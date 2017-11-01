More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Projecting the USMNT call-up list for Portugal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
The 60-player pool for interim boss Dave Sarachan’s first match in charge of the United States men’s national team is slowly being whittled down by health and the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The reported youth-heavy squad will face Portugal on Nov. 14, and Sarachan will give the U.S. its first look at the USMNT since the World Cup qualifying calamity last month.

Since then, the player pool has seen center back John Brooks return to health at Wolfsburg, and MLS sides Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes, Chicago Fire, and Sporting KC have been eliminated from the playoffs.

That last name may give us a hint as to which older players may be called to help the inexperienced get a feel for the international game.

It could change a bit by Sunday, when the MLS conference semifinal second legs are complete Sunday. Columbus and Toronto FC look to have their feet in the conference finals, meaning old faces Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore join hopefuls Zack Steffen, Wil Trapp, Mark Delgado, and Alex Bono will in waiting until at least January.

The first round didn’t open up a ton of options for the field, though Graham Zusi and Matt Besler join goalkeeper Brad Guzan as veterans to lead the way, though Geoff Cameron, Tim Howard, and Alejandro Bedoya could also serve that purpose.

Chicago’s elimination puts full backs Matt Polster and Brandon Vincent back in the fray. San Jose right back Nick Lima, 22, could also see a call-up though there is a glut of right backs available.

Without further adieu, and without knowing whether any of the vets have placed a “No thanks” sign out for November, here’s a predicted roster:

Goalkeepers (3) : Bill Hamid, Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath

Idea: Guzan gets the call over Howard this time, though the Colorado Rapids backstop will certainly get a Stars and Stripes send-off at some point.

Defenders (8): Geoff Cameron, John Brooks, Matt Miazga, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Besler, Brandon Vincent, Matt Polster.

Idea: Cameron is essentially a ninth midfielder and eighth center back, and Sarachan may well use him alongside McKennie at center mid. Look for Lima, 22, as a possible surprise inclusion despite limited time in the second half with San Jose. Advanced metrics say he was one of the best of the Quakes this season.

Midfielders (8): Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Danny Williams, Lynden Gooch, Kelyn Rowe, Alejandro Bedoya.

Idea: Jonathan Gonzalez fails to get a call with McKennie, Acosta, Gooch, and Pulisic already keeping the midfield quite young. Williams and Bedoya are asked to shoulder the experience burden, and Tim Chandler could move Bedoya or Gooch out of the picture.

Forwards (4): Bobby Wood, Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson, CJ Sapong

Idea: Wild cards! Wood is under fire at Hamburg, while Johannsson isn’t getting much playing time and Sargent is a look at the future. Sapong’s had a wealth of supporters amongst the MLS crowd, and gets a chance.

Messi donates money won in court case against newspaper

Associated PressNov 2, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The company that manages Lionel Messi’s image rights says the player has donated more than 70,000 euros ($81,000) to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders after winning a court case against a Spanish newspaper.

The money was awarded to Messi for an article the La Razon newspaper published implying that the player was doping.

The company says Messi will continue to defend himself from accusations and insinuations against his honor.

Prince-Wright's Premier League picks, video previews

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT
Ready for Week 11 in the Premier League? Good. Me too.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham vs. Liverpool – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Swansea City vs. Brighton (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester City vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Stoke City vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Everton vs. Watford – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Chelsea vs. Man United (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule – Week 11

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Here we go. A huge weekend of Premier League action is here ahead of the final international break of 2017.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday, Stoke City host Leicester at the bet365 Stadium Stadium (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams full of confidence after victories last weekend.

Then there’s an intriguing clash at St James’ Park as Newcastle host Bournemouth (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams having very different styles of play.

To round off Saturday, West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium (Watch live, 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Slaven Bilic in desperate need of a big win, while Liverpool hope to push into the top four.

On Sunday Tottenham and Crystal Palace collide at Wembley in a London derby (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to build from their big Champions League win against Real Madrid.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Manchester City then host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men imperious but the Gunners have a good recent record against City.

The match of the weekend then takes place at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Expect fireworks on the pitch and on the sidelines as Jose Mourinho clashes with Antonio Conte in west London.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Europa League, live: Everton at Lyon; Arsenal v Red Star

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
It is now or never for Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

[ LIVE: Follow Europa League games ]

The Toffees, who still have David Unsworth in interim charge, head to Lyon knowing that if they want to make the Round of 32 they must win. If they lose and other results go against them, Everton could be knocked out of the competition with two group games still to go.

As for Arsenal, the equation is simple for them: if they beat Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium and BATE fail to beat Cologne then they are through to the knockout stage.

Everton have yet to win in the Europa League this season, while the Gunners are sitting top of their group with three wins from three.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio all in action.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

2 p.m. ET: Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
2 p.m. ET: AEK Athens vs. AC Milan
2 p.m. ET: Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta
2 p.m. ET: Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna
2 p.m. ET: Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kyiv
2 p.m. ET: Lyon vs. Everton
2 p.m. ET: Copenhagen vs. Fastav Zlin
2 p.m. ET: Ludogorets vs. SC Braga
2 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff
2 p.m. ET: Partizan vs. Skenderbeu
2 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. TSG Hoffenheim
2 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

4:05 p.m. ET: Cologne vs. BATE
4:05 p.m. ET: Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
4:05 p.m. ET: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor
4:05 p.m. ET: Viktoria Plzen vs. Lugano
4:05 p.m. ET: Guimaraes vs. Marseille
4:05 p.m. ET: Lazio vs. Nice
4:05 p.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersunds FK
4:05 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade
4:05 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad vs. Vardar
4:05 p.m. ET: Rosenborg vs. Zenit
4:05 p.m. ET: Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya
4:05 p.m. ET: Vitesse vs. Zulte-Waregem