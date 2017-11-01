Report: Mourinho called to Spain over tax fraud case prior to Chelsea clash

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Just a few days prior to Manchester United’s giant clash with defending Premier League champions Chelsea, Jose Mourinho is being forced to adapt his preparation tactics.

The Portuguese boss has reportedly been called to Spain to appear in front of a judge in Pozuelo de Alarcon as charges of tax fraud continue to swirl around Mourinho from his days as manager at Real Madrid.

The charges state that Mourinho defrauded the Spanish government of over $3.8 million while managing Los Blancos. The time in question is a two-year span during 2011 and 2012.

As a result of Mourinho’s hearing, which is set for Friday morning in Spanish capital of Madrid, ESPN FC reports that United could train later in the day ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

The match will take place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as Mourinho meets up against his former club once again.