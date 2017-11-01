Napoli 2-4 Man City: Aguero makes history

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Aguero winner breaks club record

Insigne, Jorginho score

Otamendi, Stones, Sterling too

Sergio Aguero’s 178th Manchester City goal set a club record, and clinched a berth for his side in the knockout rounds of UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win over Napoli in Italy.

Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Otamendi, and John Stones also scored for Man City, who trailed 1-0 on a Lorenzo Insigne goal. Jorginho converted a penalty for Napoli’s other marker.

Dries Mertens used a deft touch to spring Insigne on Ederson, and the diminutive Italian pushed the ball beyond the keeper’s reach to make it 1-0.

Man City leveled with 15 minutes, as Otamendi leapt higher than a trio of his teammates to head Ilkay Gundogan‘s cross home from the back post.

City took its first lead early in the second half, with Leroy Sane’s cross meeting John Stones’ noggin. The bar-down attempt just crossed the line, and the visitors were in the driver’s seat.

Jorginho leveled with a penalty, which Sane conceded with a foul on Raul Albiol.

But City would rebound well, with Aguero finishing a second half chance before Sterling put the cherry on top via a Kevin De Bruyne feed.

16 – Dries Mertens has been directly involved in 16 goals in 17 games for Napoli this season in all comps (12 goals, 4 assists). Flick. pic.twitter.com/G5GXVsmHZU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2017

