Associated Press

Columbus 4-1 NYCFC: Crew takes commanding lead at Mapfre

Oct 31, 2017
The Columbus Crew couldn’t have asked for a better start to their two-legged meeting with 2-seed NYCFC in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Until the moment it went sour. Until the moment it was set straight.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring in the 6th minute, and then a 52nd-minute red card to Alexander Callens saw the home side take a commanding 3-0 lead behind goals from Artur and Justin Meram.

With Columbus close to bringing that near-perfect result with them on the road to Yankee Stadium, David Villa capitalized on a mistake from Jonathan Mensah to grab a vital 78th minute NYCFC away goal. But a stunning stoppage-time strike by Harrison Afful restored the three-goal lead and gave the Crew a fine feeling heading into the second leg.

Just six minutes into the match, Sean Johnson acrobatically saved a low shot by Federico Higuain, but the rebound fell right to Kamara at the doorstep who slid to meet the ball and open the scoring. It was a dream start for the Crew, who played in front of a surprisingly thin Mapfre stadium.

David Villa had a chance to level things up for the visitors, but his 2-on-1 effort past the half-hour mark struck the right post

The Crew held a slim halftime lead, but the game would change after the break. In the 47th minute, NYCFC hoped to attack with a corner up front. Defender Alex Callens came up for the scrum, and looking to make space, he lifted an elbow to the face of Justin Meram, which was caught on VAR and a red card was produced.

The sending off completely altered the dynamic of the match. The Crew picked up two more strikes, as 21-year-old Brazilian Artur wrong-footed NYCFC defender Frederic Brilliant for the second after breaking 4-on-2, followed by Meram who put one past goalkeeper Johnson, who will be disappointed not to save the ball shot straight at him.

With the Crew cruising, a big mistake cost them. NYCFC looked to bypass the midfield and pump long balls forward, and it worked. With 12 minutes to go, Jonathan Mensah slipped trying to clear, and Villa was there to turn and fire a critical away goal.

The game exploded open after the Villa goal, with both teams wasting big chances in the final 10 minutes, but the Crew re-solidified its position with the clock winding down. Halfway through four minutes of stoppage time, a weaving Harrison Afful sent no fewer than four defenders flopping to the ground before finishing calmly to put the Crew 4-1 up and restore the significant advantage.

A goal fitting to win a two-legged tie, but knowing what kind of offense awaits us at Yankee Stadium, the matchup is far from over no matter the midway advantage.

Napoli’s Insigne calls Man City “strongest team in Europe”

Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP
Nov 1, 2017
Lorenzo Insigne feels stung at Napoli’s 4-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The free-scoring 26-year-old Italian scored off a Dries Mertens assist to give the hosts an early lead, then saw Man City score four of the match’s final five goals.

That leaves Napoli with just three points through four UCL outings, leaving one of the group favorites with a need to win both of its group stage matches and hope Shakhtar Donetsk loses to visiting Man City on Dec. 6.

Flummoxed is a fair way to put it. From the BBC:

“It’s an unfair result for what we did. It is regrettable because we have put down the strongest team in Europe for much of the race. We always believe, however, I repeat, there is so much regret. At 2-2, their goalkeeper made a great save from Callejon, then we conceded the goal with Aguero.”

Is undefeated Man City the favorite to win the UCL for the first time in history? Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are the only other 4-0 clubs, and PSG have yet to concede, but there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola has the respect and attention of Europe.

As for Napoli, the Europa League should probably get ready for a real treat. Clubs like Napoli don’t often drop into the midseason fray.

“I told you yesterday Dele was coming” – Pochettino, Dele on huge W

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Nov 1, 2017
“I told you yesterday that Dele was coming,” Mauricio Pochettino said following Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

No kidding.

Dele scored twice as Spurs asserted themselves as the top team in Group H, clinching a knockout round berth in the process.

The 21-year-old was, quite simply, feeling it. From the BBC:

“It was a fantastic display by us. We knew if we stuck to our game plan and were solid at back then we’d get chances. We’re very happy with the result. I wasn’t surprised [we were dominant]. We couldn’t believe how much space we had at the Bernabeu. We don’t want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them. I’m happy to get two goals but more importantly it was a win.”

Pochettino was quick to praise Dele in the mercurial star’s return from suspension, and also refocused the media on Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

But make no mistake about it, Pochettino knows what his men just did to the top team in Champions League history.

“The victory is so important for us and the players. It’s a win over Real so it’s great for the club and fans. There’s a long way to go until the end of the season. What’s important is trying to achieve our challenge and target.”

At this point, they aren’t far from the bull’s-eye.

Liverpool 3-0 Maribor: Reds waltz to win

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
Nov 1, 2017
  • Reds lead Sevilla by one point
  • Salah nets deciding goal
  • Can, Sturridge also score

It wasn’t 7-0, but it’ll do.

Maribor held a bit firmer on the road, but Liverpool stayed atop its UEFA Champions League group with a 3-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday.

Emre Can, Daniel Sturridge, and — surprise, surprise — Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds.

Liverpool’s first half was unfortunately all too familiar to the Anfield faithful, as the Reds dominated play but couldn’t find the back of the net.

How dominant were Jurgen Klopp‘s men? How about 84 percent possession and a 12-1 advantage in shot attempts.

If it was going to take something special to beat Jasmin Handanovic, and Salah provided just that. Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross was turned into a goal by what essentially a back-heeled volley.

Handanovic then stopped a James Milner penalty attempt drawn by Roberto Firmino.

Can got Liverpool’s second in the 64th minute to help Klopp and Co. breathe easier at Anfield, while Sturridge salted the result away.

Thundering Tottenham shows Wembley what’s possible

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Nov 1, 2017
The Wembley Stadium crowd may have found every supporters at full throat with a 67th minute rendition of “When the Spurs Go Marching In.”

And why not? Their home heroes were punishing two-time defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid 3-0, and it looked possible the score line wouldn’t stop there (It didn’t, but not in that way. Ronaldo soiled the clean sheet en route to 3-1).

A mandatory disclaimer before we go any further:Real Madrid is not at its best right now, aside from their sharp-looking change kits on display Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, and is coming off one of the biggest league upsets in football history with a 2-1 loss at Girona at the weekend.

With that out of the way, Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 win over visiting Real, coupled with the 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu a fortnight ago, should have Spurs fans dreaming of the pinnacle of European football (and they didn’t need too many Hugo Lloris heroics this time). And lest we forget Spurs were coming off a loss of their own, one at Old Trafford which sank their title hopes just a bit.

Yes, Zinedine Zidane’s tactics would’ve been a bit different had this been an elimination game, and the desperation would’ve been a notch higher, but those factors are true for both teams.

Consider: one year removed from bombing out of the UCL in a weak group, Spurs control their own destiny in a perceived Group of Death.

A tricky trip to the Westfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund remains on the docket, but Spurs are almost certainly moving onto the knockout rounds and stand a solid chance of being Group H’s top seed for the draw.

The excuses would’ve been there had Spurs failed to win, or put in a positive performance. Harry Kane was returning from injury, and Real had been stung with their historic loss in Catalonia.

But Mauricio Pochettino‘s men simply went to work, and showed they can stick with any team in the world. Any demons from Monaco or Bayer Leverkusen were exorcised on Wednesday at Wembley on a night Spurs supporters may never forget.

Moreover, the idea that a player like Harry Kane or Dele Alli would need the Bernabeu to meet their career pinnacles found a supreme obstacle at Wembley: Why leave when you can do it on a nice night in London?