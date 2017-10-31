More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Russia admits delays at some World Cup sites but no crisis

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) A key Russian government official overseeing preparations for the World Cup next year says there are delays at some sites but no need to worry.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who chairs Russia’s organizing committee, says that with less than eight months to go until the tournament “there are certain delays on various facilities, but the overall situation is under control and we aren’t too worried by it,” in comments reported by Russian agency R-Sport.

Mutko singled out the “very difficult engineering structure” of the stadium in Samara, which he said was the only one of the 12 arenas where the pitch has not been laid.

He also called on regional leaders to speed up work on team bases, saying foreign team staff were “disturbed” to see ongoing construction work when they visited some sites.

Milner: Liverpool “waiting for it to click”

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool for just over two calendar years, but according to Premier League vet James Milner, things just haven’t come together. Yet.

With Liverpool sitting in 6th position in the Premier League table and set to take on NK Maribor in Champions League play on Wednesday, the 31-year-old claims Liverpool still needs time to get things right with the squad.

“We have had injuries and I think we are waiting for it to click,” Milner said ahead of the game. “We have shown glimpses – when we showed it in Maribor, it was pretty devastating. We have to be on top of our game, set the tempo and come out all guns blazing.”

Milner is referring to the reverse fixture of this matchup, when they clobbered the Slovenian side on the road in Eastern Europe 7-0 14 days ago. Following that match, however, the Reds came home and lost to Spurs at Wembley Stadium 4-1, followed by a 3-0 win against Huddersfield. That inconsistency is what has thus far kept Klopp from challenging for the Premier League title.

Aside from a run of four consecutive wins in mid-to-late August, Liverpool has not won back-to-back games all year across all competitions. Coming off that Huddersfield triumph, Klopp would do well to keep the run going as they head back to the English capital for a meeting with West Ham this coming weekend.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas scores absolute thumper vs Qarabag

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid suffered an embarrassing draw at home against Azerbaijani club Qarabag, the second time they failed to beat the Champions League minnows.

But it wasn’t all bad at Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

MORE: Champions League Tuesday wrap

24-year-old Ghanan midfielder Thomas scored an incredible goal worth watching over and over and over again.

Qarabag defended well all match despite an onslaught from the home side, who put up 35 shots, 11 of them on target. Their solid defending was on display in this sequence, dispossessing a number of Madrid attackers and keeping them away from the center of the field.

Enter Thomas. He takes a skillful backheel flick from Antoine Griezmann, and when nobody expected him to tee it up from an absurd distance, he does just that. Not only does the shot have astonishing pace, the camera angle behind the midfielder catches the curl on the shot, which is breathtaking.

The shot finishing off the fingertips of Ibrahim Sehic is a fitting end to the strike as it nestles in the top corner agonizingly out of reach. What a hit.

Qarabag can feel unlucky, because there’s no way the defenders should have thought to close him down. The goal is the second of the season for Thomas across all competitions, and his first since he scored in garbage time of a 5-1 obliteration of Las Palmas in late August.

The result is a tough pill to swallow, but it’s hard to stop watching that wonderful strike. Take a bow.

FOLLOW LIVE – Columbus, NYCFC meet in MLS Playoff leg 1

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT
“When you play well and you take your chances you always have more chances to win games than the opposition team.”

Patrick Viera is sticking to the simple and obvious as NYCFC gets set to defend its 2-seed in the East against 5-seeded Columbus in the first round of the MLS playoffs with an 8:00 pm E.T. kick.

MLS first round scores, play-by-play

NYCFC has been led by David Villa, who finished second in the Golden Boot standings, but Viera has been impressed not by one Crew member, but all of them. “What I love about Columbus is the collective game,” Vieira said. “When the collective is good that allows the individual to show how good they are.

With the game set to take place at Mapfre Stadium, the crowd should be fired up by the recent rumors of Columbus relocation. The atmosphere is expected to be incredibly hostile to the opposition, and supportive of its hometown team. Recent rumblings have energized the Columbus fanbase, and that should keep the place bumping all night.

New York’s collective is pretty strong too. With Villa the star, players like Yangel Herrera and Rodney Wallace are just as important to the unit. Herrera especially is the anchor of a midfield that often decides NYCFC’s fate in matches.

Who will get the advantage in the first leg? Follow along with the link above.

France coach Deschamps given 2-year contract extension

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps was given a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, keeping him with the national team through the 2020 European Championship.

Deschamps took over from Laurent Blanc after Euro 2012. He guided the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup two years later, losing to eventual champion Germany. France then reached the Euro 2016 final – losing to Portugal 1-0 – and qualified for next year’s World Cup as Group A winner.

“We ate together last week and discussed the possibility of working together for another two years. The decision was taken after a further discussion this morning,” French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet said. “It’s not a question of finance, but of mutual trust. Money wasn’t talked about. A lot of the top clubs in Europe would offer him more.”

Le Graet, who has set France the target of reaching the World Cup semifinals next year, said Deschamps will carry on regardless of the outcome in Russia.

“I don’t want to start again with someone new just after the World Cup. He knows the team better than anyone,” Le Graet said. “France is improving under Didier. I want to give him the chance to compete in another World Cup and Euro. For me Didier is the best. He takes total responsibility for this team and does so very well.”

Le Graet said the federation’s executive committee “unanimously” supported the decision to extend Deschamps’ contract.

The 49-year-old Deschamps has freshened up the France squad, particularly since Euro 2016, with young players like 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe and 20-year-old winger Ousmane Dembele pushing for starting places.

“Didier is one of the few coaches to select lads who are 19 or 20,” Le Graet said. “When you see the quality of our players, there’s cause for hope.”

Le Graet praised Deschamps – a combative midfielder who captained France to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 – for handling all aspects of the job with poise. France’s notoriously hard-to-please fans have gotten behind the team and the atmosphere at home games has vastly improved compared to previous years.

“There’s no one better than him to do this job,” Le Graet said. “He is fully integrated.”