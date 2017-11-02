Report: Strain between Conte and Abramovich could force the Italian out

Many reports have recently surfaced regarding Antonio Conte‘s future at Chelsea, and all signs are pointing to the Italian’s stay in England being a very short one.

Marca is reporting that the relationship between Conte and club owner Roman Abramovich has soured to the point where the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Conte has continually come out and denied any locker room tension at Stamford Bridge, but with Chelsea dropping points in the Premier League and recently falling 3-0 to Roma in the Champions League there is certainly cause for concern.

The Italian boss guided the Blues to the PL title in his first season with the club, however, 2017/18 has gotten off to a rocky start for Conte.

In PL play alone, Chelsea has fallen to Burnley on opening day and Crystal Palace under Conte’s watch, with the latter of the two sides currently sitting bottom in England.

AC Milan is reportedly pushing heavily to acquire Conte in January after the Italian side’s summer spending spree has gone awry.