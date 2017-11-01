More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended after assault arrest

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been suspended pending an investigation by MLS and the Houston Police Department into his arrest Tuesday on misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.

Deric, who was the MLS Player of the Month for October, will not play for the Dynamo in a playoff game against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The league announced the suspension Wednesday and says it will “remain in close communication with the Houston Dynamo, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation.”

No further details on the arrest were disclosed.

The 29-year-old allowed just one goal in October as the Dynamo went 2-0-1 to secure their first playoff berth since 2013.

UCL wrap: Two more Premier League clubs advance

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League week found its conclusion with several big matches, including three more wins for the Premier League.

[ MLS: Kyle Beckerman cut most of his hair off ]

Liverpool 3-0 MariborRECAP

A dominant first half saw no goals for the hosts, but Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, and Emre Can all scored as the Reds took a firmer grasp of first in the group. Hold on, though, as the Reds are next off to Sevilla while Spartak Moscow hosts Maribor.

Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow

The La Liga side got a goal from French defender Clement Lenglet and another from Ever Banega, while the Russians could only answer through Ze Luis in the 78th minute.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Liverpool 4 2 2 0 13 3 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 8
Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 2-0-0 0-1-1 7
Spartak Moscow 4 1 2 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 0-1-1 5
NK Maribor 4 0 1 3 1 14 -13 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Napoli 2-4 Man CityRECAP

A fun one for the neutrals and Man City fans, as Pep Guardiola‘s men rallied from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead, only to see Napoli knot it up. When all was said and done, though, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, and Raheem Sterling had joined new Man City all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero on the score sheet as the Premier Leaguers punched their ticket to the knockout rounds.

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord

Shakhtar is now a single point from joined City in the next round after Nicolai Jorgensen’s surprise opener was answered thrice by the hosts. Marlos had two of those, and the Ukranian powers look set for second.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 2-0-0 2-0-0 12
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 0 1 7 5 2 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
Napoli 4 1 0 3 7 9 -2 1-0-1 0-0-2 3
Feyenoord 4 0 0 4 3 12 -9 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

The Ligue 1 champions took a first half stoppage time lead through Rony Lopes, but the group leaders are a whisker away from the knockout rounds thanks to Cenk Tosun’s second half penalty.

Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig

Mexico’s Hector Herrera put the hosts on top at halftime, but Timo Werner scored shortly after the break for the Bundesliga visitors. Danilo Pereira and Maxi Pereira are not related, except in the fact that they scored second half goals to lift Porto second in the group.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Besiktas 4 3 1 0 8 3 5 1-1-0 2-0-0 10
FC Porto 4 2 0 2 9 7 2 1-0-1 1-0-1 6
RB Leipzig 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 1-1-0 0-0-2 4
Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 0-0-2 0-2-0 2

Spurs 3-1 Real MadridRECAP

Don’t let the one on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard fool you: Tottenham Hotspur was dominant against the most successful club in European history. Dele Alli scored twice and Harry Kane set up Christian Eriksen for Spurs’ third before Cristiano Ronaldo ruined the clean sheet late. Spurs are through to the knockout rounds.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL Nicosia

This is a poor, poor group stage for Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund. While Real Madrid was taking one of six points from Spurs, opening the door, BVB has twice drawn minnows APOEL Nicosia. This time, it was Mickael Pote answering Raphael Guerriero’s opener.

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 1 0 10 3 7 2-0-0 1-1-0 10
Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 1-0-1 7
Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 0-1-1 0-1-1 2
APOEL 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 0-1-1 0-1-1 2

Gulati protege Cordeiro running for USSF president

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Carlos Cordeiro is running for U.S. Soccer Federation president after being brought into the governing body by current USSF President Sunil Gulati.

The 61-year-old Cordeiro, a retired Goldman Sachs executive, became an independent director of the USSF board in 2006/2007, served as treasurer starting in 2008 and was elected to a four-year term as vice president in 2016. He has been viewed as a protege and potential successor to Gulati, who has not said whether he will seek a fourth four-year term at the election in February.

Gulati has been criticized since the U.S. failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances.

Retired U.S. forward Eric Wynalda has taken a leave from Fox Sports to run. Boston lawyer Steve Gans and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League, also are running. Retired U.S. forward Landon Donovan is said to be considering a run.

Cordeiro released a letter Wednesday announcing his candidacy.

“We need a comprehensive and fearless review of all major issues: governance, national team structure and leadership, improving soccer’s accessibility to everyone,” he wrote.

He said he would launch “Mission 26/27” to elevate the men’s national team to a higher level by the 2026 World Cup and the women’s national team by the 2027 tournament. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are bidding to host the 2026 tournament, and Morocco also has said it wants to host. Cordeiro wants the 2027 women’s tournament to be held in the U.S.

Cordeiro would establish a technical committee that would report to the USSF chief executive officer and recommend all coach hirings. He said coaches should report to the CEO or a new general manager for soccer position.

Woah: Kyle Beckerman cut his wild mane of hair (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
On Wednesday with some wild UEFA Champions League matches, it would take something special for us to profile a Major League Soccer side which failed to make the playoffs.

But, guys and girls, Kyle Beckerman got a haircut.

The Real Salt Lake and USMNT midfielder has had long dreadlocks for some time, one of the most distinguishable hair styles in the league.

No more (save one, long rat-tail looking lock).

“My wife and I started snipping some on Monday after our game, and kept going,” Beckerman said. “Feels good. I feel re-energized and I’m excited where we can go.”

Salt Lake Tribune writer Maddie Lee had the first video of Beckerman’s new ‘do, which isn’t so much about what’s there rather what’s not.

This will take some getting used to, Kyle. Does this mean Beckerman’s signaling a new era, or will he re-up with RSL? And, more importantly, did he save any of the locks?

More questions: Will the locks be die cut into the next MLS trading card set? Could he spray paint his signature onto one? And does his hair grow fast enough that it’ll be back for Spring? Kyle? Kyle!

Napoli’s Insigne calls Man City “strongest team in Europe”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Lorenzo Insigne feels stung at Napoli’s 4-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The free-scoring 26-year-old Italian scored off a Dries Mertens assist to give the hosts an early lead, then saw Man City score four of the match’s final five goals.

[ RECAP: Napoli 2-4 Man City ]

That leaves Napoli with just three points through four UCL outings, leaving one of the group favorites with a need to win both of its group stage matches and hope Shakhtar Donetsk loses to visiting Man City on Dec. 6.

Flummoxed is a fair way to put it. From the BBC:

“It’s an unfair result for what we did. It is regrettable because we have put down the strongest team in Europe for much of the race. We always believe, however, I repeat, there is so much regret. At 2-2, their goalkeeper made a great save from Callejon, then we conceded the goal with Aguero.”

Is undefeated Man City the favorite to win the UCL for the first time in history? Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are the only other 4-0 clubs, and PSG have yet to concede, but there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola has the respect and attention of Europe.

As for Napoli, the Europa League should probably get ready for a real treat. Clubs like Napoli don’t often drop into the midseason fray.