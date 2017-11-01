More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Mourinho called to Spain over tax fraud case prior to Chelsea clash

By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT
Just a few days prior to Manchester United’s giant clash with defending Premier League champions Chelsea, Jose Mourinho is being forced to adapt his preparation tactics.

The Portuguese boss has reportedly been called to Spain to appear in front of a judge in Pozuelo de Alarcon as charges of tax fraud continue to swirl around Mourinho from his days as manager at Real Madrid.

The charges state that Mourinho defrauded the Spanish government of over $3.8 million while managing Los Blancos. The time in question is a two-year span during 2011 and 2012.

As a result of Mourinho’s hearing, which is set for Friday morning in Spanish capital of Madrid, ESPN FC reports that United could train later in the day ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

The match will take place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as Mourinho meets up against his former club once again.

Hamburg coach: USMNT’s Wood could lose starting spot soon

By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

While one American continues to shine in Germany’s top flight, another is in serious danger of losing his starting role.

Hamburg manager Markus Gisdol has suggested that U.S. Men’s National Team forward Bobby Wood could be benched soon if he doesn’t increase his form.

Thus far, Wood has scored just twice this season in all competitions for Hamburg — who currently sits 16th in the Bundesliga on seven points through its opening 10 matches.

“We do everything to support him, but we can’t do more than we do right now,” Gisdol told reporters. “It’s up to Bobby to drag himself out of it.”

“It all falls together. He’s descended into a negative spiral from which he has to free himself. He has the potential to be a good forward, but he is not in any sort of form right now. He might give it his all, but things are not going well for him somehow.”

Hamburg has had its share of struggles overall as a club in 2017/18, with the squad tallying just eight goals in the opening three months of play.

Despite Wood’s low finishing tally, the 24-year-old actually leads his side in goalscoring at the moment.

What’s happened to Chelsea? Neville believes it’s the loss of Matic

By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
The defending Premier League champions have looked a shell of themselves at times in the 2017/18 season, both domestically and in Europe, and it’s quite evident what the problem is, according to one former player.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Phil Neville told BBC 5 Live that he believes Antonio Conte‘s biggest issue this season is the loss of Nemanja Matic in the midfield.

The Serbian midfielder exited the club just prior to the PL’s kick off this campaign after heading to Old Trafford, leaving a noticeable gap in the Blues’ heart.

“What’s gone wrong for Chelsea? One word. Matic,” Neville said following Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat at Roma on Tuesday.

“It’s as simple as that. The minute they sold Nemanja Matic was a mistake.

“When you had Matic sat in front of you, alongside [N’Golo] Kante, there was protection. Whoever made that decision needs sacking. That is one of the poorest decisions I have ever seen in the Premier League.

“If you ask any of those Chelsea players who they would want back, they would say Matic. Chelsea replaced him with someone who is going to do the same job – [Tiemoue] Bakayoko is not that player, he is not a holding midfield player.

“They didn’t replace Matic. I wouldn’t have let him out of the building, I would have chained him to the training ground walls.”

Colombia’s Serna, Escobar family in money laundering probe

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Authorities in Argentina have accused former Colombia soccer international Mauricio Serna of being part of a criminal organization devoted to money laundering.

Serna was named on Monday along with the widow and son of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, Victoria Henao and Juan Pablo Escobar Henao. All three are accused of being the link in Argentina for a Colombian drug dealer, Jose Piedrahita, to launder money through real estate and a cafe.

Mariano Federici, who heads Argentina’s Financial Information Unit, said Serna “eased the entry of Piedrahita’s funds into Argentina through swapped real estate operations, here and in Colombia.”

Piedrahita was arrested last month in Colombia and is wanted for extradition to the U.S. The Department of Justice says he also bribed a federal agent with cash and prostitution to get his name removed from a cocaine-smuggling case.

A midfielder during his playing career, Serna helped Boca Juniors to win South America’s Copa Libertadores in 2000 and 2001, and to lift the Intercontinental Cup in 2000 after beating Real Madrid.

The Escobar family has lived in Argentina since the 1990s. The family and Serna couldn’t be reached for comment.

Vieira: NYCFC “paid the price” for lackluster finishing in the final third

By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT
Tuesday night’s defeat at MAPFRE Stadium brought up a lot of the same issues that New York City FC has faced for the better part of its first three seasons in Major League Soccer.

Manager Patrick Vieira and his side conceded four goals in Columbus against the surging Crew in NYCFC’s 4-1 loss, which now puts the Eastern Conference regular season runners’ up at a distinct disadvantage heading into leg 2 on Sunday.

It’s not only a similar situation to that of a season ago — when NYCFC trailed Toronto FC by a scoreline of 2-0 heading into the home leg in the East semifinals — but actually worse considering the number of chances the Crew garnered in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Vieira’s side simply wasn’t clinical enough when it came down to the critical moments of the match.

“We paid the price heavily tonight,” Vieira said following Tuesday’s defeat. “When you concede four goals away from home, you make things very difficult for yourselves.

“Of course, it is going to be a tough challenge, but it is a challenge that we are going to try to prepare ourselves for, and get ready for it.

“We’re gonna try. It will be really important to internalize the game tonight and come away with a plan of how to create chances and try not to concede.

“We’re going to give ourselves a good chance. Every time that we play them, we have the opportunity to score goals — not just one, but a few goals.”

NYCFC boasted one of the top attacks at times during the MLS regular season — led by captain David Villa and his 22 goals. However, the Spanish international has had little support in the attacking third for much of the second half of 2017, leaving Vieira’s squad vulnerable when they don’t cash in on goalscoring chances.

The team’s second-leading scorer, Jack Harrison, has scored just twice since the end of June, while the trio of Rodney Wallace, Maxi Moralez and Tommy McNamara have combined for four goals since May 21.

Over the last 10 games, including Tuesday’s loss, the Bronx side has scored just 10 goals — which by their standards is quite low. In comparison, Villa and Co. registered 47 finishes through their first 25 MLS matches this season.

With attacking players not named Villa struggling to find finishing opportunities as of late, NYCFC’s uphill climb just became that much more difficult when the club travels back home to host the Crew.

“In the last seven or eight games, when we were struggling to win games a little bit, the content of our game was there,” Vieira explained.

“It’s just, we don’t score goals. When you look at the number of chances we created in the first half, we didn’t take our chances.

“They took their chances and we didn’t take them. When you create so many chances and you only score once, it’s not good enough.”

Defensively, NYCFC didn’t make things easier for themselves after Alexander Callens was sent off seven minutes into the second half after raising an elbow to Crew attacker Justin Meram’s face prior to a corner kick.

Without Callens — who has previously started every match this season for NYCFC — Vieira’s group is left with a thin set of options at the back. First-choice center back Maxime Chanot remains sidelined with an injury, potentially leaving Fredrick Brillant, Ethan White and 16-year-old James Sands up for selection on Sunday.