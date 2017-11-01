“I told you yesterday Dele was coming” – Pochettino, Dele on huge W

“I told you yesterday that Dele was coming,” Mauricio Pochettino said following Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

No kidding.

Dele scored twice as Spurs asserted themselves as the top team in Group H, clinching a knockout round berth in the process.

The 21-year-old was, quite simply, feeling it. From the BBC:

“It was a fantastic display by us. We knew if we stuck to our game plan and were solid at back then we’d get chances. We’re very happy with the result. I wasn’t surprised [we were dominant]. We couldn’t believe how much space we had at the Bernabeu. We don’t want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them. I’m happy to get two goals but more importantly it was a win.”

Pochettino was quick to praise Dele in the mercurial star’s return from suspension, and also refocused the media on Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

But make no mistake about it, Pochettino knows what his men just did to the top team in Champions League history.

“The victory is so important for us and the players. It’s a win over Real so it’s great for the club and fans. There’s a long way to go until the end of the season. What’s important is trying to achieve our challenge and target.”

At this point, they aren’t far from the bull’s-eye.

