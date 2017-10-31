Tottenham’s Kane returns to training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Harry Kane is back in training.
Kane, 24, was seen training with Tottenham’s first team at their training base on Tuesday before their UEFA Champions League Group H game against reigning European champs Real Madrid on Wednesday.
If Spurs win on Wednesday they will secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with two group games to go.
As for Kane, the red-hot striker missed Spurs’ 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday after suffering a strain to his left hamstring but Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the issue wasn’t major and Kane was left out as a precaution.
Kane has scored 17 goals in 16 games for club and country this season and leads the Premier League in scoring with eight goals.
It remains to be seen if he’s fit enough to play from the start against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. but if he’s available off the bench, that will be a huge boost for Tottenham who looked a completely different team in attack against Man United at the weekend.
Players from Chinese side Meixian Techand are each celebrating an incredible $4 million bonus after they secured promotion from the third-tier of Chinese soccer.
Following a 1-0 win against Shenzhen Ledman to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory, the tiny club were promoted to the second-tier of Chinese soccer and are now just onee promotion away from the Chinese Super League (CSL) were plenty of cash is being splashed around.
Every single player in Techand’s squad is Chinese and unlike the CSL there are no expensive foreign superstars picking up over $650,000 per week. Ahem, Carlos Tevez.
Take a look at the photos on social media below as the players posed with a massive mound of cash given to them by their majority owners, a huge engineering and construction company in Guangdong.
Dejan Lovren‘s season isn’t going well at Liverpool and he was heavily criticized following their 4-1 defeat at Tottenham when he was subbed out early on with an injury.
With criticism continuing after he was injured in the warm up before Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Huddersfield at the weekend, the Croatian center back has revealed on Instagram that he has received a death threat to his family.
“Horrible what kind of people we have. I don’t mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them! But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can’t and won’t accept that,” Lovren said.
The 28-year-old received a threat from a user who said they would “murder” his family in a private message.
Lovren labelled the death threat “disgusting” and the former Lyon and Southampton defender is sure to be discussed at Jurgen Klopp‘s press conference on Tuesday.
Suffering a thigh injury in the warm up which saw him pull out of the Huddersfield game at the last minute, Lovren is in a race against time to be fit for the clash against Maribor in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
SYDNEY (AP) Referees in Australia will be encouraged to issue red and yellow cards to misbehaving coaches and team officials during a trial in the domestic top-flight men’s and women’s leagues.
Football Federation Australia on Tuesday said the A-League and W-League would be the first top-tier domestic competitions to receive approval from the International Football Advisory Board to conduct the trial, starting this Friday.
Coaching and support staff can be barred from the playing area under existing regulations, but the use of the red and yellow cards will allow spectators to see when cautions and ejections have been imposed – just as they do when players are sanctioned on the field.
Coaches and staff risk being sent from the field for repeated infringements including kicking or throwing water bottles, leaving their technical area, delaying the restart of the game or for using offensive language or gestures toward match officials, rival teams or fans.
Greg O’Rourke, head of the A-League and W-League, says “referees already have a process which is by way of conversation to coaches to warn them before removing them from the technical area after poor behavior. Essentially, this trial will visualize those steps and as such better communicate to fans that the referees are giving the coaches and others formal warnings.”
The game in 100 words (or less): A pair of first half penalty shouts, one taken back and another not given, were the stories of the frame as both Houston and Portland were denied attempts from the spot. More concerning for Portland was the pre-half injury to Diego Chara, who appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury. The Timbers were on the back foot for plenty of the second half, calling upon goalkeeper Jeff Attinella several times, though the introduction of Jeremy Ebobisse at least temporarily gave them some life. Plenty of time on social media was spent on Houston’s turf, which has not had kind hurricane, soccer, and football seasons. The second leg is Nov. 5 at what will be a raucous Providence Park.
The moments that mattered
31′ — Houston penalty overturned — There’s good debate as to whether VAR should’ve been called into this bang-bang call, but Houston’s chance for a first half lead from the spot was taken back when it was ruled Alberth Elis was not fouled by Portland’s Larrys Mabiala.
42′ — No penalty given to Portland — Why wasn’t VAR called upon here, where Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric certainly appears to scythe down Portland’s Darren Mattocks.
56′ — Forget away goals, just keep it clean — Jeff Attinella was under fire in the second half. Similar to Alex Bono in the other Monday first leg, the Timbers keeper was a big part of the away effort.
Man of the Match: Attinella.