Europa League roundup: Five clubs book place in Round of 32, Everton done

Two English sides entered this season’s UEFA Europa League, but that number has dwindled down to one following Thursday’s action.
Everton was eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32, after David Unsworth‘s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lyon. Through four matches, the Toffees have picked up just one point.
Meanwhile, Arsenal reached the knockout phase with a scoreless draw against Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners weren’t the only side to qualify for the next round though, as Dynamo Kiev, Steaua Bucuresti, Lazio and Zenit all found their way into the Round of 32.
In one of the more unexpected and wild events you’ll see in a soccer match, Patrice Evra was sent off prior to Marseille’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes. Marseille ultimately fell 1-0 with Evra’s presence missed on the back line.
Below are all of Thursday’s scores from around the Europa League.
Group A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Astana
Slavia Prague 0-2 Villareal
Group B
Partizan 2-0 Skenderbeu
Young Boys 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Group C
Ludogorets 1-1 SC Braga
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim
Group D
AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan
Rijeka 1-4 Austria Vienna
Group E
Apollon Limassol 1-1 Atalanta
Lyon 3-0 Everton
Group F
Copenhagen 3-0 Fastav Zlin
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Sheriff
Group G
Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Lugano
Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
Group H
Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Cologne 5-2 BATE
Group I
Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Konyaspor
Guimaraes 1-0 Marseille
Group J
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Ostersunds
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Zorya Luhansk
Group K
Lazio 1-0 Nice
Vitesse 0-2 Zulte-Waregem
Group L
Real Sociedad 3-0 Vardar
Rosenborg 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg