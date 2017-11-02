More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Clint Dempsey: USMNT must learn after World Cup failure

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Clint Dempsey has been talking about the future of U.S. Soccer after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

With 157 caps to his name and appearances in three World Cups, we should all listen to what Deuce has to say.

Dempsey, 34, is just one goal away from being the the U.S. national team’s all-time leading goalscorer out on his own ahead of Landon Donovan with both USMNT legends locked on 57 goals.

That suggests Dempsey may continue his U.S. career for a few more months despite the bitter disappointment of last month.

The Seattle Sounders star was part of the USMNT side which lost 2-1 at Trinidad & Tobago in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier in October which sealed their elimination from Russia 2018.

Dempsey spoke to the media ahead of Seattle’s Western Conference semifinal second leg on Thursday and Dempsey revealed that now is a good time to take a lot at where the U.S. go from here.

“It’s disappointing obviously for everybody,” Dempsey said. “But maybe it’s an opportunity now to look at youth development, to look at coaching, to look at style of play, and maybe it’s one of those situations [where] you take a step back to take two forward. People need to take a look at it.”

Dempsey is spot on.

The USMNT have to change things if they’re going to progress and get back to dominating the CONCACAF region and qualifying for World Cups.

There will be tough times ahead for everyone connected with U.S. Soccer but the hope is that the necessary changes can be made when it comes to youth development, coaching and to have a clear plan for the long-term future of USMNT and Major League Soccer.

As for Dempsey himself, it will be intriguing to see if he continues to play for the U.S. beyond this season.

The fact that he is just one goal away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer out on his own may suggest he will hang on for a few more months before retiring as he tries to notch one more goal for the Stars and Stripes.

When he does finally hang up his boots, U.S. Soccer should get him involved in the program anyway they can to soak up his knowledge like a sponge.

VIDEO, VOTE: Premier League Goal of the Month – October

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT
The 2 Robbies have selected their Premier League Goal of the Month contenders for October.

My goodness we have some seriously special goals to choose from.

Watch their five selections in the video above and vote for your favorite by clicking on the link below.

VOTE: Select your October Goal of the Month, here

My personal fav?

It’s hard to look past the stunning solo effort from Sofiane Boufal to win Southampton the game against West Brom late on.

How will US Soccer’s presidential election work?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
With plenty of scrutiny surrounding U.S. Soccer after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, current U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president Sunil Gulati is under plenty of pressure to step down.

MORE: Cordeiro enters the race

Gulati has said he will not resign from his position but is yet to declare if he intends to run to be reelected as president in the upcoming election in early 2018. One thing is for sure: there will be contenders this time.

For the last 11 years Gulati has run unopposed in USSF presidential elections but several contenders are lining up and it is an intriguing time for everyone connected with U.S. Soccer. But how will all of this work?

Below is an explainer on the upcoming presidential election, who could take charge and how the voting system works.

When did candidates have to declare their interest?
Presidential candidates have to declare their interest by December 10, 2017, and have at least three formal nominations from current members to be eligible.

When does the election take place?
At the U.S. Soccer AGM on February 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

Who votes?
A breakdown on who votes is below, with the percentage of the vote from each group on the right. In the Athletes Council the likes of Brad Guzan, Stu Holden and Carlos Bocanegra will be part of the voting committee, while the Professional Council includes MLS Commissioner Don Garber and North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik among others.

Youth Council: 25.8%
Adult Council: 25.8%
Professional Council: 25.8%
Athletes Council: 20%
Miscellaneous: 2.6%

Who wants to be U.S. Soccer president?
Steve Gans – A lawyer and former COO, Boston-based Gans has a strong business background and plans to fix the “pay-to-play” culture in youth soccer by using USSF funds. Would also appoint a GM/Technical Director for USSF to deal with soccer decisions.

Paul Lapointe – A long-time player, coach and official in the lower tiers of U.S. Soccer who wants promotion/relegation in the lower tiers but not in MLS. Currently the Northeast United Premiere Soccer League (UPSL) Conference Manager.

Eric Wynalda – Outspoken former USMNT standout. Promises sweeping changes to structure, youth development, adding promotion/relegation and potentially changing the MLS schedule to fall/spring to match the rest of the world. TV analyst who is likely to get plenty of attention as the anti-establishment choice.

Carlos Cordeiro – Current vice president of USSF, who announced he will run this week. Long-time friend of Gulati with a hugely impressive business background who openly admits he isn’t a soccer expert. Some believe Cordeiro would simply be like having Gulati in charge. He wants to bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Landon Donovan – USMNT legend has suggested he would like to run for president and his name would obviously get plenty of support but there are concerns over his lack of experience in terms of the business and political side of soccer.

Sunil Gulati – We don’t know if he is running for re-election but Gulati is in a very powerful position despite the USMNT’s failure. He is the head of the 2026 World Cup bid to bring the tournament to the USA, Canada and Mexico, plus he sits on the FIFA Executive Committee and is a long-time friend of current FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Even if he doesn’t stand for re-election, Gulati will likely still be on the U.S. Soccer board as a non-voting member just like previous USSF president, Dr. S. Robert Contiguglia.

England name squad for Brazil, Germany friendlies

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT
England boss Gareth Southgate has handed first call ups to three young players for England’s international friendlies against Brazil and Germany at Wembley.

Chelsea’s duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek (on loan at Crystal Palace) and Tammy Abraham (on loan at Swansea City) were called up for the first time, while Liverpool’s Joe Gomez received his first call up to the national team with Tottenham’s Harry Winks once again included after his impressive displays in center midfield for Spurs.

Manchester United’s Ashley Young was also handed a shock call up after impressing at wing back for the Red Devils early this season.

Some notable absentees are Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere as he’s finding minutes hard to come by, while Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge was left out and so to was Man United’s Chris Smalling.

Below is the squad in full as England host reigning World Cup champs Germany on Nov. 10 and then World No.2 Brazil on Nov. 14.

All eyes will be on the Three Lions to see how they handle the two best national teams on the planet as Southgate’s men strolled through World Cup qualifying but now the real tests begin.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Gary Cahill, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Rose

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Ashley Young

Strikers: Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

After Week 10 in the Premier League, the star names are starting to up their games.

MORE: Power Rankings archive

Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings with Pep Guardiola‘s men getting off to the best-ever start in PL history.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
  2. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 9
  3. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  5. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
  6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 6
  7. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 2
  8. David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
  9. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Down 1
  10. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
  11. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  12. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 8
  13. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 3
  14. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  15. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 3
  16. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) – New entry
  17. John Stones (Man City) – New entry
  18. Ederson (Man City) – Down 1
  19. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 3
  20. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 6