UCL, LIVE: Man United v Benfica, Roma v Chelsea, Celtic v Bayern

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
It is crunch time in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could seal their places in the Round of 16 with victories and other results going their way.

Elsewhere Celtic host Bayern Munich as they look to create another famous European night at Celtic Park, while Barcelona and Juventus are on the road in Group D.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 3:45 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday UCL schedule

Group A
Manchester United vs. Benfica
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Group C
Roma vs. Chelsea
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag

Group D
Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Barcelona

Russia admits delays at some World Cup sites but no crisis

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) A key Russian government official overseeing preparations for the World Cup next year says there are delays at some sites but no need to worry.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who chairs Russia’s organizing committee, says that with less than eight months to go until the tournament “there are certain delays on various facilities, but the overall situation is under control and we aren’t too worried by it,” in comments reported by Russian agency R-Sport.

Mutko singled out the “very difficult engineering structure” of the stadium in Samara, which he said was the only one of the 12 arenas where the pitch has not been laid.

He also called on regional leaders to speed up work on team bases, saying foreign team staff were “disturbed” to see ongoing construction work when they visited some sites.

Soccer world celebrates Halloween

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
Teams and players across the soccer world have been celebrating Halloween.

Let’s take a look at a selection of offerings out there to mark the holiday.

And, of course, Happy Halloween to you and yours.

The PL in USA guys are getting into the spirit

Via his Instagram page, Neymar went all-in ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with Anderlecht

Tottenham had a Halloween special with Fernando Llorente looking particularly spooked

Some MLS-inspired pumpkins

Arsenal have put together their Halloween XI

Manchester City gave Danilo and Bernardo Silva a haunted task

Champions League score picks: Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT
Round 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is here and plenty of teams can seal their spot in the Round of 16 over the next few days.

[ MORE: Champions League schedule ]

Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.

[ MORE: Group stage predictions ]

Feel free to join in down in the comments section.

Tuesday

Group A
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
Basel 3-0 CSKA Moscow

Group B
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Anderlecht
Celtic 1-3 Bayern Munich

Group C
Roma 2-1 Chelsea
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Qarabag

Group D
Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Juventus
Olympiacos 0-3 Barcelona

Wednesday

Group E
Sevilla 3-1 Spartak Moscow
Liverpool 4-0 Maribor

Group F
Napoli 2-2 Man City
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Feyenoord

Group G
Besiktas 2-1 Monaco
FC Porto 2-2 RB Leipzig

Group H
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 APOEL
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata’s comments concerning for Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
On Monday Alvaro Morata backtracked quicker than a man moon-walking.

[ MORE: Now or never for Tottenham? ]

The Spanish international was quoted by an Italian newspaper saying that London fascinated him but that “I do not see myself living here for very long. Too much, too much stress, too many metropolises.”

Add to that his glowing praise of the lifestyle in Italy from his time spent at Juventus in the past — “for a Spaniard is the best country to live. You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve” — and Chelsea’s fans were correctly concerned.

Morata, 25, addressed the media ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League group stage game with AS Roma and wanted to put the record straight as he blamed a “connection problem” for the less than complementary quotes attributed to him.

“I’m really happy here and enjoying London with my wife,” Morata said. “When I finish my career, I prefer to come back to my country. I prefer the place where I was born, that’s normal. When I say London is a stressful city, I’m talking about the traffic and a lot of people. It’s an incredible city. If Chelsea proposed 10 years, I’d probably sign it. I’m happy with everything. If I make good and improve, I can stay here more than five years.”

So, we may not see Morata sipping on tea along the River Thames or raving about the transport system in England’s capital city anytime soon, but should we really be concerned about that?

No.

Morata is a human being with opinions and if he and his wife (who is Italian, by the way) prefer living in Italy to England, that’s fine. I’m sure most English people would probably prefer to hang out in the Italian Alps or on the Amalfi Coast given the chance.

That’s what makes this the most perplexing. Morata’s comments suggested he wouldn’t be at Chelsea for long, but he signed a five-year contract in the summer and nowhere did he say he wouldn’t at least honor that. His overzealous denial was a little cringe-worthy but at least he tried to rectify the situation with Chelsea’s fans having their noses put a little out of joint.

Morata’s ability is undoubted and Chelsea’s fans shouldn’t be too concerned about his comments. I’m sure if you asked most Premier League players about their long-term plans of where they will live, not many will say where they currently reside. That’s the way it is. Let’s move on.

The added issue when it comes to Morata’s comments is that his manager at Chelsea, Antonio Conte, continues to be linked with a move back to Italy and has also been quoted as saying similar things in the Italian media. Chelsea’s fans, understandably, don’t want to lose their manager and star striker in one fell swoop.

Plus, coming after Diego Costa left for Atletico Madrid after he admitted to not settling in England (to go along with his spat with Conte), Morata’s comments were perhaps a little too close to home for Chelsea’s fan to handle.

Was it ill-advised for Morata to talk negatively about the city and area where he plays? Yes. Of course. Should he be lambasted for being honest? No.

Chelsea’s fans should only be worried once he stops scoring goals.