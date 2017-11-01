Napoli 2-4 Man City: Aguero makes history

- Aguero winner breaks club record
- Insigne, Jorginho score
- Otamendi, Stones, Sterling too
Sergio Aguero’s 178th Manchester City goal set a club record, and clinched a berth for his side in the knockout rounds of UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win over Napoli in Italy.
Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Otamendi, and John Stones also scored for Man City, who trailed 1-0 on a Lorenzo Insigne goal. Jorginho converted a penalty for Napoli’s other marker.
Dries Mertens used a deft touch to spring Insigne on Ederson, and the diminutive Italian pushed the ball beyond the keeper’s reach to make it 1-0.
Man City leveled with 15 minutes, as Otamendi leapt higher than a trio of his teammates to head Ilkay Gundogan‘s cross home from the back post.
City took its first lead early in the second half, with Leroy Sane’s cross meeting John Stones’ noggin. The bar-down attempt just crossed the line, and the visitors were in the driver’s seat.
Jorginho leveled with a penalty, which Sane conceded with a foul on Raul Albiol.
But City would rebound well, with Aguero finishing a second half chance before Sterling put the cherry on top via a Kevin De Bruyne feed.
On Wednesday with some wild UEFA Champions League matches, it would take something special for us to profile a Major League Soccer side which failed to make the playoffs.
But, guys and girls, Kyle Beckerman got a haircut.
The Real Salt Lake and USMNT midfielder has had long dreadlocks for some time, one of the most distinguishable hair styles in the league.
No more (save one, long rat-tail looking lock).
“My wife and I started snipping some on Monday after our game, and kept going,” Beckerman said. “Feels good. I feel re-energized and I’m excited where we can go.”
Salt Lake Tribune writer Maddie Lee had the first video of Beckerman’s new ‘do, which isn’t so much about what’s there rather what’s not.
This will take some getting used to, Kyle. Does this mean Beckerman’s signaling a new era, or will he re-up with RSL? And, more importantly, did he save any of the locks?
More questions: Will the locks be die cut into the next MLS trading card set? Could he spray paint his signature onto one? And does his hair grow fast enough that it’ll be back for Spring? Kyle? Kyle!
Lorenzo Insigne feels stung at Napoli’s 4-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The free-scoring 26-year-old Italian scored off a Dries Mertens assist to give the hosts an early lead, then saw Man City score four of the match’s final five goals.
That leaves Napoli with just three points through four UCL outings, leaving one of the group favorites with a need to win both of its group stage matches and hope Shakhtar Donetsk loses to visiting Man City on Dec. 6.
Flummoxed is a fair way to put it. From the BBC:
“It’s an unfair result for what we did. It is regrettable because we have put down the strongest team in Europe for much of the race. We always believe, however, I repeat, there is so much regret. At 2-2, their goalkeeper made a great save from Callejon, then we conceded the goal with Aguero.”
Is undefeated Man City the favorite to win the UCL for the first time in history? Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are the only other 4-0 clubs, and PSG have yet to concede, but there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola has the respect and attention of Europe.
As for Napoli, the Europa League should probably get ready for a real treat. Clubs like Napoli don’t often drop into the midseason fray.
“I told you yesterday that Dele was coming,” Mauricio Pochettino said following Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
No kidding.
Dele scored twice as Spurs asserted themselves as the top team in Group H, clinching a knockout round berth in the process.
The 21-year-old was, quite simply, feeling it. From the BBC:
“It was a fantastic display by us. We knew if we stuck to our game plan and were solid at back then we’d get chances. We’re very happy with the result. I wasn’t surprised [we were dominant]. We couldn’t believe how much space we had at the Bernabeu. We don’t want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them. I’m happy to get two goals but more importantly it was a win.”
Pochettino was quick to praise Dele in the mercurial star’s return from suspension, and also refocused the media on Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.
But make no mistake about it, Pochettino knows what his men just did to the top team in Champions League history.
“The victory is so important for us and the players. It’s a win over Real so it’s great for the club and fans. There’s a long way to go until the end of the season. What’s important is trying to achieve our challenge and target.”
At this point, they aren’t far from the bull’s-eye.
- Reds lead Sevilla by one point
- Salah nets deciding goal
- Can, Sturridge also score
It wasn’t 7-0, but it’ll do.
Maribor held a bit firmer on the road, but Liverpool stayed atop its UEFA Champions League group with a 3-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday.
Emre Can, Daniel Sturridge, and — surprise, surprise — Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds.
Liverpool’s first half was unfortunately all too familiar to the Anfield faithful, as the Reds dominated play but couldn’t find the back of the net.
How dominant were Jurgen Klopp‘s men? How about 84 percent possession and a 12-1 advantage in shot attempts.
If it was going to take something special to beat Jasmin Handanovic, and Salah provided just that. Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross was turned into a goal by what essentially a back-heeled volley.
Handanovic then stopped a James Milner penalty attempt drawn by Roberto Firmino.
Can got Liverpool’s second in the 64th minute to help Klopp and Co. breathe easier at Anfield, while Sturridge salted the result away.
