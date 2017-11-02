More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Clint Dempsey: USMNT must learn after World Cup failure

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Clint Dempsey has been talking about the future of U.S. Soccer after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

With 157 caps to his name and appearances in three World Cups, we should all listen to what Deuce has to say.

Dempsey, 34, is just one goal away from being the the U.S. national team’s all-time leading goalscorer out on his own ahead of Landon Donovan with both USMNT legends locked on 57 goals.

That suggests Dempsey may continue his U.S. career for a few more months despite the bitter disappointment of last month.

The Seattle Sounders star was part of the USMNT side which lost 2-1 at Trinidad & Tobago in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier in October which sealed their elimination from Russia 2018.

Dempsey spoke to the media ahead of Seattle’s Western Conference semifinal second leg on Thursday and Dempsey revealed that now is a good time to take a lot at where the U.S. go from here.

“It’s disappointing obviously for everybody,” Dempsey said. “But maybe it’s an opportunity now to look at youth development, to look at coaching, to look at style of play, and maybe it’s one of those situations [where] you take a step back to take two forward. People need to take a look at it.”

Dempsey is spot on.

The USMNT have to change things if they’re going to progress and get back to dominating the CONCACAF region and qualifying for World Cups.

There will be tough times ahead for everyone connected with U.S. Soccer but the hope is that the necessary changes can be made when it comes to youth development, coaching and to have a clear plan for the long-term future of USMNT and Major League Soccer.

As for Dempsey himself, it will be intriguing to see if he continues to play for the U.S. beyond this season.

The fact that he is just one goal away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer out on his own may suggest he will hang on for a few more months before retiring as he tries to notch one more goal for the Stars and Stripes.

When he does finally hang up his boots, U.S. Soccer should get him involved in the program anyway they can to soak up his knowledge like a sponge.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
One Cascadia side will be a step closer to reaching MLS Cup on Thursday night, and perhaps it could be last season’s winners pursuing a back-to-back feat in 2017.

The Seattle Sounders will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field as the two Western Conference sides look to become the first team from either conference to book their place in the conference finals.

The squads met on Sunday night in Vancouver, however, neither side was able to break through, with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to become the fourth club in MLS history to win titles in consecutive years, after D.C. United, the Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy all have previously done.

For the Whitecaps, a trip to the Western Conference final or beyond would be the furthest the Canadian side has advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs since joining MLS in 2011.

Report: Strain between Conte and Abramovich could force the Italian out

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
Many reports have recently surfaced regarding Antonio Conte‘s future at Chelsea, and all signs are pointing to the Italian’s stay in England being a very short one.

Marca is reporting that the relationship between Conte and club owner Roman Abramovich has soured to the point where the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Conte has continually come out and denied any locker room tension at Stamford Bridge, but with Chelsea dropping points in the Premier League and recently falling 3-0 to Roma in the Champions League there is certainly cause for concern.

The Italian boss guided the Blues to the PL title in his first season with the club, however, 2017/18 has gotten off to a rocky start for Conte.

In PL play alone, Chelsea has fallen to Burnley on opening day and Crystal Palace under Conte’s watch, with the latter of the two sides currently sitting bottom in England.

AC Milan is reportedly pushing heavily to acquire Conte in January after the Italian side’s summer spending spree has gone awry.

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in coaching Liga MX side Tijuana

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
Jurgen Klinsmann hasn’t coached since he was sacked by the U.S. Men’s National Team nearly a year ago.

That could soon change though as the German is reportedly being courted by one of Liga MX’s clubs. A report out of Mexico states that Klinsmann is intrigued by Club Tijuana, and is heavily considering taking over the team.

Since retiring from his playing career in the late-1990s, Klinsmann managed the German national team and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich before taking over the USMNT for the better part of five years.

While with the USMNT, Klinsmann won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was named CONCACAF Manager of the Year that same season.

Tijuana currently sits 11th in the Liga MX Apertura table through 15 matches.

Europa League roundup: Five clubs book place in Round of 32, Everton done

Twitter/@EuropaLeague
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Two English sides entered this season’s UEFA Europa League, but that number has dwindled down to one following Thursday’s action.

Everton was eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32, after David Unsworth‘s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lyon. Through four matches, the Toffees have picked up just one point.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reached the knockout phase with a scoreless draw against Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners weren’t the only side to qualify for the next round though, as Dynamo Kiev, Steaua Bucuresti, Lazio and Zenit all found their way into the Round of 32.

In one of the more unexpected and wild events you’ll see in a soccer match, Patrice Evra was sent off prior to Marseille’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes. Marseille ultimately fell 1-0 with Evra’s presence missed on the back line.

Below are all of Thursday’s scores from around the Europa League.

Group A

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Astana
Slavia Prague 0-2 Villareal

Group B

Partizan 2-0 Skenderbeu
Young Boys 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C

Ludogorets 1-1 SC Braga
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Group D

AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan
Rijeka 1-4 Austria Vienna

Group E

Apollon Limassol 1-1 Atalanta
Lyon 3-0 Everton

Group F

Copenhagen 3-0 Fastav Zlin
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Sheriff

Group G

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Lugano
Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group H

Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Cologne 5-2 BATE

Group I

Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Konyaspor
Guimaraes 1-0 Marseille

Group J

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Ostersunds
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Group K

Lazio 1-0 Nice
Vitesse 0-2 Zulte-Waregem

Group L

Real Sociedad 3-0 Vardar
Rosenborg 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg