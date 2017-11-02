Premier League player Power Rankings

After Week 10 in the Premier League, the star names are starting to up their games.
Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings with Pep Guardiola‘s men getting off to the best-ever start in PL history.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 9
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 6
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 2
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 1
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Down 1
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 8
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 3
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 3
- Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) – New entry
- John Stones (Man City) – New entry
- Ederson (Man City) – Down 1
- Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 3
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 6