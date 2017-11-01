More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Mourinho called to Spain over tax fraud case prior to Chelsea clash

By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT
Just a few days prior to Manchester United’s giant clash with defending Premier League champions Chelsea, Jose Mourinho is being forced to adapt his preparation tactics.

The Portuguese boss has reportedly been called to Spain to appear in front of a judge in Pozuelo de Alarcon as charges of tax fraud continue to swirl around Mourinho from his days as manager at Real Madrid.

The charges state that Mourinho defrauded the Spanish government of over $3.8 million while managing Los Blancos. The time in question is a two-year span during 2011 and 2012.

As a result of Mourinho’s hearing, which is set for Friday morning in Spanish capital of Madrid, ESPN FC reports that United could train later in the day ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

The match will take place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as Mourinho meets up against his former club once again.

Napoli’s Insigne calls Man City “strongest team in Europe”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
Lorenzo Insigne feels stung at Napoli’s 4-2 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The free-scoring 26-year-old Italian scored off a Dries Mertens assist to give the hosts an early lead, then saw Man City score four of the match’s final five goals.

That leaves Napoli with just three points through four UCL outings, leaving one of the group favorites with a need to win both of its group stage matches and hope Shakhtar Donetsk loses to visiting Man City on Dec. 6.

Flummoxed is a fair way to put it. From the BBC:

“It’s an unfair result for what we did. It is regrettable because we have put down the strongest team in Europe for much of the race. We always believe, however, I repeat, there is so much regret. At 2-2, their goalkeeper made a great save from Callejon, then we conceded the goal with Aguero.”

Is undefeated Man City the favorite to win the UCL for the first time in history? Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are the only other 4-0 clubs, and PSG have yet to concede, but there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola has the respect and attention of Europe.

As for Napoli, the Europa League should probably get ready for a real treat. Clubs like Napoli don’t often drop into the midseason fray.

“I told you yesterday Dele was coming” – Pochettino, Dele on huge W

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT
“I told you yesterday that Dele was coming,” Mauricio Pochettino said following Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

No kidding.

Dele scored twice as Spurs asserted themselves as the top team in Group H, clinching a knockout round berth in the process.

The 21-year-old was, quite simply, feeling it. From the BBC:

“It was a fantastic display by us. We knew if we stuck to our game plan and were solid at back then we’d get chances. We’re very happy with the result. I wasn’t surprised [we were dominant]. We couldn’t believe how much space we had at the Bernabeu. We don’t want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them. I’m happy to get two goals but more importantly it was a win.”

Pochettino was quick to praise Dele in the mercurial star’s return from suspension, and also refocused the media on Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

But make no mistake about it, Pochettino knows what his men just did to the top team in Champions League history.

“The victory is so important for us and the players. It’s a win over Real so it’s great for the club and fans. There’s a long way to go until the end of the season. What’s important is trying to achieve our challenge and target.”

At this point, they aren’t far from the bull’s-eye.

Liverpool 3-0 Maribor: Reds waltz to win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT
  • Reds lead Sevilla by one point
  • Salah nets deciding goal
  • Can, Sturridge also score

It wasn’t 7-0, but it’ll do.

Maribor held a bit firmer on the road, but Liverpool stayed atop its UEFA Champions League group with a 3-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday.

Emre Can, Daniel Sturridge, and — surprise, surprise — Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds.

Liverpool’s first half was unfortunately all too familiar to the Anfield faithful, as the Reds dominated play but couldn’t find the back of the net.

How dominant were Jurgen Klopp‘s men? How about 84 percent possession and a 12-1 advantage in shot attempts.

If it was going to take something special to beat Jasmin Handanovic, and Salah provided just that. Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross was turned into a goal by what essentially a back-heeled volley.

Handanovic then stopped a James Milner penalty attempt drawn by Roberto Firmino.

Can got Liverpool’s second in the 64th minute to help Klopp and Co. breathe easier at Anfield, while Sturridge salted the result away.

Thundering Tottenham shows Wembley what’s possible

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT
The Wembley Stadium crowd may have found every supporters at full throat with a 67th minute rendition of “When the Spurs Go Marching In.”

And why not? Their home heroes were punishing two-time defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid 3-0, and it looked possible the score line wouldn’t stop there (It didn’t, but not in that way. Ronaldo soiled the clean sheet en route to 3-1).

A mandatory disclaimer before we go any further:Real Madrid is not at its best right now, aside from their sharp-looking change kits on display Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, and is coming off one of the biggest league upsets in football history with a 2-1 loss at Girona at the weekend.

With that out of the way, Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 win over visiting Real, coupled with the 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu a fortnight ago, should have Spurs fans dreaming of the pinnacle of European football (and they didn’t need too many Hugo Lloris heroics this time). And lest we forget Spurs were coming off a loss of their own, one at Old Trafford which sank their title hopes just a bit.

Yes, Zinedine Zidane’s tactics would’ve been a bit different had this been an elimination game, and the desperation would’ve been a notch higher, but those factors are true for both teams.

Consider: one year removed from bombing out of the UCL in a weak group, Spurs control their own destiny in a perceived Group of Death.

A tricky trip to the Westfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund remains on the docket, but Spurs are almost certainly moving onto the knockout rounds and stand a solid chance of being Group H’s top seed for the draw.

The excuses would’ve been there had Spurs failed to win, or put in a positive performance. Harry Kane was returning from injury, and Real had been stung with their historic loss in Catalonia.

But Mauricio Pochettino‘s men simply went to work, and showed they can stick with any team in the world. Any demons from Monaco or Bayer Leverkusen were exorcised on Wednesday at Wembley on a night Spurs supporters may never forget.

Moreover, the idea that a player like Harry Kane or Dele Alli would need the Bernabeu to meet their career pinnacles found a supreme obstacle at Wembley: Why leave when you can do it on a nice night in London?