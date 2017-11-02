More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Strain between Conte and Abramovich could force the Italian out

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
Many reports have recently surfaced regarding Antonio Conte‘s future at Chelsea, and all signs are pointing to the Italian’s stay in England being a very short one.

Marca is reporting that the relationship between Conte and club owner Roman Abramovich has soured to the point where the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Conte has continually come out and denied any locker room tension at Stamford Bridge, but with Chelsea dropping points in the Premier League and recently falling 3-0 to Roma in the Champions League there is certainly cause for concern.

The Italian boss guided the Blues to the PL title in his first season with the club, however, 2017/18 has gotten off to a rocky start for Conte.

In PL play alone, Chelsea has fallen to Burnley on opening day and Crystal Palace under Conte’s watch, with the latter of the two sides currently sitting bottom in England.

AC Milan is reportedly pushing heavily to acquire Conte in January after the Italian side’s summer spending spree has gone awry.

Dempsey brace guides Sounders into Western Conference final

By Matt ReedNov 3, 2017, 12:45 AM EDT
One half of the Western Conference final was decided on Thursday night in a lopsided Cascadia clash.

The Seattle Sounders knocked off the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-0, at CenturyLink Field to reach the MLS final four.

Clint Dempsey‘s 88th minute finish sealed the victory for the home side, after the U.S. Men’s National Team attacker volleyed home a Victor Rodriguez cross at the far post.

Brian Schmetzer’s side took the lead half an hour prior when Clint Dempsey curled a left-footed shot into the right corner, beating Whitecaps keeper Stefan Marinovic.

Dempsey had nearly put the Sounders in front on the stroke of halftime after Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross found the American attacker just yards away from goal.

Controversy struck in the 35th minute when the Sounders played a quick counter attack down the left flank, and brought out video replay.

The home side appeared to be in on goal when Lodeiro picked out a perfect through ball into the path of Nouhou Tolo, but the Sounders defender was pulled down close to the penalty area by Whitecaps outside back Jakob Nerwinski.

After review, the referee decided that it wasn’t a penalty (video below), despite Tolo appearing to go down inside the Whitecaps area.

The Sounders will meet either the top-seeded Portland Timbers or the Houston Dynamo in the West final, which will be played over two legs on Nov. 21 and Nov. 30.

FOLLOW LIVE — Sounders host Whitecaps in West second leg

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
One Cascadia side will be a step closer to reaching MLS Cup on Thursday night, and perhaps it could be last season’s winners pursuing a back-to-back feat in 2017.

The Seattle Sounders will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field as the two Western Conference sides look to become the first team from either conference to book their place in the conference finals.

The squads met on Sunday night in Vancouver, however, neither side was able to break through, with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to become the fourth club in MLS history to win titles in consecutive years, after D.C. United, the Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy all have previously done.

For the Whitecaps, a trip to the Western Conference final or beyond would be the furthest the Canadian side has advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs since joining MLS in 2011.

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in coaching Liga MX side Tijuana

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
Jurgen Klinsmann hasn’t coached since he was sacked by the U.S. Men’s National Team nearly a year ago.

That could soon change though as the German is reportedly being courted by one of Liga MX’s clubs. A report out of Mexico states that Klinsmann is intrigued by Club Tijuana, and is heavily considering taking over the team.

Since retiring from his playing career in the late-1990s, Klinsmann managed the German national team and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich before taking over the USMNT for the better part of five years.

While with the USMNT, Klinsmann won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was named CONCACAF Manager of the Year that same season.

Tijuana currently sits 11th in the Liga MX Apertura table through 15 matches.

Europa League roundup: Five clubs book place in Round of 32, Everton done

By Matt ReedNov 2, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Two English sides entered this season’s UEFA Europa League, but that number has dwindled down to one following Thursday’s action.

Everton was eliminated from advancing to the Round of 32, after David Unsworth‘s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lyon. Through four matches, the Toffees have picked up just one point.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reached the knockout phase with a scoreless draw against Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners weren’t the only side to qualify for the next round though, as Dynamo Kiev, Steaua Bucuresti, Lazio and Zenit all found their way into the Round of 32.

In one of the more unexpected and wild events you’ll see in a soccer match, Patrice Evra was sent off prior to Marseille’s match against Vitoria Guimaraes. Marseille ultimately fell 1-0 with Evra’s presence missed on the back line.

Below are all of Thursday’s scores from around the Europa League.

Group A

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Astana
Slavia Prague 0-2 Villareal

Group B

Partizan 2-0 Skenderbeu
Young Boys 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C

Ludogorets 1-1 SC Braga
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Group D

AEK Athens 0-0 AC Milan
Rijeka 1-4 Austria Vienna

Group E

Apollon Limassol 1-1 Atalanta
Lyon 3-0 Everton

Group F

Copenhagen 3-0 Fastav Zlin
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Sheriff

Group G

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Lugano
Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group H

Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade
Cologne 5-2 BATE

Group I

Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Konyaspor
Guimaraes 1-0 Marseille

Group J

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Ostersunds
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Group K

Lazio 1-0 Nice
Vitesse 0-2 Zulte-Waregem

Group L

Real Sociedad 3-0 Vardar
Rosenborg 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg