Spurs cruise past Real Madrid at Wembley (video)

Spurs clinch knockout round berth

Dele bags brace

Spurs to Dortmund on Nov. 21

Real travels to APOEL

Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur dismantled two-time reigning UCL champs Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen scored off a Harry Kane feed to clinch the result and crown Spurs’ place in the knockout rounds.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 80th minute to spoil Hugo Lloris‘ bid for a clean sheet.

Spurs took a hit just after the 20-minute mark, as center back Toby Alderweireld pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury following a 50-50 tussle with Casemiro.

Moussa Sissoko entered the match, and Eric Dier dropped to center back.

Spurs soon had their break through, as a Kieran Trippier cross slid past Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, and Dele outstretched Nacho to push the ball over the line.

Dele Alli is making the most of his return from suspension! He puts Tottenham up 1-0 on Real Madrid. https://t.co/lzaWfskb6p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 1, 2017

Ronaldo manufactured a pair of chances around the half hour mark, forcing a corner kick from Hugo Lloris before hitting a low shot into the arms of the stooping French goalkeeper.

Kane challenged Kiko Casilla twice as well, the second a bouncing effort in the 36th. He’d have another chance after Sissoko flubbed a gorgeous chance to make it 2-0, but Sergio Ramos blocked the effort.

6 – Dele Alli is the 6th English player to score against Real Madrid in #UCL (Beckham, Scholes, Alan Smith, Gerrard and Welbeck). Lineage. pic.twitter.com/kdt7Mi15XP — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 1, 2017

Dele had a second on an intelligent, daring dribble that culminated with a shot deflected by Sergio Ramos and beyond Casilla.

The hour mark showed just how out of form Real is these days, with Ronaldo missing a pair of terrific chances. The last turned into a goal mouth scramble with several squandered opportunities.

Spurs made it 3-0 on an outstanding counter attack, with Kane showing tremendous patience and better touch on a pass to cue Eriksen up for his first.

Your eyes aren't wrong, Tottenham really is beating Real Madrid 3-0. 🔥 https://t.co/SZelIZE7R5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 1, 2017

