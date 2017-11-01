More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@NYCFC

Vieira: NYCFC “paid the price” for lackluster finishing in the final third

By Matt ReedNov 1, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT
Tuesday night’s defeat at MAPFRE Stadium brought up a lot of the same issues that New York City FC has faced for the better part of its first three seasons in Major League Soccer.

Manager Patrick Vieira and his side conceded four goals in Columbus against the surging Crew in NYCFC’s 4-1 loss, which now puts the Eastern Conference regular season runners’ up at a distinct disadvantage heading into leg 2 on Sunday.

It’s not only a similar situation to that of a season ago — when NYCFC trailed Toronto FC by a scoreline of 2-0 heading into the home leg in the East semifinals — but actually worse considering the number of chances the Crew garnered in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Vieira’s side simply wasn’t clinical enough when it came down to the critical moments of the match.

“We paid the price heavily tonight,” Vieira said following Tuesday’s defeat. “When you concede four goals away from home, you make things very difficult for yourselves.

“Of course, it is going to be a tough challenge, but it is a challenge that we are going to try to prepare ourselves for, and get ready for it.

“We’re gonna try. It will be really important to internalize the game tonight and come away with a plan of how to create chances and try not to concede.

“We’re going to give ourselves a good chance. Every time that we play them, we have the opportunity to score goals — not just one, but a few goals.”

NYCFC boasted one of the top attacks at times during the MLS regular season — led by captain David Villa and his 22 goals. However, the Spanish international has had little support in the attacking third for much of the second half of 2017, leaving Vieira’s squad vulnerable when they don’t cash in on goalscoring chances.

Over the last 10 games, including Tuesday’s loss, the Bronx side has scored just 10 goals — which by their standards is quite low. In comparison, Villa and Co. registered 47 finishes through their first 25 MLS matches this season.

With attacking players not named Villa struggling to find finishing opportunities as of late, NYCFC’s uphill climb just became that much more difficult when the club travels back home to host the Crew.

“In the last seven or eight games, when we were struggling to win games a little bit, the content of our game was there,” Vieira explained.

“It’s just, we don’t score goals. When you look at the number of chances we created in the first half, we didn’t take our chances.

“They took their chances and we didn’t take them. When you create so many chances and you only score once, it’s not good enough.”

Defensively, NYCFC didn’t make things easier for themselves after Alexander Callens was sent off seven minutes into the second half after raising an elbow to Crew attacker Justin Meram’s face prior to a corner kick.

Without Callens — who has previously started every match this season for NYCFC — Vieira’s group is left with a thin set of options at the back. First-choice center back Maxime Chanot remains sidelined with an injury, potentially leaving Fredrick Brillant, Ethan White and 16-year-old James Sands up for selection on Sunday.

Columbus 4-1 NYCFC: Crew takes commanding lead at Mapfre

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT
The Columbus Crew couldn’t have asked for a better start to their two-legged meeting with 2-seed NYCFC in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Until the moment it went sour. Until the moment it was set straight.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring in the 6th minute, and then a 52nd-minute red card to Alexander Callens saw the home side take a commanding 3-0 lead behind goals from Artur and Justin Meram.

With Columbus close to bringing that near-perfect result with them on the road to Yankee Stadium, David Villa capitalized on a mistake from Jonathan Mensah to grab a vital 78th minute NYCFC away goal. But a stunning stoppage-time strike by Harrison Afful restored the three-goal lead and gave the Crew a fine feeling heading into the second leg.

Just six minutes into the match, Sean Johnson acrobatically saved a low shot by Federico Higuain, but the rebound fell right to Kamara at the doorstep who slid to meet the ball and open the scoring. It was a dream start for the Crew, who played in front of a surprisingly thin Mapfre stadium.

David Villa had a chance to level things up for the visitors, but his 2-on-1 effort past the half-hour mark struck the right post

The Crew held a slim halftime lead, but the game would change after the break. In the 47th minute, NYCFC hoped to attack with a corner up front. Defender Alex Callens came up for the scrum, and looking to make space, he lifted an elbow to the face of Justin Meram, which was caught on VAR and a red card was produced.

The sending off completely altered the dynamic of the match. The Crew picked up two more strikes, as 21-year-old Brazilian Artur wrong-footed NYCFC defender Frederic Brilliant for the second after breaking 4-on-2, followed by Meram who put one past goalkeeper Johnson, who will be disappointed not to save the ball shot straight at him.

With the Crew cruising, a big mistake cost them. NYCFC looked to bypass the midfield and pump long balls forward, and it worked. With 12 minutes to go, Jonathan Mensah slipped trying to clear, and Villa was there to turn and fire a critical away goal.

The game exploded open after the Villa goal, with both teams wasting big chances in the final 10 minutes, but the Crew re-solidified its position with the clock winding down. Halfway through four minutes of stoppage time, a weaving Harrison Afful sent no fewer than four defenders flopping to the ground before finishing calmly to put the Crew 4-1 up and restore the significant advantage.

A goal fitting to win a two-legged tie, but knowing what kind of offense awaits us at Yankee Stadium, the matchup is far from over no matter the midway advantage.

Milner: Liverpool “waiting for it to click”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool for just over two calendar years, but according to Premier League vet James Milner, things just haven’t come together. Yet.

With Liverpool sitting in 6th position in the Premier League table and set to take on NK Maribor in Champions League play on Wednesday, the 31-year-old claims Liverpool still needs time to get things right with the squad.

“We have had injuries and I think we are waiting for it to click,” Milner said ahead of the game. “We have shown glimpses – when we showed it in Maribor, it was pretty devastating. We have to be on top of our game, set the tempo and come out all guns blazing.”

Milner is referring to the reverse fixture of this matchup, when they clobbered the Slovenian side on the road in Eastern Europe 7-0 14 days ago. Following that match, however, the Reds came home and lost to Spurs at Wembley Stadium 4-1, followed by a 3-0 win against Huddersfield. That inconsistency is what has thus far kept Klopp from challenging for the Premier League title.

Aside from a run of four consecutive wins in mid-to-late August, Liverpool has not won back-to-back games all year across all competitions. Coming off that Huddersfield triumph, Klopp would do well to keep the run going as they head back to the English capital for a meeting with West Ham this coming weekend.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas scores absolute thumper vs Qarabag

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid suffered an embarrassing draw at home against Azerbaijani club Qarabag, the second time they failed to beat the Champions League minnows.

But it wasn’t all bad at Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

24-year-old Ghanan midfielder Thomas scored an incredible goal worth watching over and over and over again.

Qarabag defended well all match despite an onslaught from the home side, who put up 35 shots, 11 of them on target. Their solid defending was on display in this sequence, dispossessing a number of Madrid attackers and keeping them away from the center of the field.

Enter Thomas. He takes a skillful backheel flick from Antoine Griezmann, and when nobody expected him to tee it up from an absurd distance, he does just that. Not only does the shot have astonishing pace, the camera angle behind the midfielder catches the curl on the shot, which is breathtaking.

The shot finishing off the fingertips of Ibrahim Sehic is a fitting end to the strike as it nestles in the top corner agonizingly out of reach. What a hit.

Qarabag can feel unlucky, because there’s no way the defenders should have thought to close him down. The goal is the second of the season for Thomas across all competitions, and his first since he scored in garbage time of a 5-1 obliteration of Las Palmas in late August.

The result is a tough pill to swallow, but it’s hard to stop watching that wonderful strike. Take a bow.

FOLLOW LIVE – Columbus, NYCFC meet in MLS Playoff leg 1

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 31, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT
“When you play well and you take your chances you always have more chances to win games than the opposition team.”

Patrick Viera is sticking to the simple and obvious as NYCFC gets set to defend its 2-seed in the East against 5-seeded Columbus in the first round of the MLS playoffs with an 8:00 pm E.T. kick.

NYCFC has been led by David Villa, who finished second in the Golden Boot standings, but Viera has been impressed not by one Crew member, but all of them. “What I love about Columbus is the collective game,” Vieira said. “When the collective is good that allows the individual to show how good they are.

With the game set to take place at Mapfre Stadium, the crowd should be fired up by the recent rumors of Columbus relocation. The atmosphere is expected to be incredibly hostile to the opposition, and supportive of its hometown team. Recent rumblings have energized the Columbus fanbase, and that should keep the place bumping all night.

New York’s collective is pretty strong too. With Villa the star, players like Yangel Herrera and Rodney Wallace are just as important to the unit. Herrera especially is the anchor of a midfield that often decides NYCFC’s fate in matches.

Who will get the advantage in the first leg? Follow along with the link above.