AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Thundering Tottenham shows Wembley what’s possible

By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT
The Wembley Stadium crowd may have found every supporters at full throat with a 67th minute rendition of “When the Spurs Go Marching In.”

[ RECAP: Spurs 3-1 Real ]

And why not? Their home heroes were punishing two-time defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid 3-0, and it looked possible the score line wouldn’t stop there (It didn’t, but not in that way. Ronaldo soiled the clean sheet en route to 3-1).

A mandatory disclaimer before we go any further:Real Madrid is not at its best right now, aside from their sharp-looking change kits on display Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, and is coming off one of the biggest league upsets in football history with a 2-1 loss at Girona at the weekend.

With that out of the way, Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 win over visiting Real, coupled with the 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu a fortnight ago, should have Spurs fans dreaming of the pinnacle of European football (and they didn’t need too many Hugo Lloris heroics this time). And lest we forget Spurs were coming off a loss of their own, one at Old Trafford which sank their title hopes just a bit.

Yes, Zinedine Zidane’s tactics would’ve been a bit different had this been an elimination game, and the desperation would’ve been a notch higher, but those factors are true for both teams.

Consider: one year removed from bombing out of the UCL in a weak group, Spurs control their own destiny in a perceived Group of Death.

A tricky trip to the Westfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund remains on the docket, but Spurs are moving onto the knockout rounds and stand a solid chance of being Group H’s top seed for the draw.

The excuses would’ve been there had Spurs failed to win, or put in a positive performance. Harry Kane was returning from injury, and Real had been stung with their historic loss in Catalonia.

But Mauricio Pochettino‘s men simply went to work, and showed they can stick with any team in the world. Any demons from Monaco or Bayer Leverkusen were exorcised on Wednesday at Wembley on a night Spurs supporters may never forget.

Moreover, the idea that a player like Harry Kane or Dele Alli would need the Bernabeu to meet their career pinnacles found a supreme obstacle at Wembley: Why leave when you can do it on a nice night in London?

MLS Cup Playoffs second legs: All to play for out West

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT
The MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals will meet their second legs over the next four days — one Thursday, three more Sunday — and only one favorite has a clear edge after 90 minutes away from home.

[ MORE: Zack Steffen talks with PST ]

Here’s the forecast for the home legs.

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — 5 p.m. ET Sunday
Crew leads 4-1 after one leg

While Columbus executives are being ensnared by email hoaxes, their Crew is within 90 minutes of advancing to an unlikely Eastern Conference finals match-up with either Toronto FC (likely) or New York Red Bulls (not impossible).

NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira says Columbus leaves itself open to goals, plural, but goalkeeper Zack Steffen and his crew — pun intended — can alter their tactical plan to keep this one within three… and that’s all they need to move forward.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls — 3 p.m. ET Sunday
TFC leads 2-1 after one leg

The No. 6 seed Red Bulls were better for much of the second half, but that Sebastian Giovinco guy scored another wonderful free kick to give the Reds a second away goal and a first leg win. Bradley Wright-Phillips gave the vaunted TFC defense fits at times, and will be a major part of any chance RBNY has at an upset.

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Scoreless after first leg

Portland lost Diego Chara on a chopped up field in Texas, but will have raucous Providence Park behind it at home in a winner-take-all second leg. The Dynamo won’t have goalkeeper Tyler Deric following a domestic arrest, leaving Joe Willis to tend the sticks, but can advance with a scoring draw.

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Scoreless after first leg

The first leg was mostly terrible, leaving the Cascadia Cup rivals to go all out for 90 minutes in Washington. The ‘Caps beat and drew Seattle in British Columbia, but the third meeting of the season was also the most recent. It came in Seattle, and went 3-0 to the Sounders. Advantage Seattle? Maybe not, because a scoring draw can do the trick for the ‘Caps.

UCL wrap: Two more Premier League clubs advance

Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League week found its conclusion with several big matches, including three more wins for the Premier League.

[ MLS: Kyle Beckerman cut most of his hair off ]

Liverpool 3-0 MariborRECAP

A dominant first half saw no goals for the hosts, but Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, and Emre Can all scored as the Reds took a firmer grasp of first in the group. Hold on, though, as the Reds are next off to Sevilla while Spartak Moscow hosts Maribor.

Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow

The La Liga side got a goal from French defender Clement Lenglet and another from Ever Banega, while the Russians could only answer through Ze Luis in the 78th minute.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Liverpool 4 2 2 0 13 3 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 8
Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 2-0-0 0-1-1 7
Spartak Moscow 4 1 2 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 0-1-1 5
NK Maribor 4 0 1 3 1 14 -13 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Napoli 2-4 Man CityRECAP

A fun one for the neutrals and Man City fans, as Pep Guardiola‘s men rallied from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead, only to see Napoli knot it up. When all was said and done, though, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, and Raheem Sterling had joined new Man City all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero on the score sheet as the Premier Leaguers punched their ticket to the knockout rounds.

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord

Shakhtar is now a single point from joined City in the next round after Nicolai Jorgensen’s surprise opener was answered thrice by the hosts. Marlos had two of those, and the Ukranian powers look set for second.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 2-0-0 2-0-0 12
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 0 1 7 5 2 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
Napoli 4 1 0 3 7 9 -2 1-0-1 0-0-2 3
Feyenoord 4 0 0 4 3 12 -9 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

The Ligue 1 champions took a first half stoppage time lead through Rony Lopes, but the group leaders are a whisker away from the knockout rounds thanks to Cenk Tosun’s second half penalty.

Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig

Mexico’s Hector Herrera put the hosts on top at halftime, but Timo Werner scored shortly after the break for the Bundesliga visitors. Danilo Pereira and Maxi Pereira are not related, except in the fact that they scored second half goals to lift Porto second in the group.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Besiktas 4 3 1 0 8 3 5 1-1-0 2-0-0 10
FC Porto 4 2 0 2 9 7 2 1-0-1 1-0-1 6
RB Leipzig 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 1-1-0 0-0-2 4
Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 0-0-2 0-2-0 2

Spurs 3-1 Real MadridRECAP

Don’t let the one on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard fool you: Tottenham Hotspur was dominant against the most successful club in European history. Dele Alli scored twice and Harry Kane set up Christian Eriksen for Spurs’ third before Cristiano Ronaldo ruined the clean sheet late. Spurs are through to the knockout rounds.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL Nicosia

This is a poor, poor group stage for Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund. While Real Madrid was taking one of six points from Spurs, opening the door, BVB has twice drawn minnows APOEL Nicosia. This time, it was Mickael Pote answering Raphael Guerriero’s opener.

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 1 0 10 3 7 2-0-0 1-1-0 10
Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 1-0-1 7
Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 0-1-1 0-1-1 2
APOEL 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 0-1-1 0-1-1 2

Gulati protege Cordeiro running for USSF president

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Carlos Cordeiro is running for U.S. Soccer Federation president after being brought into the governing body by current USSF President Sunil Gulati.

The 61-year-old Cordeiro, a retired Goldman Sachs executive, became an independent director of the USSF board in 2006/2007, served as treasurer starting in 2008 and was elected to a four-year term as vice president in 2016. He has been viewed as a protege and potential successor to Gulati, who has not said whether he will seek a fourth four-year term at the election in February.

[ MORE: Spurs are for real ]

Gulati has been criticized since the U.S. failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances.

Retired U.S. forward Eric Wynalda has taken a leave from Fox Sports to run. Boston lawyer Steve Gans and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League, also are running. Retired U.S. forward Landon Donovan is said to be considering a run.

Cordeiro released a letter Wednesday announcing his candidacy.

“We need a comprehensive and fearless review of all major issues: governance, national team structure and leadership, improving soccer’s accessibility to everyone,” he wrote.

He said he would launch “Mission 26/27” to elevate the men’s national team to a higher level by the 2026 World Cup and the women’s national team by the 2027 tournament. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are bidding to host the 2026 tournament, and Morocco also has said it wants to host. Cordeiro wants the 2027 women’s tournament to be held in the U.S.

Cordeiro would establish a technical committee that would report to the USSF chief executive officer and recommend all coach hirings. He said coaches should report to the CEO or a new general manager for soccer position.