Europa League, live: Everton at Lyon; Arsenal v Red Star

It is now or never for Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The Toffees, who still have David Unsworth in interim charge, head to Lyon knowing that if they want to make the Round of 32 they must win. If they lose and other results go against them, Everton could be knocked out of the competition with two group games still to go.

As for Arsenal, the equation is simple for them: if they beat Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium and BATE fail to beat Cologne then they are through to the knockout stage.

Everton have yet to win in the Europa League this season, while the Gunners are sitting top of their group with three wins from three.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio all in action.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

2 p.m. ET: Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv

2 p.m. ET: AEK Athens vs. AC Milan

2 p.m. ET: Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta

2 p.m. ET: Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna

2 p.m. ET: Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kyiv

2 p.m. ET: Lyon vs. Everton

2 p.m. ET: Copenhagen vs. Fastav Zlin

2 p.m. ET: Ludogorets vs. SC Braga

2 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff

2 p.m. ET: Partizan vs. Skenderbeu

2 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. TSG Hoffenheim

2 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

4:05 p.m. ET: Cologne vs. BATE

4:05 p.m. ET: Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva

4:05 p.m. ET: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor

4:05 p.m. ET: Viktoria Plzen vs. Lugano

4:05 p.m. ET: Guimaraes vs. Marseille

4:05 p.m. ET: Lazio vs. Nice

4:05 p.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersunds FK

4:05 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade

4:05 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad vs. Vardar

4:05 p.m. ET: Rosenborg vs. Zenit

4:05 p.m. ET: Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya

4:05 p.m. ET: Vitesse vs. Zulte-Waregem

