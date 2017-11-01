River Plate blames VAR for falling in Copa Libertadores semifinal

Video replay is being used more and more in global soccer, and it’s not necessarily for the better, according to some teams.
Argentine giants River Plate shared that thought on Tuesday night when the club was eliminated in the Copa Libertadores semifinals by Lanus — 4-3 on aggregate — after a pair of questionable decisions cost Marcelo Gallardo’s squad a spot in the final.
“This defeat is difficult to digest,” Gallardo told reporters. “It was a clear penalty. I prefer that a referee continues to make mistakes but not that seven judges are mistaken. You don’t understand how it can work for the two teams or if it only works for one depending on the result.”
Already up 1-0 on aggregate heading into Tuesday’s second leg, River extended its advantage to 3-0 in the early stages of the match with goals from Ignacio Scocco and Gonzalo Montiel, however, the rest of the game proved to be all Lanus.
Gallardo was furious five minutes before halftime when River wasn’t awarded a penalty after Scocco worked his way into the Lanus box, before the ball went off Ivan Marcone’s hand.
The decisive moment came in the 69th minute, when Lanus was given a PK for Montiel’s push on Nicholas Pasquini in the penalty area. Although, the foul was very close to occurring outside the penalty area (video below).
Lanus will either meet Ecuadorian side Barcelona or Brazil’s Gremio in this season’s final — which will be played over two legs in November.
There’s a lot on the line Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League rolls on in Groups E through H.
For the second straight matchday, Tottenham will meet Real Madrid, with both giants having the opportunity to create serious separation from Borussia Dortmund and APOEL — who are teetering on the verge of crashing out of the competition.
Meanwhile, Manchester City will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory over Napoli in Group F, while Feyenoord looks to get its first point(s) in the group stage.
Liverpool ran rampant on Maribor when the two sides met two weeks ago — a 7-0 thrashing by the Reds. Another result like that for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad could position the Group E leaders one step closer to knockout round qualification.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s matches, which you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.
Group E
Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow — 3:45 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Maribor — 3:45 p.m. ET
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord — 3:45 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Manchester City — 3:45 p.m. ET
Group G
Besiktas vs. Monaco — 1 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Red Bull Leipzig — 3:45 p.m. ET
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Real Madrid — 3:45 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL — 3:45 p.m. ET
Just a few days prior to Manchester United’s giant clash with defending Premier League champions Chelsea, Jose Mourinho is being forced to adapt his preparation tactics.
The Portuguese boss has reportedly been called to Spain to appear in front of a judge in Pozuelo de Alarcon as charges of tax fraud continue to swirl around Mourinho from his days as manager at Real Madrid.
The charges state that Mourinho defrauded the Spanish government of over $3.8 million while managing Los Blancos. The time in question is a two-year span during 2011 and 2012.
As a result of Mourinho’s hearing, which is set for Friday morning in Spanish capital of Madrid, ESPN FC reports that United could train later in the day ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.
The match will take place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as Mourinho meets up against his former club once again.
While one American continues to shine in Germany’s top flight, another is in serious danger of losing his starting role.
Hamburg manager Markus Gisdol has suggested that U.S. Men’s National Team forward Bobby Wood could be benched soon if he doesn’t increase his form.
Thus far, Wood has scored just twice this season in all competitions for Hamburg — who currently sits 16th in the Bundesliga on seven points through its opening 10 matches.
“We do everything to support him, but we can’t do more than we do right now,” Gisdol told reporters. “It’s up to Bobby to drag himself out of it.”
“It all falls together. He’s descended into a negative spiral from which he has to free himself. He has the potential to be a good forward, but he is not in any sort of form right now. He might give it his all, but things are not going well for him somehow.”
Hamburg has had its share of struggles overall as a club in 2017/18, with the squad tallying just eight goals in the opening three months of play.
Despite Wood’s low finishing tally, the 24-year-old actually leads his side in goalscoring at the moment.
The defending Premier League champions have looked a shell of themselves at times in the 2017/18 season, both domestically and in Europe, and it’s quite evident what the problem is, according to one former player.
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Phil Neville told BBC 5 Live that he believes Antonio Conte‘s biggest issue this season is the loss of Nemanja Matic in the midfield.
The Serbian midfielder exited the club just prior to the PL’s kick off this campaign after heading to Old Trafford, leaving a noticeable gap in the Blues’ heart.
“What’s gone wrong for Chelsea? One word. Matic,” Neville said following Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat at Roma on Tuesday.
“It’s as simple as that. The minute they sold Nemanja Matic was a mistake.
“When you had Matic sat in front of you, alongside [N’Golo] Kante, there was protection. Whoever made that decision needs sacking. That is one of the poorest decisions I have ever seen in the Premier League.
“If you ask any of those Chelsea players who they would want back, they would say Matic. Chelsea replaced him with someone who is going to do the same job – [Tiemoue] Bakayoko is not that player, he is not a holding midfield player.
“They didn’t replace Matic. I wouldn’t have let him out of the building, I would have chained him to the training ground walls.”