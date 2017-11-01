Napoli’s Insigne calls Man City “strongest team in Europe”

Lorenzo Insigne feels stung at Napoli’s 4-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The free-scoring 26-year-old Italian scored off a Dries Mertens assist to give the hosts an early lead, then saw Man City score four of the match’s final five goals.

[ RECAP: Napoli 2-4 Man City ]

That leaves Napoli with just three points through four UCL outings, leaving one of the group favorites with a need to win both of its group stage matches and hope Shakhtar Donetsk loses to visiting Man City on Dec. 6.

Flummoxed is a fair way to put it. From the BBC:

“It’s an unfair result for what we did. It is regrettable because we have put down the strongest team in Europe for much of the race. We always believe, however, I repeat, there is so much regret. At 2-2, their goalkeeper made a great save from Callejon, then we conceded the goal with Aguero.”

Is undefeated Man City the favorite to win the UCL for the first time in history? Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are the only other 4-0 clubs, and PSG have yet to concede, but there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola has the respect and attention of Europe.

As for Napoli, the Europa League should probably get ready for a real treat. Clubs like Napoli don’t often drop into the midseason fray.

