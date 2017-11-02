Jose Mourinho hits back at Man United critics; talks Chelsea

Messi donates money won in court case against newspaper
MADRID (AP) The company that manages Lionel Messi’s image rights says the player has donated more than 70,000 euros ($81,000) to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders after winning a court case against a Spanish newspaper.
The money was awarded to Messi for an article the La Razon newspaper published implying that the player was doping.
The company says Messi will continue to defend himself from accusations and insinuations against his honor.
Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, video previews
Ready for Week 11 in the Premier League? Good. Me too.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
West Ham vs. Liverpool – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Swansea City vs. Brighton (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Manchester City vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Stoke City vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Southampton vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Everton vs. Watford – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Chelsea vs. Man United (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule – Week 11
Here we go. A huge weekend of Premier League action is here ahead of the final international break of 2017.
The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
Kicking things off on Saturday, Stoke City host Leicester at the bet365 Stadium Stadium (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams full of confidence after victories last weekend.
Then there’s an intriguing clash at St James’ Park as Newcastle host Bournemouth (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams having very different styles of play.
To round off Saturday, West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium (Watch live, 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Slaven Bilic in desperate need of a big win, while Liverpool hope to push into the top four.
On Sunday Tottenham and Crystal Palace collide at Wembley in a London derby (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to build from their big Champions League win against Real Madrid.
Manchester City then host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men imperious but the Gunners have a good recent record against City.
The match of the weekend then takes place at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Expect fireworks on the pitch and on the sidelines as Jose Mourinho clashes with Antonio Conte in west London.
You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]
Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
Europa League, live: Everton at Lyon; Arsenal v Red Star
It is now or never for Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stage.
[ LIVE: Follow Europa League games ]
The Toffees, who still have David Unsworth in interim charge, head to Lyon knowing that if they want to make the Round of 32 they must win. If they lose and other results go against them, Everton could be knocked out of the competition with two group games still to go.
As for Arsenal, the equation is simple for them: if they beat Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium and BATE fail to beat Cologne then they are through to the knockout stage.
Everton have yet to win in the Europa League this season, while the Gunners are sitting top of their group with three wins from three.
Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio all in action.
Thursday’s Europa League schedule
2 p.m. ET: Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
2 p.m. ET: AEK Athens vs. AC Milan
2 p.m. ET: Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta
2 p.m. ET: Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna
2 p.m. ET: Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kyiv
2 p.m. ET: Lyon vs. Everton
2 p.m. ET: Copenhagen vs. Fastav Zlin
2 p.m. ET: Ludogorets vs. SC Braga
2 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff
2 p.m. ET: Partizan vs. Skenderbeu
2 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. TSG Hoffenheim
2 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal
4:05 p.m. ET: Cologne vs. BATE
4:05 p.m. ET: Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
4:05 p.m. ET: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor
4:05 p.m. ET: Viktoria Plzen vs. Lugano
4:05 p.m. ET: Guimaraes vs. Marseille
4:05 p.m. ET: Lazio vs. Nice
4:05 p.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersunds FK
4:05 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade
4:05 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad vs. Vardar
4:05 p.m. ET: Rosenborg vs. Zenit
4:05 p.m. ET: Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya
4:05 p.m. ET: Vitesse vs. Zulte-Waregem
Jose Mourinho has been hitting back at critics who say his Manchester United team are too defensive and aren’t good to watch.
Does he have a point?
United are second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Manchester City, and are on the verge of securing qualification to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League. So, results haven’t been bad but with bleak displays against Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks, the critics have been lining up to take a shot at Mourinho.
Ahead of United’s trip to Mourinho’s former team Chelsea this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the Portuguese coach
As for heading back to Chelsea, the team he’s lead to three Premier League titles in the past, Mourinho admitted it is a little strange to manage at Stamford Bridge in the opposition dugout.
“I played there with Inter, twice with Manchester United. I have to admit it is a little bit different. In the end, I want to win like I did with Inter,” Mourinho said. “They want to win like they did last season. It is just one more day. In a couple of years it will be more natural. In four or five years no-one will remember I was Chelsea manager and it becomes absolutely normal.”
Mourinho suffered defeats at Chelsea in the Premier League and FA Cup last season, with the former a 4-0 drubbing as he clashed with Antonio Conte at the end of the game after demanding more respect following his celebrations.
United’s manager says it is just “one more game” but with Chelsea struggling after their 3-0 hammering at AS Roma in midweek, the magnitude of this game cannot be overlooked as both teams try to make ground on Man City atop the PL table.
“It’s a big thing because it’s a big match and because it’s a big opponent,” Mourinho said. “They are the champions and because it’s one of these matches between the top teams in the country. But, from the emotional point of view, it’s just one more game.”
