FOLLOW LIVE — Sounders host Whitecaps in West second leg

One Cascadia side will be a step closer to reaching MLS Cup on Thursday night, and perhaps it could be last season’s winners pursuing a back-to-back feat in 2017.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The Seattle Sounders will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field as the two Western Conference sides look to become the first team from either conference to book their place in the conference finals.

The squads met on Sunday night in Vancouver, however, neither side was able to break through, with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to become the fourth club in MLS history to win titles in consecutive years, after D.C. United, the Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy all have previously done.

[ MORE: Hamburg coach says Bobby Wood in danger of losing starting spot ]

For the Whitecaps, a trip to the Western Conference final or beyond would be the furthest the Canadian side has advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs since joining MLS in 2011.