomas. Qarabag defended well as Atleti attacked down the right, but the ball fell to the 24-year-old Ghanan at the top of the penalty area and he left fly a vicious, curling effort that spectacularly found the top-right corner.

Pedro Henrique was then shown a straight red minutes later for a karate kick to see the visitors down to 10 men, but the visitors were able to see out the point amid an absolute tidal wave, as Atletico finished with 33 shots, 10 on target. They were helped when Atletico was also reduced to 10 men as Stefan Slavic was given a second yellow card.

Manchester United 2-0 Benfica

Anthony Martial had a penalty saved by Mile Svilar, but the 18-year-old was unlucky to concede an own-goal just before halftime as the Red Devils saw themselves to victory and confirming qualification to the Knockout round as a result.

The goal came in first-half stoppage time as Nemanja Matic rifled a long-range effort on net that clanged off the left post. Svilar had thrown himself unsuccessfully at the shot, leaving him sprawled out on the ground as the ball clattered off the post, came back off Svilar’s hip, and into the back of the net. Daley Blind was on hand to ensure the victory, cooly finishing a penalty with 12 minutes remaining.

The result leaves Manchester United six points clear of both CSKA Moscow and Basel in Group A, all but assuring them qualification with two games to play, and very likely to top the group.

Sporting CP 1-1 Juventus

Bruno Cesar pocketed a rebound to put Sporting CP deservingly in front of Italian giants Juventus in Portugal, but Gonzalo Higuain came to the rescue to share the spoils. The home side went ahead in the 20th minute, but Higuain chipped Sporting goalkeeper from a tight angle in the 79th minute. Still, Juventus failed to capitalize on Barcelona’s slip, leaving the Spaniards still three points adrift at the top of Group D.

Olympiakos 0-0 Barcelona

The Catalans held 69% possession and attempted 18 shots, but couldn’t find a way past Olympiakos as they come to a 0-0 draw in Greece.

Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez gave Bayern Munich the win, scoring with 12 minutes remaining to give the Germans all three points in Scotland.

Kingsley Coman had scored a controversial goal in the first half, beating sleeping defender Dedryck Boyata but handling the ball as he collected and scored. Celtic thought they had served justice as Callum McGregor equalized on a completely broken play, but the visitors struck back just three minutes later to retake the lead. Martinez headed in powerfully on a baseline cross from David Alaba.

Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Anderlecht

Neymar created PSG’s first and scored their second as the home side blasted Belgian stalwarts Anderlecht in the French capital. The Brazilian found Kylian Mbappe at the top of the box, who immediately fed Marco Verratti completely unguarded on the left flank for PSG’s first right on the half-hour mark. They scored again before the break, with Neymar dribbling all the way in from the corner flag, cutting across the box and firing a simple finish off the hands of Frank Boeckx and into the back of the net.

Layvin Kurzawa then took charge, scoring a 2nd half hat-trick to put the game out of sight.

The win sees PSG qualify for the knockout round, in addition to keeping pace with Bayern. The three points leaves PSG free at the top of Group B by that margin, with the German club sitting just behind them as both look likely to move on.

Basel 1-2 CSKA Moscow

Luca Zuffi and Alan Dzagoev appeared to have cancelled each other out, but Pontus Wernbloom scored a 79th minute winner to muddy up Group A. Manchester United is in control at the top, but the win for the Russians puts CSKA level with Basel in second place, both on six points with two more matches to play.

VIDEO: El Shaarawy scores rocket 40 seconds into Champions League match

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Roma took a stunning early lead at home against Chelsea in their Champions League group stage match on a goal just 40 seconds into the game.

Federico Fazio (again?!) delivered a gorgeous ball from the left flank, and Edin Dzeko was there to meet it. Instead of putting a speculative effort on net, the Roma striker instead flicked it back into the path of a sprinting Stephan El Shaarawy, who ripped a howitzer into the back of the net with the outside of his foot.

The goal at the time put Roma above Chelsea in the Group C standings, should the result hold.

There were a number of Chelsea culprits on the play. Cesc Fabregas let Fazio deliver the ball with minimal pressure on the wing. Dzeko split between Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz to make his run, while the latter defender failed to pressure on Dzeko’s header, instead sagging back anticipating the striker to collect the ball. Finally, Marcos Alonso was beated to Dzeko’s header by El Shaarawy, and did little to challenge the shot.

It’s this kind of lackluster defending that has seen Chelsea struggle of late. The Blues had conceded eight goals in their last five matches coming into today with just one clean sheet along that span.

Troy Deeney banned three matches for Joe Allen scuffle

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT
Watford captain Troy Deeney will be shelved for three matches after receiving a violent conduct charge from the FA for a scrap with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen where the Watford man was caught grabbing Allen’s face.

In the 94th minute of Watford’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City last weekend, a physical battle between Deeney and Allen in the penalty area boiled over after the whistle, for which both men received yellow cards. However, video after the fact caught Deeney gouging Allen’s cheek with his thumbs, which the FA deemed harsh enough for a violent conduct charge.

Deeney has since accepted the charge and will not appeal.

The two men ended up face-to-face, and a large scuffle ensued, during which it appeared that Deeney also managed to shove Ryan Shawcross to the ground.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes explained that his player was angry because he expected Deeney to send the ball back to Stoke in a sporting manner after the ball was put out of play for an injury. Instead, Deeney attempted to deliver a cross into the box with his team down a goal.

“Clearly we kicked the ball out and the right thing to do in the spirit of the game is throw it back,” he said. “Deeney, the captain of the club, should know better but he shaped to play it into our box and that’s why Joe reacted. More often than not those situations get revisited by people in authority and decisions are made as a consequence.”

Allen laughed off the incident, explaining that he probably should know better than to pick a fight with a player of much larger stature, “It was handbags really and there was nothing to it. I like Troy, he’s one of the good guys, he’s a really good player and it was nothing personal. He’s a big guy and we were both laughing – I knew I was beaten in that situation, but I have a bit of a bad habit of picking the wrong fights!”

Deeney will miss games against Everton, West Ham, and Newcastle and will return for a game against Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Andre Gray will likely get the bulk of the work up front in Deeney’s absence, already playing alongside the Hornets captain in regular deployment.

UCL, LIVE: Man United v Benfica, Roma v Chelsea, Celtic v Bayern

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
It is crunch time in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could seal their places in the Round of 16 with victories and other results going their way.

Elsewhere Celtic host Bayern Munich as they look to create another famous European night at Celtic Park, while Barcelona and Juventus are on the road in Group D.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 3:45 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday UCL schedule

Group A
Manchester United vs. Benfica
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Group C
Roma vs. Chelsea
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag

Group D
Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Barcelona

Russia admits delays at some World Cup sites but no crisis

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) A key Russian government official overseeing preparations for the World Cup next year says there are delays at some sites but no need to worry.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who chairs Russia’s organizing committee, says that with less than eight months to go until the tournament “there are certain delays on various facilities, but the overall situation is under control and we aren’t too worried by it,” in comments reported by Russian agency R-Sport.

Mutko singled out the “very difficult engineering structure” of the stadium in Samara, which he said was the only one of the 12 arenas where the pitch has not been laid.

He also called on regional leaders to speed up work on team bases, saying foreign team staff were “disturbed” to see ongoing construction work when they visited some sites.