More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino: “Spurs among the best in Europe”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino is not getting ahead of himself but he is aware Tottenham’s reputation is on the rise across Europe.

[ MORE: Champions League roundup ]

That’s natural after Spurs battered reigning European champs Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday to secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to reporters after a Dele Alli double and a Christian Eriksen goal beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., Pochettino believes Spurs “deserve to be among the best in Europe” and the Argentine coach was bullish about how far they can go.

“This sort of win brings with it certain consequences in making us more visible and people around Europe would have seen it,” Pochettino said. “We’re where we want to be and look forward to being well placed in the group and hopefully get a good draw in the next round. You’ve all seen today that Tottenham is a big team and we’re playing in front of 80,000 people.

“We’re showing Spurs deserve to be among the best not only in England but Europe. What’s important to me is that we’re in the next round, after last year. We were in a very difficult group. What’s important for us is that we’re going through a phase of consolidation and we’re able to compete with the biggest teams on a physical and mental level.”

He is spot on.

With Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich all having indifferent starts to life in the UCL this season, the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are suddenly entering the argument that they are genuine contenders to win the Champions League.

After Harry Kane returned to full fitness, Spurs’ offense clicked against Real with Alli and Eriksen coming back to life and on their day it’s tough to argue that Tottenham can’t beat any team in Europe.

However, Pochettino did admit that there is one final hurdle for his Spurs side to get over.

“We must understand we are at a level of playing against the best teams, but to get to the next level we need to win things. Right now we are proud of winning this match but it means nothing if we don’t win something come the end of the season,” Pochettino added.

Tottenham are among the great entertainers in the Premier League and in Europe but until they pick up their first piece of silverware since the League Cup in 2008, they cannot silence their critics.

Breaking down Sergio Aguero’s record 178 Man City goals

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergio Aguero is now the all-time leading goalscorer in Manchester City’s history.

The Argentine striker, 29, scored his 178th goal in a City shirt on Wednesday in their 4-2 win at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Going ahead of Eric Brooks’ goalscoring record, which stood for 78 years, Aguero had etched himself into City folklore.

Below, via the guys at Opta, we break down how, when and where he has scored the goals which have made him into a Manchester City legend.

Type of goal
Inside the box – 162 (91%)
Outside the box – 16 (9%)
Right foot – 131 (74%)
Left foot – 32 (18%)
Header – 15 (8%)

Competition
129 goals in 188 Premier League games
24 goals in 43 Champions League games
14 goals in 15 FA Cup games
4 goals in 12 League Cup games
4 goals in 4 Europa League games
3 goals in 1 Champions League qualifying game

Teams Aguero has scored most goals against
Newcastle United – 11
Tottenham Hotspur – 10
Watford – 9
Manchester United – 8
Chelsea – 8
West Ham – 8
Stoke City – 8

Most assists for Aguero
David Silva – 19
Yaya Toure – 16
Kevin De Bruyne – 11
Samir Nasri – 11

By season
2011-12: 30 goals in 48 games
2012-13: 17 goals in 40 games
2013-14: 28 goals in 34 games
2014-15: 32 goals in 42 games
2015-16: 29 goals in 44 games
2016-17: 33 goals in 45 games
2017-18: 9 goals in 11 games (so far)

Men In Blazers POD: Man Utd tops Spurs, MLS Cup Playoffs

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo break down Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Spurs, Palace’s comeback 2 – 2 win (yes, win) at home to West Ham, and Everton’s 2 – 0 loss at Leicester City. Plus, MLS (Eagle Screech) playoffs.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

MLS Cup Playoffs second legs: All to play for out West

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals will meet their second legs over the next four days — one Thursday, three more Sunday — and only one favorite has a clear edge after 90 minutes away from home.

[ MORE: Zack Steffen talks with PST ]

Here’s the forecast for the home legs.

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — 5 p.m. ET Sunday
Crew leads 4-1 after one leg

While Columbus executives are being ensnared by email hoaxes, their Crew is within 90 minutes of advancing to an unlikely Eastern Conference finals match-up with either Toronto FC (likely) or New York Red Bulls (not impossible).

NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira says Columbus leaves itself open to goals, plural, but goalkeeper Zack Steffen and his crew — pun intended — can alter their tactical plan to keep this one within three… and that’s all they need to move forward.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls — 3 p.m. ET Sunday
TFC leads 2-1 after one leg

The No. 6 seed Red Bulls were better for much of the second half, but that Sebastian Giovinco guy scored another wonderful free kick to give the Reds a second away goal and a first leg win. Bradley Wright-Phillips gave the vaunted TFC defense fits at times, and will be a major part of any chance RBNY has at an upset.

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Scoreless after first leg

Portland lost Diego Chara on a chopped up field in Texas, but will have raucous Providence Park behind it at home in a winner-take-all second leg. The Dynamo won’t have goalkeeper Tyler Deric following a domestic arrest, leaving Joe Willis to tend the sticks, but can advance with a scoring draw.

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Scoreless after first leg

The first leg was mostly terrible, leaving the Cascadia Cup rivals to go all out for 90 minutes in Washington. The ‘Caps beat and drew Seattle in British Columbia, but the third meeting of the season was also the most recent. It came in Seattle, and went 3-0 to the Sounders. Advantage Seattle? Maybe not, because a scoring draw can do the trick for the ‘Caps.

UCL wrap: Two more Premier League clubs advance

Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 1, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League week found its conclusion with several big matches, including three more wins for the Premier League.

[ MLS: Kyle Beckerman cut most of his hair off ]

Liverpool 3-0 MariborRECAP

A dominant first half saw no goals for the hosts, but Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, and Emre Can all scored as the Reds took a firmer grasp of first in the group. Hold on, though, as the Reds are next off to Sevilla while Spartak Moscow hosts Maribor.

Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow

The La Liga side got a goal from French defender Clement Lenglet and another from Ever Banega, while the Russians could only answer through Ze Luis in the 78th minute.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Liverpool 4 2 2 0 13 3 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 8
Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 2-0-0 0-1-1 7
Spartak Moscow 4 1 2 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 0-1-1 5
NK Maribor 4 0 1 3 1 14 -13 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Napoli 2-4 Man CityRECAP

A fun one for the neutrals and Man City fans, as Pep Guardiola‘s men rallied from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead, only to see Napoli knot it up. When all was said and done, though, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, and Raheem Sterling had joined new Man City all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero on the score sheet as the Premier Leaguers punched their ticket to the knockout rounds.

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord

Shakhtar is now a single point from joined City in the next round after Nicolai Jorgensen’s surprise opener was answered thrice by the hosts. Marlos had two of those, and the Ukranian powers look set for second.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 2-0-0 2-0-0 12
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 0 1 7 5 2 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
Napoli 4 1 0 3 7 9 -2 1-0-1 0-0-2 3
Feyenoord 4 0 0 4 3 12 -9 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

The Ligue 1 champions took a first half stoppage time lead through Rony Lopes, but the group leaders are a whisker away from the knockout rounds thanks to Cenk Tosun’s second half penalty.

Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig

Mexico’s Hector Herrera put the hosts on top at halftime, but Timo Werner scored shortly after the break for the Bundesliga visitors. Danilo Pereira and Maxi Pereira are not related, except in the fact that they scored second half goals to lift Porto second in the group.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Besiktas 4 3 1 0 8 3 5 1-1-0 2-0-0 10
FC Porto 4 2 0 2 9 7 2 1-0-1 1-0-1 6
RB Leipzig 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 1-1-0 0-0-2 4
Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 0-0-2 0-2-0 2

Spurs 3-1 Real MadridRECAP

Don’t let the one on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard fool you: Tottenham Hotspur was dominant against the most successful club in European history. Dele Alli scored twice and Harry Kane set up Christian Eriksen for Spurs’ third before Cristiano Ronaldo ruined the clean sheet late. Spurs are through to the knockout rounds.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL Nicosia

This is a poor, poor group stage for Christian Pulisic’s Borussia Dortmund. While Real Madrid was taking one of six points from Spurs, opening the door, BVB has twice drawn minnows APOEL Nicosia. This time, it was Mickael Pote answering Raphael Guerriero’s opener.

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 1 0 10 3 7 2-0-0 1-1-0 10
Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 1-1-0 1-0-1 7
Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 0-1-1 0-1-1 2
APOEL 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 0-1-1 0-1-1 2