Liverpool 3-0 Maribor: Reds waltz to win

Reds lead Sevilla by one point

Salah nets deciding goal

Can, Sturridge also score

It wasn’t 7-0, but it’ll do.

Maribor held a bit firmer on the road, but Liverpool stayed atop its UEFA Champions League group with a 3-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday.

Emre Can, Daniel Sturridge, and — surprise, surprise — Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds.

Liverpool’s first half was unfortunately all too familiar to the Anfield faithful, as the Reds dominated play but couldn’t find the back of the net.

How dominant were Jurgen Klopp‘s men? How about 84 percent possession and a 12-1 advantage in shot attempts.

If it was going to take something special to beat Jasmin Handanovic, and Salah provided just that. Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross was turned into a goal by what essentially a back-heeled volley.

Handanovic then stopped a James Milner penalty attempt drawn by Roberto Firmino.

Can got Liverpool’s second in the 64th minute to help Klopp and Co. breathe easier at Anfield, while Sturridge salted the result away.

Just 1 defeat in 20 #UCL games for the 5 Premier League clubs this season. Another wonderful night. Man City & Tottenham qualify for last 16 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 1, 2017

