UCL wrap: Two more Premier League clubs advance

The UEFA Champions League week found its conclusion with several big matches, including three more wins for the Premier League.

[ MLS: Kyle Beckerman cut most of his hair off ]

Just 1 defeat in 20 #UCL games for the 5 Premier League clubs this season. Another wonderful night. Man City & Tottenham qualify for last 16 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 1, 2017

Liverpool 3-0 Maribor — RECAP

A dominant first half saw no goals for the hosts, but Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, and Emre Can all scored as the Reds took a firmer grasp of first in the group. Hold on, though, as the Reds are next off to Sevilla while Spartak Moscow hosts Maribor.

Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow

The La Liga side got a goal from French defender Clement Lenglet and another from Ever Banega, while the Russians could only answer through Ze Luis in the 78th minute.

Group E Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Liverpool 4 2 2 0 13 3 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 8 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 2-0-0 0-1-1 7 Spartak Moscow 4 1 2 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 0-1-1 5 NK Maribor 4 0 1 3 1 14 -13 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Napoli 2-4 Man City — RECAP

A fun one for the neutrals and Man City fans, as Pep Guardiola‘s men rallied from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead, only to see Napoli knot it up. When all was said and done, though, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, and Raheem Sterling had joined new Man City all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero on the score sheet as the Premier Leaguers punched their ticket to the knockout rounds.

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord

Shakhtar is now a single point from joined City in the next round after Nicolai Jorgensen’s surprise opener was answered thrice by the hosts. Marlos had two of those, and the Ukranian powers look set for second.

Group F Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 2-0-0 2-0-0 12 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 0 1 7 5 2 2-0-0 1-0-1 9 Napoli 4 1 0 3 7 9 -2 1-0-1 0-0-2 3 Feyenoord 4 0 0 4 3 12 -9 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

The Ligue 1 champions took a first half stoppage time lead through Rony Lopes, but the group leaders are a whisker away from the knockout rounds thanks to Cenk Tosun’s second half penalty.

Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig

Mexico’s Hector Herrera put the hosts on top at halftime, but Timo Werner scored shortly after the break for the Bundesliga visitors. Danilo Pereira and Maxi Pereira are not related, except in the fact that they scored second half goals to lift Porto second in the group.

Group G Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Besiktas 4 3 1 0 8 3 5 1-1-0 2-0-0 10 FC Porto 4 2 0 2 9 7 2 1-0-1 1-0-1 6 RB Leipzig 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 1-1-0 0-0-2 4 Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 0-0-2 0-2-0 2

Spurs 3-1 Real Madrid — RECAP

Don’t let the one on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard fool you: Tottenham Hotspur was dominant against the most successful club in European history. Dele Alli scored twice and Harry Kane set up Christian Eriksen for Spurs’ third before Cristiano Ronaldo ruined the clean sheet late. Spurs are through to the knockout rounds.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL Nicosia

This is a poor, poor group stage for Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund. While Real Madrid was taking one of six points from Spurs, opening the door, BVB has twice drawn minnows APOEL Nicosia. This time, it was Mickael Pote answering Raphael Guerriero’s opener.

Group H Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 1 0 10 3 7 2-0-0 1-1-0 10 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 1-0-1 7 Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 0-1-1 0-1-1 2 APOEL 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 0-1-1 0-1-1 2

Follow @NicholasMendola