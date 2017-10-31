More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Troy Deeney banned three matches for Joe Allen scuffle

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT
Watford captain Troy Deeney will be shelved for three matches after receiving a violent conduct charge from the FA for a scrap with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen where the Watford man was caught grabbing Allen’s face.

In the 94th minute of Watford’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City last weekend, a physical battle between Deeney and Allen in the penalty area boiled over after the whistle, for which both men received yellow cards. However, video after the fact caught Deeney gouging Allen’s cheek with his thumbs, which the FA deemed harsh enough for a violent conduct charge.

Deeney has since accepted the charge and will not appeal.

The two men ended up face-to-face, and a large scuffle ensued, during which it appeared that Deeney also managed to shove Ryan Shawcross to the ground.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes explained that his player was angry because he expected Deeney to send the ball back to Stoke in a sporting manner after the ball was put out of play for an injury. Instead, Deeney attempted to deliver a cross into the box with his team down a goal.

“Clearly we kicked the ball out and the right thing to do in the spirit of the game is throw it back,” he said. “Deeney, the captain of the club, should know better but he shaped to play it into our box and that’s why Joe reacted. More often than not those situations get revisited by people in authority and decisions are made as a consequence.”

Allen laughed off the incident, explaining that he probably should know better than to pick a fight with a player of much larger stature, “It was handbags really and there was nothing to it. I like Troy, he’s one of the good guys, he’s a really good player and it was nothing personal. He’s a big guy and we were both laughing – I knew I was beaten in that situation, but I have a bit of a bad habit of picking the wrong fights!”

Deeney will miss games against Everton, West Ham, and Newcastle and will return for a game against Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Andre Gray will likely get the bulk of the work up front in Deeney’s absence, already playing alongside the Hornets captain in regular deployment.

VIDEO: El Shaarawy scores rocket 40 seconds into Champions League match

By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Roma took a stunning early lead at home against Chelsea in their Champions League group stage match on a goal just 40 seconds into the game.

Federico Fazio (again?!) delivered a gorgeous ball from the left flank, and Edin Dzeko was there to meet it. Instead of putting a speculative effort on net, the Roma striker instead flicked it back into the path of a sprinting Stephan El Shaarawy, who ripped a howitzer into the back of the net with the outside of his foot.

The goal at the time put Roma above Chelsea in the Group C standings, should the result hold.

There were a number of Chelsea culprits on the play. Cesc Fabregas let Fazio deliver the ball with minimal pressure on the wing. Dzeko split between Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz to make his run, while the latter defender failed to pressure on Dzeko’s header, instead sagging back anticipating the striker to collect the ball. Finally, Marcos Alonso was beated to Dzeko’s header by El Shaarawy, and did little to challenge the shot.

It’s this kind of lackluster defending that has seen Chelsea struggle of late. The Blues had conceded eight goals in their last five matches coming into today with just one clean sheet along that span.

UCL, LIVE: Man United v Benfica, Roma v Chelsea, Celtic v Bayern

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
It is crunch time in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could seal their places in the Round of 16 with victories and other results going their way.

Elsewhere Celtic host Bayern Munich as they look to create another famous European night at Celtic Park, while Barcelona and Juventus are on the road in Group D.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 3:45 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

[ MORE: Champions League standings

Tuesday UCL schedule

Group A
Manchester United vs. Benfica
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Group C
Roma vs. Chelsea
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag

Group D
Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Barcelona

Russia admits delays at some World Cup sites but no crisis

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) A key Russian government official overseeing preparations for the World Cup next year says there are delays at some sites but no need to worry.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who chairs Russia’s organizing committee, says that with less than eight months to go until the tournament “there are certain delays on various facilities, but the overall situation is under control and we aren’t too worried by it,” in comments reported by Russian agency R-Sport.

Mutko singled out the “very difficult engineering structure” of the stadium in Samara, which he said was the only one of the 12 arenas where the pitch has not been laid.

He also called on regional leaders to speed up work on team bases, saying foreign team staff were “disturbed” to see ongoing construction work when they visited some sites.

Soccer world celebrates Halloween

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
Teams and players across the soccer world have been celebrating Halloween.

Let’s take a look at a selection of offerings out there to mark the holiday.

And, of course, Happy Halloween to you and yours.

The PL in USA guys are getting into the spirit

Via his Instagram page, Neymar went all-in ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with Anderlecht

Tottenham had a Halloween special with Fernando Llorente looking particularly spooked

Some MLS-inspired pumpkins

Arsenal have put together their Halloween XI

Manchester City gave Danilo and Bernardo Silva a haunted task