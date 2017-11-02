More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Patrice Evra sent off before Europa League match begins (Video)

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Patrice Evra put himself in the record books on Thursday, but probably not for something he had previously hoped to accomplish.

Everton eliminated from Europa League play after falling to Lyon

The Marseille defender was sent off for the club’s UEFA Europa League match… before the game actually began.

Evra, 36, was visibly seen swinging his left leg towards a fan after several Marseille players were confronted by Vitoria Guimarães supporters prior to kick off.

It is unclear as to what words were exchanged during the encounter, or what prompted the situation, but it’s certainly a bad optic for all parties involved.

Per OptaJean, Evra became the first player in Europa League history to be sent off before kick off.

Report: Ford Field likely to host Detroit expansion side if MLS bid accepted

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
With 2020 just a few years away, Detroit could have a faster solution to its stadium conundrum as it seeks entry into Major League Soccer.

Projecting the USMNT call-up list against Portugal

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the city’s expansion group — led by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Detroit Pistons co-owner Tom Gores — has added the Ford family to its partnership as Detroit moves closer to having itself MLS bid heard.

In addition to the Fords joining Gilbert, Gores and the rest of the group, it seems as though Ford Field — where the NFL’s Detroit Lions currently reside — is seen as the venue in which the expansion side would play upon entry into the league.

Detroit was previously planning a $1 billion stadium project at the Gratiot Avenue jail site, with a 23,000-seat venue in the cards. However, that longer seems to be the case.

“Partnering with the Ford family bolsters our powerhouse group and provides a perfect stadium solution in the heart of Detroit’s central business and sports and entertainment districts,” said Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, who is also a member of the Detroit ownership group. “Over the last two years, we have invested significant time, effort and resources into our bid to bring MLS to Detroit. After careful study and analysis, we concluded that the downtown location of an MLS stadium is paramount to an MLS team’s success.

“And no MLS stadium sits in a better downtown location than Ford Field.  We also saw additional evidence that multi-use stadiums can be very successful in the right situation and we believe our new proposal is superior for the city and for MLS in every way.”

The parties involved are expected to make a push towards expansion in 2020, where the entry fee is $150 million, as opposed to waiting until 2022 when the fee is expected to increase for clubs interested in joining MLS.

As it stands, Detroit is one of several major cities being considered for expansion. Los Angeles FC (2018) and David Beckham’s Miami project are the next clubs in the works right now, while Cincinnati, San Antonio, St. Louis, Nashville and others appear to be close behind in the pecking order.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has previously stated that the league is looking to reach 28 teams by 2024, and that would be the cut off for expansion.

Garber and MLS released the following statement on Thursday following the reports of Detroit’s amended bid.

Everton’s Cuco Martina hospitalized after being stretchered off vs. Lyon

Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
Everton’s on-field troubles will take a back seat on Thursday, after the club witnessed a scary moment involving one of its player during their UEFA Europa League match.

Dempsey says USMNT must learn from WCQ mistakes

Cuco Martina went down during the first half of Everton’s 3-0 defeat to Lyon after colliding with the French side’s Maxwel Cornet.

The Toffees midfielder was motionless for several minutes, and was stretchered off at the Stade de Lyon just prior to halftime. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital to undergo scans, according to the club.

Everton boss David Unsworth spoke out following the match regarding the status of his player.

“Cuco was concussed & complaining of pains down his neck,” Unsworth said. “He’s gone straight to hospital for X-rays & scans. We wish him all the best.”

The Toffees were eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32 in this season’s competition following the result.

Lyon 3-0 Everton: Toffees unravel, eliminated from Europa League

Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
The verdict is in on the the 2017/18 Everton side, and it’s not a good one.

The Toffees suffered its latest setback — a major one — on Thursday as the Premier League side was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League following a 3-0 defeat against Lyon.

Premier League player power rankings — Week 11

Everton conceded three times in a span of 20 minutes after halftime, which proved to be the English side’s downfall.

Bertrand Traoré, Houssem Aoua and Memphis each scored for the French side, which began in the 68th minute as former Chelsea attacker, Traore, pegged Lyon ahead.

The agony was only exaggerated late on as Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off after earning his second yellow card in the 80th minute for Everton.

Idrissa Gueye had one of the first solid chance of the second stanza for the visitors, after Ademola Lookman picked out the Everton attacker. However, Gueye’s shot was saved in the bottom left corner by Lopes.

The Toffees were forced to make a switch prior to halftime when Cuco Martina was stretchered off the pitch in the 43rd minute.

The 28-year-old landed awkwardly after colliding with Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, which prompted the change from Everton manager David Unsworth.

Lyon and Atlanta currently lead Group E with eight points each, while Apollon Limassol keeps its slim hopes of advancing alive after capturing a draw against the latter on Thursday.

Messi donates money won in court case against newspaper

David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 2, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The company that manages Lionel Messi’s image rights says the player has donated more than 70,000 euros ($81,000) to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders after winning a court case against a Spanish newspaper.

Dempsey says USMNT must learn after World Cup qualifying failure

The money was awarded to Messi for an article the La Razon newspaper published implying that the player was doping.

The company says Messi will continue to defend himself from accusations and insinuations against his honor.