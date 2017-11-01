UCL, LIVE: Tottenham vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. Man City and more

Click to email (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot on the line Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League rolls on in Groups E through H.

For the second straight matchday, Tottenham will meet Real Madrid, with both giants having the opportunity to create serious separation from Borussia Dortmund and APOEL — who are teetering on the verge of crashing out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory over Napoli in Group F, while Feyenoord looks to get its first point(s) in the group stage.

Liverpool ran rampant on Maribor when the two sides met two weeks ago — a 7-0 thrashing by the Reds. Another result like that for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad could position the Group E leaders one step closer to knockout round qualification.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s matches, which you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

Group E

Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow — 3:45 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Maribor — 3:45 p.m. ET

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord — 3:45 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Manchester City — 3:45 p.m. ET

Group G

Besiktas vs. Monaco — 1 p.m. ET

Porto vs. Red Bull Leipzig — 3:45 p.m. ET

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Real Madrid — 3:45 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL — 3:45 p.m. ET