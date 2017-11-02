Lyon 3-0 Everton: Toffees unravel, eliminated from Europa League

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The verdict is in on the the 2017/18 Everton side, and it’s not a good one.

The Toffees suffered its latest setback — a major one — on Thursday as the Premier League side was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League following a 3-0 defeat against Lyon.

Everton conceded three times in a span of 20 minutes after halftime, which proved to be the English side’s downfall.

Bertrand Traoré, Houssem Aoua and Memphis each scored for the French side, which began in the 68th minute as former Chelsea attacker, Traore, pegged Lyon ahead.

Lyon took the lead against Everton thanks to this Traoré goal! https://t.co/e4D5lbbRj2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 2, 2017

The agony was only exaggerated late on as Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off after earning his second yellow card in the 80th minute for Everton.

Idrissa Gueye had one of the first solid chance of the second stanza for the visitors, after Ademola Lookman picked out the Everton attacker. However, Gueye’s shot was saved in the bottom left corner by Lopes.

The Toffees were forced to make a switch prior to halftime when Cuco Martina was stretchered off the pitch in the 43rd minute.

The 28-year-old landed awkwardly after colliding with Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, which prompted the change from Everton manager David Unsworth.

Lyon and Atlanta currently lead Group E with eight points each, while Apollon Limassol keeps its slim hopes of advancing alive after capturing a draw against the latter on Thursday.