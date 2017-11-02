More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Lyon 3-0 Everton: Toffees unravel, eliminated from Europa League

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
The verdict is in on the the 2017/18 Everton side, and it’s not a good one.

The Toffees suffered its latest setback — a major one — on Thursday as the Premier League side was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League following a 3-0 defeat against Lyon.

Everton conceded three times in a span of 20 minutes after halftime, which proved to be the English side’s downfall.

Bertrand Traoré, Houssem Aoua and Memphis each scored for the French side, which began in the 68th minute as former Chelsea attacker, Traore, pegged Lyon ahead.

The agony was only exaggerated late on as Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off after earning his second yellow card in the 80th minute for Everton.

Idrissa Gueye had one of the first solid chance of the second stanza for the visitors, after Ademola Lookman picked out the Everton attacker. However, Gueye’s shot was saved in the bottom left corner by Lopes.

The Toffees were forced to make a switch prior to halftime when Cuco Martina was stretchered off the pitch in the 43rd minute.

The 28-year-old landed awkwardly after colliding with Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, which prompted the change from Everton manager David Unsworth.

Lyon and Atlanta currently lead Group E with eight points each, while Apollon Limassol keeps its slim hopes of advancing alive after capturing a draw against the latter on Thursday.

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
One Cascadia side will be a step closer to reaching MLS Cup on Thursday night, and perhaps it could be last season’s winners pursuing a back-to-back feat in 2017.

The Seattle Sounders will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field as the two Western Conference sides look to become the first team from either conference to book their place in the conference finals.

The squads met on Sunday night in Vancouver, however, neither side was able to break through, with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to become the fourth club in MLS history to win titles in consecutive years, after D.C. United, the Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy all have previously done.

For the Whitecaps, a trip to the Western Conference final or beyond would be the furthest the Canadian side has advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs since joining MLS in 2011.

Report: Strain between Conte and Abramovich could force the Italian out

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
Many reports have recently surfaced regarding Antonio Conte‘s future at Chelsea, and all signs are pointing to the Italian’s stay in England being a very short one.

Marca is reporting that the relationship between Conte and club owner Roman Abramovich has soured to the point where the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Conte has continually come out and denied any locker room tension at Stamford Bridge, but with Chelsea dropping points in the Premier League and recently falling 3-0 to Roma in the Champions League there is certainly cause for concern.

The Italian boss guided the Blues to the PL title in his first season with the club, however, 2017/18 has gotten off to a rocky start for Conte.

In PL play alone, Chelsea has fallen to Burnley on opening day and Crystal Palace under Conte’s watch, with the latter of the two sides currently sitting bottom in England.

AC Milan is reportedly pushing heavily to acquire Conte in January after the Italian side’s summer spending spree has gone awry.

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in coaching Liga MX side Tijuana

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
Jurgen Klinsmann hasn’t coached since he was sacked by the U.S. Men’s National Team nearly a year ago.

That could soon change though as the German is reportedly being courted by one of Liga MX’s clubs. A report out of Mexico states that Klinsmann is intrigued by Club Tijuana, and is heavily considering taking over the team.

Since retiring from his playing career in the late-1990s, Klinsmann managed the German national team and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich before taking over the USMNT for the better part of five years.

While with the USMNT, Klinsmann won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was named CONCACAF Manager of the Year that same season.

Tijuana currently sits 11th in the Liga MX Apertura table through 15 matches.

Europa League roundup: Five clubs book place in Round of 32, Everton done

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Two English sides entered this season’s UEFA Europa League, but that number has dwindled down to one following Thursday’s action.

Everton was eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32, after David Unsworth‘s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lyon. Through four matches, the Toffees have picked up just one point.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reached the knockout phase with a scoreless draw against Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners weren’t the only side to qualify for the next round though, as Dynamo Kiev, Steaua Bucuresti, Lazio and Zenit all found their way into the Round of 32.

In one of the more unexpected and wild events you’ll see in a soccer match, Patrice Evra was sent off prior to Marseille’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes. Marseille ultimately fell 1-0 with Evra’s presence missed on the back line.

Below are all of Thursday’s scores from around the Europa League.

Group A

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Astana
Slavia Prague 0-2 Villareal

Group B

Partizan 2-0 Skenderbeu
Young Boys 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C

Ludogorets 1-1 SC Braga
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Group D

AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan
Rijeka 1-4 Austria Vienna

Group E

Apollon Limassol 1-1 Atalanta
Lyon 3-0 Everton

Group F

Copenhagen 3-0 Fastav Zlin
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Sheriff

Group G

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Lugano
Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group H

Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Cologne 5-2 BATE

Group I

Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Konyaspor
Guimaraes 1-0 Marseille

Group J

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Ostersunds
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Group K

Lazio 1-0 Nice
Vitesse 0-2 Zulte-Waregem

Group L

Real Sociedad 3-0 Vardar
Rosenborg 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg