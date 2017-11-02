Jose Mourinho hits back at Man United critics; talks Chelsea

Premier League player Power Rankings
After Week 10 in the Premier League, the star names are starting to up their games.
Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings with Pep Guardiola‘s men getting off to the best-ever start in PL history.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 9
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 6
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 2
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Down 1
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 8
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 3
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 3
- Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) – New entry
- John Stones (Man City) – New entry
- Ederson (Man City) – Down 1
- Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 3
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 6
Mauricio Pochettino: “Spurs among the best in Europe”
Mauricio Pochettino is not getting ahead of himself but he is aware Tottenham’s reputation is on the rise across Europe.
That’s natural after Spurs battered reigning European champs Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday to secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.
Speaking to reporters after a Dele Alli double and a Christian Eriksen goal beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., Pochettino believes Spurs “deserve to be among the best in Europe” and the Argentine coach was bullish about how far they can go.
“This sort of win brings with it certain consequences in making us more visible and people around Europe would have seen it,” Pochettino said. “We’re where we want to be and look forward to being well placed in the group and hopefully get a good draw in the next round. You’ve all seen today that Tottenham is a big team and we’re playing in front of 80,000 people.
“We’re showing Spurs deserve to be among the best not only in England but Europe. What’s important to me is that we’re in the next round, after last year. We were in a very difficult group. What’s important for us is that we’re going through a phase of consolidation and we’re able to compete with the biggest teams on a physical and mental level.”
He is spot on.
With Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich all having indifferent starts to life in the UCL this season, the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are suddenly entering the argument that they are genuine contenders to win the Champions League.
After Harry Kane returned to full fitness, Spurs’ offense clicked against Real with Alli and Eriksen coming back to life and on their day it’s tough to argue that Tottenham can’t beat any team in Europe.
However, Pochettino did admit that there is one final hurdle for his Spurs side to get over.
“We must understand we are at a level of playing against the best teams, but to get to the next level we need to win things. Right now we are proud of winning this match but it means nothing if we don’t win something come the end of the season,” Pochettino added.
Tottenham are among the great entertainers in the Premier League and in Europe but until they pick up their first piece of silverware since the League Cup in 2008, they cannot silence their critics.
Breaking down Sergio Aguero’s record 178 Man City goals
Sergio Aguero is now the all-time leading goalscorer in Manchester City’s history.
The Argentine striker, 29, scored his 178th goal in a City shirt on Wednesday in their 4-2 win at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.
Going ahead of Eric Brooks’ goalscoring record, which stood for 78 years, Aguero had etched himself into City folklore.
Below, via the guys at Opta, we break down how, when and where he has scored the goals which have made him into a Manchester City legend.
Type of goal
Inside the box – 162 (91%)
Outside the box – 16 (9%)
Right foot – 131 (74%)
Left foot – 32 (18%)
Header – 15 (8%)
Competition
129 goals in 188 Premier League games
24 goals in 43 Champions League games
14 goals in 15 FA Cup games
4 goals in 12 League Cup games
4 goals in 4 Europa League games
3 goals in 1 Champions League qualifying game
Teams Aguero has scored most goals against
Newcastle United – 11
Tottenham Hotspur – 10
Watford – 9
Manchester United – 8
Chelsea – 8
West Ham – 8
Stoke City – 8
Most assists for Aguero
David Silva – 19
Yaya Toure – 16
Kevin De Bruyne – 11
Samir Nasri – 11
By season
2011-12: 30 goals in 48 games
2012-13: 17 goals in 40 games
2013-14: 28 goals in 34 games
2014-15: 32 goals in 42 games
2015-16: 29 goals in 44 games
2016-17: 33 goals in 45 games
2017-18: 9 goals in 11 games (so far)
Men In Blazers POD: Man Utd tops Spurs, MLS Cup Playoffs
Rog and Davo break down Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Spurs, Palace’s comeback 2 – 2 win (yes, win) at home to West Ham, and Everton’s 2 – 0 loss at Leicester City. Plus, MLS (Eagle Screech) playoffs.
Jose Mourinho has been hitting back at critics who say his Manchester United team are too defensive and aren’t good to watch.
Does he have a point?
United are second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Manchester City, and are on the verge of securing qualification to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League. So, results haven’t been bad but with bleak displays against Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks, the critics have been lining up to take a shot at Mourinho.
Ahead of United’s trip to Mourinho’s former team Chelsea this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the Portuguese coach
As for heading back to Chelsea, the team he’s lead to three Premier League titles in the past, Mourinho admitted it is a little strange to manage at Stamford Bridge in the opposition dugout.
“I played there with Inter, twice with Manchester United. I have to admit it is a little bit different. In the end, I want to win like I did with Inter,” Mourinho said. “They want to win like they did last season. It is just one more day. In a couple of years it will be more natural. In four or five years no-one will remember I was Chelsea manager and it becomes absolutely normal.”
Mourinho suffered defeats at Chelsea in the Premier League and FA Cup last season, with the former a 4-0 drubbing as he clashed with Antonio Conte at the end of the game after demanding more respect following his celebrations.
United’s manager says it is just “one more game” but with Chelsea struggling after their 3-0 hammering at AS Roma in midweek, the magnitude of this game cannot be overlooked as both teams try to make ground on Man City atop the PL table.
“It’s a big thing because it’s a big match and because it’s a big opponent,” Mourinho said. “They are the champions and because it’s one of these matches between the top teams in the country. But, from the emotional point of view, it’s just one more game.”
