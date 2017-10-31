Tottenham’s Kane returns to training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Harry Kane is back in training.

[ MORE: Now or never for Tottenham? ]

Kane, 24, was seen training with Tottenham’s first team at their training base on Tuesday before their UEFA Champions League Group H game against reigning European champs Real Madrid on Wednesday.

If Spurs win on Wednesday they will secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with two group games to go.

TEAM NEWS: @HKane (hamstring) trained with the squad today and will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/pw5jf7HvfQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 31, 2017

As for Kane, the red-hot striker missed Spurs’ 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday after suffering a strain to his left hamstring but Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the issue wasn’t major and Kane was left out as a precaution.

Kane has scored 17 goals in 16 games for club and country this season and leads the Premier League in scoring with eight goals.

It remains to be seen if he’s fit enough to play from the start against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. but if he’s available off the bench, that will be a huge boost for Tottenham who looked a completely different team in attack against Man United at the weekend.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports