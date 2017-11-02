Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, video previews

Here we go. A huge weekend of Premier League action is here ahead of the final international break of 2017.

Kicking things off on Saturday, Stoke City host Leicester at the bet365 Stadium Stadium with both teams full of confidence after victories last weekend.

Then there's an intriguing clash at St James' Park as Newcastle host Bournemouth with both teams having very different styles of play.

To round off Saturday, West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium with Slaven Bilic in desperate need of a big win, while Liverpool hope to push into the top four.

On Sunday Tottenham and Crystal Palace collide at Wembley in a London derby with Spurs aiming to build from their big Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Manchester City then host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola's men imperious but the Gunners have a good recent record against City.

The match of the weekend then takes place at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Manchester United. Expect fireworks on the pitch and on the sidelines as Jose Mourinho clashes with Antonio Conte in west London.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN

11 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN

11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold

11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold

11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold

1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool – NBC



Sunday

7 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN

9:15 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN

11:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold

11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United – NBCSN



