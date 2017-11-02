STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule – Week 11

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League schedule – Week 11

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Here we go. A huge weekend of Premier League action is here ahead of the final international break of 2017.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday, Stoke City host Leicester at the bet365 Stadium Stadium (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams full of confidence after victories last weekend.

Then there’s an intriguing clash at St James’ Park as Newcastle host Bournemouth (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams having very different styles of play.

To round off Saturday, West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium (Watch live, 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Slaven Bilic in desperate need of a big win, while Liverpool hope to push into the top four.

On Sunday Tottenham and Crystal Palace collide at Wembley in a London derby (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to build from their big Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Manchester City then host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men imperious but the Gunners have a good recent record against City.

The match of the weekend then takes place at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Expect fireworks on the pitch and on the sidelines as Jose Mourinho clashes with Antonio Conte in west London.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Europa League, live: Everton at Lyon; Arsenal v Red Star

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
It is now or never for Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The Toffees, who still have David Unsworth in interim charge, head to Lyon knowing that if they want to make the Round of 32 they must win. If they lose and other results go against them, Everton could be knocked out of the competition with two group games still to go.

As for Arsenal, the equation is simple for them: if they beat Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates Stadium and BATE fail to beat Cologne then they are through to the knockout stage.

Everton have yet to win in the Europa League this season, while the Gunners are sitting top of their group with three wins from three.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio all in action.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

2 p.m. ET: Astana vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
2 p.m. ET: AEK Athens vs. AC Milan
2 p.m. ET: Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta
2 p.m. ET: Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna
2 p.m. ET: Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kyiv
2 p.m. ET: Lyon vs. Everton
2 p.m. ET: Copenhagen vs. Fastav Zlin
2 p.m. ET: Ludogorets vs. SC Braga
2 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff
2 p.m. ET: Partizan vs. Skenderbeu
2 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. TSG Hoffenheim
2 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

4:05 p.m. ET: Cologne vs. BATE
4:05 p.m. ET: Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva
4:05 p.m. ET: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor
4:05 p.m. ET: Viktoria Plzen vs. Lugano
4:05 p.m. ET: Guimaraes vs. Marseille
4:05 p.m. ET: Lazio vs. Nice
4:05 p.m. ET: Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersunds FK
4:05 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade
4:05 p.m. ET: Real Sociedad vs. Vardar
4:05 p.m. ET: Rosenborg vs. Zenit
4:05 p.m. ET: Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya
4:05 p.m. ET: Vitesse vs. Zulte-Waregem

Antwerp teenager Joel Lobanzo dies after collapsing in training

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT
Royal Antwerp have revealed that youth team player Joel Lobanzo has died after collapsing in training.

Lobanzo, 17, suffered a cardiac arrest during a U-19 training session on Tuesday evening and has since passed away.

In a statement on the club website, the Belgian top-flight side revealed their shock after Lobanzo was treated on the training pitch and then transferred to hospital where he had remained in a critical condition.

Below is the statement in full from Antwerp.

We discovered this terrible news that Joel Lobanzo, a seventeen-year-old youth player from RAFC, died last night. The young football player had become a victim of sudden sudden cardiac arrest during the training of the U19 on Tuesday night. The medical supervisor and trainers who were in the vicinity of the player immediately started the resuscitation, after which the MUG team transferred the player to the UZA in critical condition. The young man remained in critical condition for more than one day, but died.

At the time of this tragic event, some tens of young people were present in the training fields. For all witnesses of this awful incident – both fellow players, trainers and youth workers – the club has provided shelter and support since yesterday. The next few days will be the case. This is further communicated internally.

From respect for Joel and his family, the club wishes to limit communication. We strongly urge the media not to bother the family and friends. A time of mourning breaks, which we want to spend all serenity. We convey our deepest feelings of compassion to Joel’s family and friends.

 

Clint Dempsey: USMNT must learn after World Cup failure

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Clint Dempsey has been talking about the future of U.S. Soccer after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

With 157 caps to his name and appearances in three World Cups, we should all listen to what Deuce has to say.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Dempsey, 34, is just one goal away from being the the U.S. national team’s all-time leading goalscorer out on his own ahead of Landon Donovan with both USMNT legends locked on 57 goals.

That suggests Dempsey may continue his U.S. career for a few more months despite the bitter disappointment of last month.

The Seattle Sounders star was part of the USMNT side which lost 2-1 at Trinidad & Tobago in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier in October which sealed their elimination from Russia 2018.

Dempsey spoke to the media ahead of Seattle’s Western Conference semifinal second leg on Thursday and Dempsey revealed that now is a good time to take a lot at where the U.S. go from here.

“It’s disappointing obviously for everybody,” Dempsey said. “But maybe it’s an opportunity now to look at youth development, to look at coaching, to look at style of play, and maybe it’s one of those situations [where] you take a step back to take two forward. People need to take a look at it.”

Dempsey is spot on.

The USMNT have to change things if they’re going to progress and get back to dominating the CONCACAF region and qualifying for World Cups.

There will be tough times ahead for everyone connected with U.S. Soccer but the hope is that the necessary changes can be made when it comes to youth development, coaching and to have a clear plan for the long-term future of USMNT and Major League Soccer.

As for Dempsey himself, it will be intriguing to see if he continues to play for the U.S. beyond this season.

The fact that he is just one goal away from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer out on his own may suggest he will hang on for a few more months before retiring as he tries to notch one more goal for the Stars and Stripes.

When he does finally hang up his boots, U.S. Soccer should get him involved in the program anyway they can to soak up his knowledge like a sponge.

VIDEO, VOTE: Premier League Goal of the Month – October

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT
The 2 Robbies have selected their Premier League Goal of the Month contenders for October.

My goodness we have some seriously special goals to choose from.

Watch their five selections in the video above and vote for your favorite by clicking on the link below.

VOTE: Select your October Goal of the Month, here

My personal fav?

It’s hard to look past the stunning solo effort from Sofiane Boufal to win Southampton the game against West Brom late on.