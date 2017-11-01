More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gulati protege Cordeiro running for USSF president

Nov 1, 2017
MIAMI (AP) Carlos Cordeiro is running for U.S. Soccer Federation president after being brought into the governing body by current USSF President Sunil Gulati.

The 61-year-old Cordeiro, a retired Goldman Sachs executive, became an independent director of the USSF board in 2006/2007, served as treasurer starting in 2008 and was elected to a four-year term as vice president in 2016. He has been viewed as a protege and potential successor to Gulati, who has not said whether he will seek a fourth four-year term at the election in February.

Gulati has been criticized since the U.S. failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances.

Retired U.S. forward Eric Wynalda has taken a leave from Fox Sports to run. Boston lawyer Steve Gans and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League, also are running. Retired U.S. forward Landon Donovan is said to be considering a run.

Cordeiro released a letter Wednesday announcing his candidacy.

“We need a comprehensive and fearless review of all major issues: governance, national team structure and leadership, improving soccer’s accessibility to everyone,” he wrote.

He said he would launch “Mission 26/27” to elevate the men’s national team to a higher level by the 2026 World Cup and the women’s national team by the 2027 tournament. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are bidding to host the 2026 tournament, and Morocco also has said it wants to host. Cordeiro wants the 2027 women’s tournament to be held in the U.S.

Cordeiro would establish a technical committee that would report to the USSF chief executive officer and recommend all coach hirings. He said coaches should report to the CEO or a new general manager for soccer position.

Associated PressNov 2, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The company that manages Lionel Messi’s image rights says the player has donated more than 70,000 euros ($81,000) to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders after winning a court case against a Spanish newspaper.

The money was awarded to Messi for an article the La Razon newspaper published implying that the player was doping.

The company says Messi will continue to defend himself from accusations and insinuations against his honor.

By Joe Prince-Wright Nov 2, 2017
Ready for Week 11 in the Premier League? Good. Me too.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham vs. Liverpool – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Swansea City vs. Brighton (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester City vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Stoke City vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Southampton vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton vs. Watford – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Chelsea vs. Man United (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule – Week 11

By Joe Prince-Wright Nov 2, 2017
Here we go. A huge weekend of Premier League action is here ahead of the final international break of 2017.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday, Stoke City host Leicester at the bet365 Stadium Stadium (8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN) with both teams full of confidence after victories last weekend.

Then there's an intriguing clash at St James' Park as Newcastle host Bournemouth (11 a.m. ET on NBCSN) with both teams having very different styles of play.

To round off Saturday, West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium (1:30 p.m. ET on NBC) with Slaven Bilic in desperate need of a big win, while Liverpool hope to push into the top four.

On Sunday Tottenham and Crystal Palace collide at Wembley in a London derby (7 a.m. ET on NBCSN) with Spurs aiming to build from their big Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Manchester City then host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium (9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN) with Pep Guardiola's men imperious but the Gunners have a good recent record against City.

The match of the weekend then takes place at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN). Expect fireworks on the pitch and on the sidelines as Jose Mourinho clashes with Antonio Conte in west London.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold
1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool – NBC

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN
9:15 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United – NBCSN

Europa League, live: Everton at Lyon; Arsenal v Red Star

By Joe Prince-Wright Nov 2, 2017
It is now or never for Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The Toffees, who still have David Unsworth in interim charge, head to Lyon knowing that if they want to make the Round of 32 they must win. If they lose and other results go against them, Everton could be knocked out of the competition with two group games still to go.

As for Arsenal, the equation is simple for them: if they beat Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium and BATE fail to beat Cologne then they are through to the knockout stage.

Everton have yet to win in the Europa League this season, while the Gunners are sitting top of their group with three wins from three.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio all in action.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

2 p.m. ET: Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
2 p.m. ET: AEK Athens vs. AC Milan
2 p.m. ET: Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta
2 p.m. ET: Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna
2 p.m. ET: Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kyiv
2 p.m. ET: Lyon vs. Everton
2 p.m. ET: Copenhagen vs. Fastav Zlin
2 p.m. ET: Ludogorets vs. SC Braga
2 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff
2 p.m. ET: Partizan vs. Skenderbeu
2 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. TSG Hoffenheim
2 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

4:05 p.m. ET: Cologne vs. BATE
4:05 p.m. ET: Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
4:05 p.m. ET: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor
4:05 p.m. ET: Viktoria Plzen vs. Lugano
4:05 p.m. ET: Guimaraes vs. Marseille
4:05 p.m. ET: Lazio vs. Nice
4:05 p.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersunds FK
4:05 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade
4:05 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad vs. Vardar
4:05 p.m. ET: Rosenborg vs. Zenit
4:05 p.m. ET: Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya
4:05 p.m. ET: Vitesse vs. Zulte-Waregem