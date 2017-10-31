Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren receives death threat

Dejan Lovren‘s season isn’t going well at Liverpool and he was heavily criticized following their 4-1 defeat at Tottenham when he was subbed out early on with an injury.

With criticism continuing after he was injured in the warm up before Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Huddersfield at the weekend, the Croatian center back has revealed on Instagram that he has received a death threat to his family.

“Horrible what kind of people we have. I don’t mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them! But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can’t and won’t accept that,” Lovren said.

The 28-year-old received a threat from a user who said they would “murder” his family in a private message.

Lovren labelled the death threat “disgusting” and the former Lyon and Southampton defender is sure to be discussed at Jurgen Klopp‘s press conference on Tuesday.

Suffering a thigh injury in the warm up which saw him pull out of the Huddersfield game at the last minute, Lovren is in a race against time to be fit for the clash against Maribor in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

