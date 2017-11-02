More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade: Gunners reach knockout phase with draw

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger and Co. would’ve liked to have scored, but Arsenal still managed to book their place in the UEFA Europa League knockout round.

The Gunners settled for a 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal currently topping Group H with 10 points through its first four matches in this season’s competition.

Wenger put out a largely inexperienced squad once again in the competition as the French manager continues to experiment with some of his younger players.

The Gunners certainly had their share of chances on the day, but Belgrade’s defense held strong in the key moments to preserve the draw.

Jack Wilshere had one of the best opportunities for the hosts after the hour mark when he shot appeared destined to go in the Belgrade goal, however, defender Damien Le Tallec’s timely goal-line clearance kept Arsenal off the board.

Next up for Arsenal in the Europa League will be Cologne on Nov. 23, while Belgrade will take on BATE Borisov that same day.

Europa League roundup: Five clubs book place in Round of 32, Everton done

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Two English sides entered this season’s UEFA Europa League, but that number has dwindled down to one following Thursday’s action.

Everton was eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32, after David Unsworth‘s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lyon. Through four matches, the Toffees have picked up just one point.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reached the knockout phase with a scoreless draw against Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners weren’t the only side to qualify for the next round though, as Dynamo Kiev, Steaua Bucuresti, Lazio and Zenit all found their way into the Round of 32.

In one of the more unexpected and wild events you’ll see in a soccer match, Patrice Evra was sent off prior to Marseille’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes. Marseille ultimately fell 1-0 with Evra’s presence missed on the back line.

Below are all of Thursday’s scores from around the Europa League.

Group A

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Astana
Slavia Prague 0-2 Villareal

Group B

Partizan 2-0 Skenderbeu
Young Boys 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C

Ludogorets 1-1 SC Braga
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Group D

AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan
Rijeka 1-4 Austria Vienna

Group E

Apollon Limassol 1-1 Atalanta
Lyon 3-0 Everton

Group F

Copenhagen 3-0 Fastav Zlin
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Sheriff

Group G

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Lugano
Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group H

Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Cologne 5-2 BATE

Group I

Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Konyaspor
Guimaraes 1-0 Marseille

Group J

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Ostersunds
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Group K

Lazio 1-0 Nice
Vitesse 0-2 Zulte-Waregem

Group L

Real Sociedad 3-0 Vardar
Rosenborg 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg

Patrice Evra sent off before Europa League match begins (Video)

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Patrice Evra put himself in the record books on Thursday, but probably not for something he had previously hoped to accomplish.

The Marseille defender was sent off for the club’s UEFA Europa League match… before the game actually began.

Evra, 36, was visibly seen swinging his left leg towards a fan after several Marseille players were confronted by Vitoria Guimarães supporters prior to kick off.

It is unclear as to what words were exchanged during the encounter, or what prompted the situation, but it’s certainly a bad optic for all parties involved.

Per OptaJean, Evra became the first player in Europa League history to be sent off before kick off.

Report: Ford Field likely to host Detroit expansion side if MLS bid accepted

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
With 2020 just a few years away, Detroit could have a faster solution to its stadium conundrum as it seeks entry into Major League Soccer.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the city’s expansion group — led by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Detroit Pistons co-owner Tom Gores — has added the Ford family to its partnership as Detroit moves closer to having itself MLS bid heard.

In addition to the Fords joining Gilbert, Gores and the rest of the group, it seems as though Ford Field — where the NFL’s Detroit Lions currently reside — is seen as the venue in which the expansion side would play upon entry into the league.

Detroit was previously planning a $1 billion stadium project at the Gratiot Avenue jail site, with a 23,000-seat venue in the cards. However, that longer seems to be the case.

“Partnering with the Ford family bolsters our powerhouse group and provides a perfect stadium solution in the heart of Detroit’s central business and sports and entertainment districts,” said Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, who is also a member of the Detroit ownership group. “Over the last two years, we have invested significant time, effort and resources into our bid to bring MLS to Detroit. After careful study and analysis, we concluded that the downtown location of an MLS stadium is paramount to an MLS team’s success.

“And no MLS stadium sits in a better downtown location than Ford Field.  We also saw additional evidence that multi-use stadiums can be very successful in the right situation and we believe our new proposal is superior for the city and for MLS in every way.”

The parties involved are expected to make a push towards expansion in 2020, where the entry fee is $150 million, as opposed to waiting until 2022 when the fee is expected to increase for clubs interested in joining MLS.

As it stands, Detroit is one of several major cities being considered for expansion. Los Angeles FC (2018) and David Beckham’s Miami project are the next clubs in the works right now, while Cincinnati, San Antonio, St. Louis, Nashville and others appear to be close behind in the pecking order.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has previously stated that the league is looking to reach 28 teams by 2024, and that would be the cut off for expansion.

Garber and MLS released the following statement on Thursday following the reports of Detroit’s amended bid.

Updated: Everton’s Martina hospitalized after being stretchered off vs. Lyon

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
Everton’s on-field troubles will take a back seat on Thursday, after the club witnessed a scary moment involving one of its player during their UEFA Europa League match.

Cuco Martina went down during the first half of Everton’s 3-0 defeat to Lyon after colliding with the French side’s Maxwel Cornet.

The Toffees midfielder was motionless for several minutes, and was stretchered off at the Stade de Lyon just prior to halftime. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital to undergo scans, according to the club.

UPDATE: Martina was cleared by medical officials around 6 p.m. ET, and has been allowed to travel back to England with his Everton teammates, per the club.

Everton boss David Unsworth spoke out following the match regarding the status of his player.

“Cuco was concussed & complaining of pains down his neck,” Unsworth said. “He’s gone straight to hospital for X-rays & scans. We wish him all the best.”

The Toffees were eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32 in this season’s competition following the result.