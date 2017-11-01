Spurs cruise past Real Madrid at Wembley (video)

- Spurs clinch knockout round berth
- Dele bags brace
- Spurs to Dortmund on Nov. 21
- Real travels to APOEL
Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur dismantled two-time reigning UCL champs Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
Christian Eriksen scored off a Harry Kane feed to clinch the result and crown Spurs’ place in the knockout rounds.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 80th minute to spoil Hugo Lloris‘ bid for a clean sheet.
Spurs took a hit just after the 20-minute mark, as center back Toby Alderweireld pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury following a 50-50 tussle with Casemiro.
Moussa Sissoko entered the match, and Eric Dier dropped to center back.
Spurs soon had their break through, as a Kieran Trippier cross slid past Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, and Dele outstretched Nacho to push the ball over the line.
Ronaldo manufactured a pair of chances around the half hour mark, forcing a corner kick from Hugo Lloris before hitting a low shot into the arms of the stooping French goalkeeper.
Kane challenged Kiko Casilla twice as well, the second a bouncing effort in the 36th. He’d have another chance after Sissoko flubbed a gorgeous chance to make it 2-0, but Sergio Ramos blocked the effort.
Dele had a second on an intelligent, daring dribble that culminated with a shot deflected by Sergio Ramos and beyond Casilla.
The hour mark showed just how out of form Real is these days, with Ronaldo missing a pair of terrific chances. The last turned into a goal mouth scramble with several squandered opportunities.
Spurs made it 3-0 on an outstanding counter attack, with Kane showing tremendous patience and better touch on a pass to cue Eriksen up for his first.