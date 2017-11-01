Woah: Kyle Beckerman cut his wild mane of hair (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

On Wednesday with some wild UEFA Champions League matches, it would take something special for us to profile a Major League Soccer side which failed to make the playoffs.

But, guys and girls, Kyle Beckerman got a haircut.

The Real Salt Lake and USMNT midfielder has had long dreadlocks for some time, one of the most distinguishable hair styles in the league.

No more (save one, long rat-tail looking lock).

“My wife and I started snipping some on Monday after our game, and kept going,” Beckerman said. “Feels good. I feel re-energized and I’m excited where we can go.”

Salt Lake Tribune writer Maddie Lee had the first video of Beckerman’s new ‘do, which isn’t so much about what’s there rather what’s not.

This will take some getting used to, Kyle. Does this mean Beckerman’s signaling a new era, or will he re-up with RSL? And, more importantly, did he save any of the locks?

More questions: Will the locks be die cut into the next MLS trading card set? Could he spray paint his signature onto one? And does his hair grow fast enough that it’ll be back for Spring? Kyle? Kyle!

