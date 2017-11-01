More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ukraine police detain 52 for Champions League fan violence

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian police say they have detained 52 people for fan violence ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dutch club Feyenoord.

Police say they arrived at a bar in the city of Kharkiv where “a conflict had occurred between Dutch and Ukrainian fans” and took 52 people to a police station for questioning.

Police say windows were broken and the interior of the bar was damaged.

Ukraine is hosting this season’s Champions League final but has a record of soccer-related violence. Hundreds of Ukrainian and Turkish fans clashed in Kiev around a game last year.

Spurs’ Alderweireld injured in first half vs. Real Madrid

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur center back Toby Alderweireld has left Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League visit from Real Madrid within 25 minutes of kickoff at Wembley Stadium.

Alderweireld was running alongside Casemiro in the Real 18-yard box, and looked to have injured his hamstring.

Moussa Sissoko entered the fray, with Eric Dier dropping into the back three with Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs also count Juan Foyth amongst center back options with Crystal Palace visiting Wembley Stadium at 7 a.m. ET Sunday.

Dele Alli scored soon after the substitution to give Spurs a 1-0 lead.

Projecting the USMNT call-up list for Portugal

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
The 60-player pool for interim boss Dave Sarachan’s first match in charge of the United States men’s national team is slowly being whittled down by health and the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The reported youth-heavy squad will face Portugal on Nov. 14, and Sarachan will give the U.S. its first look at the USMNT since the World Cup qualifying calamity last month.

Since then, the player pool has seen center back John Brooks return to health at Wolfsburg, and MLS sides Atlanta United, San Jose Earthquakes, Chicago Fire, and Sporting KC have been eliminated from the playoffs.

That last name may give us a hint as to which older players may be called to help the inexperienced get a feel for the international game.

It could change a bit by Sunday, when the MLS conference semifinal second legs are complete Sunday. Columbus and Toronto FC look to have their feet in the conference finals, meaning old faces Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore join hopefuls Zack Steffen, Wil Trapp, Mark Delgado, and Alex Bono will in waiting until at least January.

The first round didn’t open up a ton of options for the field, though Graham Zusi and Matt Besler join goalkeeper Brad Guzan as veterans to lead the way, though Geoff Cameron, Tim Howard, and Alejandro Bedoya could also serve that purpose.

Chicago’s elimination puts full backs Matt Polster and Brandon Vincent back in the fray. San Jose right back Nick Lima, 22, could also see a call-up though there is a glut of right backs available.

Without further adieu, and without knowing whether any of the vets have placed a “No thanks” sign out for November, here’s a predicted roster:

Goalkeepers (3) : Bill Hamid, Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath

Idea: Guzan gets the call over Howard this time, though the Colorado Rapids backstop will certainly get a Stars and Stripes send-off at some point.

Defenders (8): Geoff Cameron, John Brooks, Matt Miazga, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Besler, Brandon Vincent, Matt Polster.

Idea: Cameron is essentially a ninth midfielder and eighth center back, and Sarachan may well use him alongside McKennie at center mid. Look for Lima, 22, as a possible surprise inclusion despite limited time in the second half with San Jose. Advanced metrics say he was one of the best of the Quakes this season.

Midfielders (8): Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Danny Williams, Lynden Gooch, Kelyn Rowe, Alejandro Bedoya.

Idea: Jonathan Gonzalez fails to get a call with McKennie, Acosta, Gooch, and Pulisic already keeping the midfield quite young. Williams and Bedoya are asked to shoulder the experience burden, and Tim Chandler could move Bedoya or Gooch out of the picture.

Forwards (4): Bobby Wood, Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson, CJ Sapong

Idea: Wild cards! Wood is under fire at Hamburg, while Johannsson isn’t getting much playing time and Sargent is a look at the future. Sapong’s had a wealth of supporters amongst the MLS crowd, and gets a chance.

River Plate blames VAR for falling in Copa Libertadores semifinal

Twitter/@jaurquiza
By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT
Video replay is being used more and more in global soccer, and it’s not necessarily for the better, according to some teams.

Argentine giants River Plate shared that thought on Tuesday night when the club was eliminated in the Copa Libertadores semifinals by Lanus — 4-3 on aggregate — after a pair of questionable decisions cost Marcelo Gallardo’s squad a spot in the final.

“This defeat is difficult to digest,” Gallardo told reporters. “It was a clear penalty. I prefer that a referee continues to make mistakes but not that seven judges are mistaken. You don’t understand how it can work for the two teams or if it only works for one depending on the result.”

Already up 1-0 on aggregate heading into Tuesday’s second leg, River extended its advantage to 3-0 in the early stages of the match with goals from Ignacio Scocco and Gonzalo Montiel, however, the rest of the game proved to be all Lanus.

Gallardo was furious five minutes before halftime when River wasn’t awarded a penalty after Scocco worked his way into the Lanus box, before the ball went off Ivan Marcone’s hand.

The decisive moment came in the 69th minute, when Lanus was given a PK for Montiel’s push on Nicholas Pasquini in the penalty area. Although, the foul was very close to occurring outside the penalty area (video below).

Lanus will either meet Ecuadorian side Barcelona or Brazil’s Gremio in this season’s final — which will be played over two legs in November.

UCL, LIVE: Tottenham vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. Man City and more

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
There’s a lot on the line Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League rolls on in Groups E through H.

For the second straight matchday, Tottenham will meet Real Madrid, with both giants having the opportunity to create serious separation from Borussia Dortmund and APOEL — who are teetering on the verge of crashing out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory over Napoli in Group F, while Feyenoord looks to get its first point(s) in the group stage.

Liverpool ran rampant on Maribor when the two sides met two weeks ago — a 7-0 thrashing by the Reds. Another result like that for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad could position the Group E leaders one step closer to knockout round qualification.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s matches, which you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

Group E

Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow — 3:45 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Maribor — 3:45 p.m. ET

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord — 3:45 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Manchester City — 3:45 p.m. ET

Group G

Besiktas vs. Monaco — 1 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Red Bull Leipzig — 3:45 p.m. ET

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Real Madrid — 3:45 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL — 3:45 p.m. ET